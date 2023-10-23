The BotW recipe book

BotW recipes are one of the more playful additions to the reinvented Zelda formula. Alongside the crafting system, this offers many, many concoctions for you to discover. It’s very rare that you get given recipes, so finding them by trial and error is key to creating culinary masterpieces. Of course, some players would like to have a recipe book, and that’s what we’ve made here. Every single BotW recipe for every tasty meal.

Let us present to you our BotW recipe book.

How do you cook BotW recipes?

Cooking in Breath of the Wild is simple, but not tutorialised. First, you need to find a cooking pot. If it doesn’t have a lit fire beneath it, use some sort of flame to light it (or drop some flint on the wood and use a metal weapon to light it). Once the fire’s lit, it’s time to get cooking.

Go into your inventory and choose the ingredients you want and make sure you get Link to hold them. You can hold up to five items. Once you’re holding them, exit the menu and drop them into the cooking pot. Et voila, you’re now on your way to making countless culinary creations. Bon appetit!

Every BotW recipe

Here are all the BotW recipes. Any ingredient that is non-descript (e.g. vegetable, mushroom, seafood etc.) means that you can use any type of that ingredient. Well, what are you waiting for? Get cooking.

Vegan BotW recipes

Ever wanted to roleplay as an eco-conscious Link? Well, here are all the BotW recipes that don’t harm any animals.

Copious fried wild greens – four different vegetables

Copious mushroom skewers – four different mushrooms

Curry rice – Hylian rice, Goron spice

Fragrant mushroom sauté – mushroom, Goron spice

Fried wild greens – vegetable

Fruit and mushroom mix – fruit, mushroom

Herb sauté – vegetable, Goron spice

Mushroom rice balls – mushroom, Hylian rice

Mushroom skewer – mushroom

Rock-hard food – gems or wood

Salt-grilled greens – vegetable, rock salt

Salt-grilled mushrooms – mushroom, rock salt

Sautéed nuts – acorn or Chickaloo tree nut

Spicy sautéed peppers – spicy pepper

Steamed fruit – fruit, vegetable

Steamed mushrooms – mushroom, vegetable

Vegetable curry – carrot or pumpkin, Goron spice, Hylian rice

Veggie rice balls – vegetable, Hylian rice

Wheat bread – rock salt, Tabantha wheat

Vegetarian BotW recipes

If you can’t do without eggs and milk, not to worry. You can also be a veggie in Breath of the Wild with this wide array of recipes.

Carrot stew – carrot, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat

Cream of mushroom soup – mushroom, vegetable, fresh milk, rock salt

Cream of vegetable soup – vegetable, fresh milk, rock salt

Creamy heart soup – radish, hydromelon, voltfruit, fresh milk

Curry pilaf – Hylian rice, goat butter, Goron spice

Glazed mushrooms – mushroom, courser bee honey

Glazed veggies – vegetable, courser bee honey

Mushroom omelette – mushroom, bird egg, goat butter, rock salt

Mushroom risotto – mushroom, goat butter, Hylian rice, rock salt

Pumpkin stew – fortified pumpkin, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat

Vegetable omelette – vegetable, bird egg, goat butter, rock salt

Vegetable risotto – carrot or pumpkin, goat butter, Hylian rice, rock salt

Veggie cream soup – pumpkin or carrot, fresh milk, rock salt

Meat BotW recipes

You may see Link as a hardy young man trying to save the world. He can’t be picky with his dietary requirements, right? Well, here’s the list for all you meat lovers out there.

Copious meat skewers – four different raw meats

Creamy meat soup – raw meat, herb, fresh milk, rock salt

Glazed meat – meat, courser bee honey

Gourmet meat curry – raw gourmet meat, Hylian rice, Goron spice

Gourmet meat stew – raw gourmet meat, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat

Gourmet meat and rice bowl – raw gourmet meat or raw whole bird, Hylian rice, rock salt

Gourmet meat and seafood fry – raw gourmet meat or raw bird thigh, any fish

Gourmet spiced meat skewer – raw gourmet meat or raw whole bird, Goron spice

Meat curry – raw meat, hylian rice, Goron spice

Meat pie – raw meat, Tabantha wheat, goat butter, rock salt

Meat skewer – raw meat

Meat stew – raw meat, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat

Meat and mushroom skewer – raw meat, mushroom

Meat and rice bowl – raw meat or raw bird drumstick, Hylian rice, rock salt

Meat and seafood fry – raw meat or raw bird drumstick, fish

Meat-stuffed pumpkin – raw meat, fortified pumpkin

Meaty rice balls – raw meat, Hylian rice

Prime meat curry – raw prime meat, Hylian rice, Goron spice

Prime meat stew – raw prime meat, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat

