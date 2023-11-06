Blox Fruits tier list – the best devil fruits of the bunch

Our Blox Fruits tier list ranks all the devil fruit you can find in the game, so you can quickly hunt down the delicacy you need to give your plucky pirate some superpowers. Whether you want to embody a legendary dragon, become one with volcanic magma, or simply summon a magic door with which to escape, these power-ups are the key to unlocking your pirate’s potential.

What is Blox Fruit’s devil fruit?

Devil fruit offers a certain boost to your character, whether that be enhanced speed, extra strength, or suped-up powers. There are three different types of devil fruit found in Blox Fruit, which are in further detail below.

Zoan (or beast) – with Zoan devil fruit, you can transform into a beast or creature, powerful enough to rip enemies to shreds

Logia (or elemental) – using Logia devil fruit possesses you with elemental powers, also making it so that regular attacks pass through you

Paramecia (or natural) – Paramecia devil fruit is the standard order of devil fruit, offering more basic power-ups like extra strength or speed

Blox Fruit tier list – the best devil fruit

Tier Fruit S Leopard, Dragon, Venom, Rumble, Budda, Spider, Dough, Shadow, Soul, Dark, Blizzard A Phoenix, Rumble, Control, Light, Magma, Flame, Quake, String, Barrier, B Ice, Sand, Paw, Door, Gravity Revive, Diamond C Love, Rubber, Spring, Smoke, Falcon D Spin, Spike, Kilo, Chop, Bomb

Blox Fruit tier list – the best zoan or beast devil fruit

Despite there only being a few beast devil fruit, three of them alone account for some of the most powerful in all of Blox Fruits. Make sure to pick up these power-ups if you want to become the pirate king anytime soon.

Tier Zoan fruit S Leopard, Dragon, Buddha A Phoenix, Mammoth B – C Falcon D –

Blox Fruit tier list – the best logia or elemental devil fruit

While there are a few more elemental devil fruit than there are beast type, the effects are much more varied, and dark stands out above the rest of the pack. Still, the A tier efforts are worth trying out, dependent on your preferred build.

Tier Logia / elemental fruit S Dark, Blizzard A Rumble, Flame Light, Magma B Sand C Smoke D –

Blox Fruit tier list – the best paramecia or natural devil fruit

The bulk of Blox Fruit’s power-ups are natural devil fruit, with multiple entries in the S tier, all of which are well working picking up, despite how unassuming dough might sound. However, there’s also a lot of beginner-based natural devil fruit, as found in the C and D ranks, which really aren’t much worth touching for any semi-professional pirate.

Tier Paramecia / natural fruit S Dough, Soul, Venom, Shadow A Control, Quake, String, Barrier B Paw, Diamond, Door, Gravity, Revive, Sound, Pain C Love, Rubber, Spring, Rocket D Spin, Spike, Kilo, Chop, Bomb

There you have it, our Blox Fruit tier list complete with individual rankings for each of the beast, elemental, and natural devil fruit variations. For more freebies, check out our All Star Tower Defense codes. Or, for another adventure on the swashbuckling seas, take a browse through our picks for the best pirate games, or walk the plank. It’s your call.