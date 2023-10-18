Anime Fighters codes October 2023

With such a wide range of fighters and locations in this exciting Roblox anime experience, we figured you could use a little help along the way. That’s why we collected this list of all active Anime Fighters codes, full of boosts, and loads of other handy rewards. We’ve also included a rundown of all the recent changes brought with the latest Anime Fighters update. We update this guide daily, so be sure to check back from time to time to see if there are any new AFS codes for you to snag.
Here are all of the new Anime Fighters codes:
- !Update46! – in-game rewards (new!)
- 1MILLIONLIKES! – ten passive transfer tokens and one super drop boost
- SorryUpdate46! – five passive transfer tokens and two super time boosts
- UPDATE45! – five transfer tokens
- Ichigoat – in-game rewards
- SorryForDelay!!! – two transfer tokens
- Update44Released – time boost
- Kekeke- free in-game rewards
- QOLChanges! – one dungeon reset, one time boost, and one passive transfer token
- Update44! – free in-game rewards
- QOLPatch – free in-game rewards
- DungeonCDRESET – dungeon cooldown reset
- Update41 – free in-game rewards
- SaopauloW – free in-game rewards
- ResetDungeonCD – dungeon cooldown reset
- BlastOff2023- one super time boost and one super luck boost
- BuffPatch – super time boost
- Update40! – time boost
- Summer2023! – Summer 2023 passive reroll tokens
- InfiniteBalance – super drop boost
- INFINITYpatch – luck boost, two clone tokens, one avatar coin, and a dungeon reset
- SorryDelay – two clone tokens and a dungeon reset
- UPD37! – two avatar coins, dungeon cooldown reset, and dungeon summon
- DungeonRecovery – dungeon cooldown reset, dungeon tokens, and more
- DataFixed? – two avatar coins
- 100KPlayers – three clone tokens
- BrazilOnTOP – three avatar coins
- KingIsBack – 15-minute luck boost
- 25kPlayers! – 25 passive tokens, one shiny potion, one dungeon token
- SubToFminusmic – two shiny potions
- !BOSSSTUDIO! – 15-minute luck boost
- AFSComeback – two dungeon tokens
- BillionVisits – free tokens, boosts, and more
- TheAbyss – free tokens, boosts, and more
- Insane1Million – free tokens, boosts, and more
- WorldAtWar – free tokens, boosts, and more
- UpdateDelaySad – free tokens, boosts, and more
- DungeonRefund3 – free boosts
- SummerEvent2 – free boosts
- DungeonRefund2 – free boosts
- MiniUpdatePog – free boosts
- DungeonRefund – free boosts
- SummerEvent – free goodies
- SoulAcademy – free boosts
- Thanks900k – free rewards
- Sub2Codenex – ten-minute luck boost
- Sub2Veyar – ten-minute luck boost
- BronzePiece_ – free boosts and goodies
- RealDaireb – free boosts and goodies
- ToadBoi – ten-minute luck boost
- sulley1m – luck and damage boosts (must join this group)
- otrademark – divine fruit
- 1MilFaves – yen and EXP boosts
Expired codes:
- AFSAnniversary
- SorcererEmpire
- FourthOfJuly
- HalfBillion
- 800klikes
- TimeTravelTokyo
- OrcaPrison
- Update25.3
- WorldOfGames
- FashionEmpire
- AFSAnniversary
- LandOfGuts
- 2k22
- 700klikes
- PsychicCity
- TheHole
- NinjaCity
- NinjaCityRaid
- PassiveBug
- PassiveBug2
- Christmas
- Underworld
- IceWastes
- cyclxnee
- FlameCity
What are Anime Fighters Simulator codes?
AFS codes are freebies given out by the developer Sulley, usually in the form of various boosts. New codes are often generated when the game reaches certain milestones, so be sure to add the game to your favorites and hit likes. Remember, you can only redeem certain codes if you are a part of the Sulley Group. You can also bookmark this page to keep up to date with fresh Anime Fighters Simulator codes.
How do I redeem my Anime Fighters Simulator codes?
It’s easy to redeem your codes in Anime Fighters Simulator, just follow these simple steps.
- Open the game
- Tap the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen
- Click the ‘enter code’ box
- Type in your AFS code
- Hit confirm
- Enjoy!
If you want to test your metal in Anime Fighters Simulator or any of the other cool games mentioned above, you can head over to the App Store or Google Play to download Roblox for free today.