Prime meat and rice bowl – raw bird thigh, Hylian rice, Goron spice

Prime meat and seafood fry – raw prime meat or raw bird thigh, fish

Prime spiced meat skewer – raw prime meat or raw bird thigh, Goron spice

Salt-grilled gourmet meat – raw gourmet meat or raw whole bird, rock salt

Salt-grilled meat – raw meat or raw bird drumstick, rock salt

Salt-grilled prime meat – raw prime meat or raw bird thigh, rock salt

Spiced meat skewer – raw meat or raw bird drumstick, Goron spice

Spicy pepper steak – meat, spicy pepper

Steamed meat – meat, vegetable

Poultry BotW recipes

A more delicate flavour than the meat above, here are all the poultry BotW recipes.

Gourmet poultry curry – raw whole bird, Hylian rice, Goron spice

Gourmet poultry pilaf – raw whole bird, bird egg, goat butter, Hylian rice

Poultry curry – raw bird drumstick, Goron spice, Hylian rice

Poultry pilaf – raw bird drumstick, bird egg, goat butter, Hylian rice

Prime poultry curry – raw bird thigh, Hylian rice, Goron spice

Prime poultry pilaf – raw bird thigh, bird egg, goat butter, Hylian rice

Seafood BotW recipes

Link is a fine swimmer, and great at riding boats with that big leaf he has. Surely he’s a fan of seafood?

Clam chowder – hearty blueshell snail, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat

Copious seafood skewers – four different fish

Crab omelette with rice – crab, bird egg, rock salt, Hylian rice

Crab risotto – crab, rock salt, Hylian rice, goat butter

Crab stir-fry – crab, Goron spice

Creamy seafood soup – seafood, herb, rock salt, fresh milk

Fish pie – seafood, rock salt, goat butter, Tabantha wheat

Fish and mushroom skewer – fish, mushroom

Glazed seafood – seafood, courser bee honey

Porgy meunière – porgy, goat butter, Tabantha wheat

Salmon meunière – hearty salmon, rock salt, Hylian rice, goat butter

Salmon risotto – hearty salmon, rock salt, Hylian rice, goat butter

Salt-grilled crab – crab, rock salt

Salt-grilled fish – fish, rock salt

Seafood curry – porgy or hearty blueshell snail, Hylian rice, Goron spice

Seafood fried rice – porgy or hearty blueshell snail, Hylian rice, rock salt

Seafood meunière – seafood, goat butter, Tabantha wheat

Seafood paella – porgy, hearty blueshell snail, rock salt, goat butter, Hylian rice

Seafood rice balls – fish, Hylian rice

Seafood skewer – crab or snail

Spicy pepper seafood – fish, spicy pepper

Steamed fish – fish, vegetable

Monster BotW recipes

If you’re looking to explore Link’s darker side, here are all the monster-based BotW recipes. He has to take what he can get, right?

Dubious food – monster parts or other non-edible items

Monster cake – monster extract, cane sugar, goat butter, Tabantha wheat

Monster curry – monster extract, Goron spice, Hylian rice

Monster rice balls – monster extract, Hylian rice, rock salt

Monster soup – monster extract, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat

Monster stew – monster extract, meat, seafood

Desert BotW recipes

Everyone deserves a treat every now and then. Ruin Link’s diet with these lovely sweet treats.

Apple pie – apple, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat

Carrot cake – carrot, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat

Copious simmered fruit – four different fruit

Egg tart – bird egg, goat butter, Tabantha wheat, cane sugar

Egg pudding – bird egg, fresh milk, cane sugar

Energising honey candy – courser bee honey

Energising honey crepe – courser bee honey, Tabantha wheat, bird egg, cane sugar, fresh milk

Fried bananas – mighty bananas, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat

Fruit cake – apple or wildberry, fruit, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat

Fruit pie – fruit, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat

Honeyed apple – apple, courser bee honey

Honeyed fruits – fruit, courser bee honey

Hot buttered apple – apple, goat butter

Nut cake – acorn or Chikaloo tree nut, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat

Plain crepe – Tabantha wheat, bird egg, cane sugar, fresh milk

Pumpkin pie – fortified pumpkin, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat

Simmered fruit – fruit

Wildberry crepe – wildberry, bird egg, cane sugar, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat

Drink BotW recipes

One stiff drink for Link. Well, he’s underage, so no booze. But still, it’s got a fairy in it. That’s got to make him feel a little wavey, right?

Fairy tonic – fairy

