The Bike Unchained 3 release date is here, offering new and old fans the chance to hit the trails once more. It doesn’t even matter which mobile platform you use, as Red Bull launched the game for both Android and iOS devices, giving players from all over the world the chance to show off their riding skills in this extreme sports game.

A good candidate for our bike games list, Bike Unchained 3 features some of the biggest names in MTB (mountain biking), including people such as Gracey Hemstreet, Jaxon Riddle, Brandon Semenuk, Loic Bruni, and Hannah Bergemann, all of whom you can unlock in-game. Thank god we can play as a pro because there’s no way we’d make it down those mountains by being ourselves.

Naturally, as with any good sports game, there’s a vast amount of equipment to work with, and in this case, it’s bikes. You can unlock bikes from various world-renowned brands such as Canyon, GT, and Propain. All of these are customizable, allowing you to enthuse your personality into your bike courtesy of components from manufacturers like SRAM and Box Components – because your style should make you stand out, not how many times you fall off your bike.

Those with a competitive streak will be pleased to know that you can take part in downhill races against other players, showing off your skills and prowess as you make the competition eat your dust. But the fun doesn’t stop there, as you can compete in various race modes, go for daring jumps, and enjoy the thrill of mountain biking like never before.

