Anime Fighters codes October 2023

With such a wide range of fighters and locations in this exciting Roblox anime experience, we figured you could use a little help along the way. That’s why we collected this list of all active Anime Fighters codes, full of boosts, and loads of other handy rewards. We’ve also included a rundown of all the recent changes brought with the latest Anime Fighters update. We update this guide daily, so be sure to check back from time to time to see if there are any new AFS codes for you to snag.

For heaps of awesome free items, check out our Roblox promo codes. Or, if you’re a big fan of blocky anime battles, you should take a look at our other Roblox code guides. We have lists for Anime Warriors codes, Anime Fighting Simulator codes, Psycho 100 Infinity codes, Project New World codes, Blade Ball codes, Ro Ghoul codes, and many, many more. We also have a list of the best Roblox games if you’re looking for something new to play.

Here are all of the new Anime Fighters codes:

!Update46! – in-game rewards (new!)

– in-game rewards 1MILLIONLIKES! – ten passive transfer tokens and one super drop boost

– five passive transfer tokens and two super time boosts UPDATE45! – five transfer tokens

– in-game rewards SorryForDelay!!! – two transfer tokens

– time boost Kekeke- free in-game rewards

– one dungeon reset, one time boost, and one passive transfer token Update44! – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards DungeonCDRESET – dungeon cooldown reset

– free in-game rewards SaopauloW – free in-game rewards

– dungeon cooldown reset BlastOff2023- one super time boost and one super luck boost

– super time boost Update40! – time boost

– Summer 2023 passive reroll tokens InfiniteBalance – super drop boost

– luck boost, two clone tokens, one avatar coin, and a dungeon reset SorryDelay – two clone tokens and a dungeon reset

– two avatar coins, dungeon cooldown reset, and dungeon summon DungeonRecovery – dungeon cooldown reset, dungeon tokens, and more

– two avatar coins 100KPlayers – three clone tokens

– three avatar coins KingIsBack – 15-minute luck boost

– 25 passive tokens, one shiny potion, one dungeon token SubToFminusmic – two shiny potions

– 15-minute luck boost AFSComeback – two dungeon tokens

– free tokens, boosts, and more TheAbyss – free tokens, boosts, and more

– free tokens, boosts, and more WorldAtWar – free tokens, boosts, and more

– free tokens, boosts, and more DungeonRefund3 – free boosts

– free boosts DungeonRefund2 – free boosts

– free boosts DungeonRefund – free boosts

– free goodies MiniUpdatePog – free boosts

– free boosts Thanks900k – free rewards

– ten-minute luck boost Sub2Veyar – ten-minute luck boost

– free boosts and goodies RealDaireb – free boosts and goodies

– ten-minute luck boost sulley1m – luck and damage boosts (must join this group)

– divine fruit 1MilFaves – yen and EXP boosts

Expired codes:

AFSAnniversary

SorcererEmpire

FourthOfJuly

HalfBillion

800klikes

TimeTravelTokyo

OrcaPrison

Update25.3

WorldOfGames

FashionEmpire

AFSAnniversary

LandOfGuts

2k22

700klikes

PsychicCity

TheHole

NinjaCity

NinjaCityRaid

PassiveBug

PassiveBug2

Christmas

Underworld

IceWastes

cyclxnee

FlameCity

What are Anime Fighters Simulator codes?

AFS codes are freebies given out by the developer Sulley, usually in the form of various boosts. New codes are often generated when the game reaches certain milestones, so be sure to add the game to your favorites and hit likes. Remember, you can only redeem certain codes if you are a part of the Sulley Group. You can also bookmark this page to keep up to date with fresh Anime Fighters Simulator codes.

How do I redeem my Anime Fighters Simulator codes?

It’s easy to redeem your codes in Anime Fighters Simulator, just follow these simple steps.

Open the game

Tap the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen

Click the ‘enter code’ box

Type in your AFS code

Hit confirm

Enjoy!

If you want to test your metal in Anime Fighters Simulator or any of the other cool games mentioned above, you can head over to the App Store or Google Play to download Roblox for free today.