Blade Ball becomes the quickest Roblox game to one billion visits

This weekend saw a new record in Roblox, with Blade Ball’s one billion visits in 62 days beating out the previous record held by horror experience Piggy of 83. Releasing on June 17, the runaway success from developer Wiggity shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, with platform users seemingly big fans of the dodgeball-battle-royale crossover title.

While there are plenty of popular games on Roblox, it took some big hitters months to reach the one billion visits mark, while Blade Ball has made it look like easy work. We know how popular the game is, with our Blade Ball codes guide attracting a lot of attention. It’s no surprise then that according to Roblox stats website RoMonitor Stats, it’s currently the third most popular game on the platform, just behind long-time favorites Blox Fruits and Brookhaven.

However, whether the title can continue to dominate in terms of player visits is still to be seen, and depends on whether the developer continues to add to and update the experience. For now, though, it seems to be smooth sailing for this still-infant Roblox experience, and when you consider that it’s still technically only in beta, the record-breaking numbers are even more impressive.

The runaway success of Blade Ball isn’t just good news for the developer but for the gaming platform itself. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a game make such a splash like this, and trust us, we spend a lot of time looking at Roblox. Combine the success of this new title and Roblox’s much-anticipated arrival on PS5, and the end of 2023 is turning into a bit of a high point in an otherwise tumultuous year for the platform.

There you have it, all you need to know about the new record of Blade Ball's billion visits.