The BotW recipe book

BotW recipes are one of the more playful additions to the reinvented Zelda formula. Alongside the crafting system, this offers many, many concoctions for you to discover. It’s very rare that you get given recipes, so finding them by trial and error is key to creating culinary masterpieces. Of course, some players would like to have a recipe book, and that’s what we’ve made here. Every single BotW recipe for every tasty meal.
So, bookmark this page and check back here every time Link’s tummy starts rumbling. Once you’ve had your fill, check out our BotW amiibo guide to get some in-game freebies, or our Zelda BotW map rundown to make sure you actually know where you’re going. If you need a refresher on the stars of the game, check out our BotW Zelda and BotW Link, then head over to our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review to embark on a new adventure.
Let us present to you our BotW recipe book.
How do you cook BotW recipes?
Cooking in Breath of the Wild is simple, but not tutorialised. First, you need to find a cooking pot. If it doesn’t have a lit fire beneath it, use some sort of flame to light it (or drop some flint on the wood and use a metal weapon to light it). Once the fire’s lit, it’s time to get cooking.
Go into your inventory and choose the ingredients you want and make sure you get Link to hold them. You can hold up to five items. Once you’re holding them, exit the menu and drop them into the cooking pot. Et voila, you’re now on your way to making countless culinary creations. Bon appetit!
Every BotW recipe
Here are all the BotW recipes. Any ingredient that is non-descript (e.g. vegetable, mushroom, seafood etc.) means that you can use any type of that ingredient. Well, what are you waiting for? Get cooking.
Vegan BotW recipes
Ever wanted to roleplay as an eco-conscious Link? Well, here are all the BotW recipes that don’t harm any animals.
- Copious fried wild greens – four different vegetables
- Copious mushroom skewers – four different mushrooms
- Curry rice – Hylian rice, Goron spice
- Fragrant mushroom sauté – mushroom, Goron spice
- Fried wild greens – vegetable
- Fruit and mushroom mix – fruit, mushroom
- Herb sauté – vegetable, Goron spice
- Mushroom rice balls – mushroom, Hylian rice
- Mushroom skewer – mushroom
- Rock-hard food – gems or wood
- Salt-grilled greens – vegetable, rock salt
- Salt-grilled mushrooms – mushroom, rock salt
- Sautéed nuts – acorn or Chickaloo tree nut
- Spicy sautéed peppers – spicy pepper
- Steamed fruit – fruit, vegetable
- Steamed mushrooms – mushroom, vegetable
- Vegetable curry – carrot or pumpkin, Goron spice, Hylian rice
- Veggie rice balls – vegetable, Hylian rice
- Wheat bread – rock salt, Tabantha wheat
Vegetarian BotW recipes
If you can’t do without eggs and milk, not to worry. You can also be a veggie in Breath of the Wild with this wide array of recipes.
- Carrot stew – carrot, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat
- Cream of mushroom soup – mushroom, vegetable, fresh milk, rock salt
- Cream of vegetable soup – vegetable, fresh milk, rock salt
- Creamy heart soup – radish, hydromelon, voltfruit, fresh milk
- Curry pilaf – Hylian rice, goat butter, Goron spice
- Glazed mushrooms – mushroom, courser bee honey
- Glazed veggies – vegetable, courser bee honey
- Mushroom omelette – mushroom, bird egg, goat butter, rock salt
- Mushroom risotto – mushroom, goat butter, Hylian rice, rock salt
- Pumpkin stew – fortified pumpkin, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat
- Vegetable omelette – vegetable, bird egg, goat butter, rock salt
- Vegetable risotto – carrot or pumpkin, goat butter, Hylian rice, rock salt
- Veggie cream soup – pumpkin or carrot, fresh milk, rock salt
Meat BotW recipes
You may see Link as a hardy young man trying to save the world. He can’t be picky with his dietary requirements, right? Well, here’s the list for all you meat lovers out there.
- Copious meat skewers – four different raw meats
- Creamy meat soup – raw meat, herb, fresh milk, rock salt
- Glazed meat – meat, courser bee honey
- Gourmet meat curry – raw gourmet meat, Hylian rice, Goron spice
- Gourmet meat stew – raw gourmet meat, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat
- Gourmet meat and rice bowl – raw gourmet meat or raw whole bird, Hylian rice, rock salt
- Gourmet meat and seafood fry – raw gourmet meat or raw bird thigh, any fish
- Gourmet spiced meat skewer – raw gourmet meat or raw whole bird, Goron spice
- Meat curry – raw meat, hylian rice, Goron spice
- Meat pie – raw meat, Tabantha wheat, goat butter, rock salt
- Meat skewer – raw meat
- Meat stew – raw meat, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat
- Meat and mushroom skewer – raw meat, mushroom
- Meat and rice bowl – raw meat or raw bird drumstick, Hylian rice, rock salt
- Meat and seafood fry – raw meat or raw bird drumstick, fish
- Meat-stuffed pumpkin – raw meat, fortified pumpkin
- Meaty rice balls – raw meat, Hylian rice
- Prime meat curry – raw prime meat, Hylian rice, Goron spice
- Prime meat stew – raw prime meat, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat
- Prime meat and rice bowl – raw bird thigh, Hylian rice, Goron spice
- Prime meat and seafood fry – raw prime meat or raw bird thigh, fish
- Prime spiced meat skewer – raw prime meat or raw bird thigh, Goron spice
- Salt-grilled gourmet meat – raw gourmet meat or raw whole bird, rock salt
- Salt-grilled meat – raw meat or raw bird drumstick, rock salt
- Salt-grilled prime meat – raw prime meat or raw bird thigh, rock salt
- Spiced meat skewer – raw meat or raw bird drumstick, Goron spice
- Spicy pepper steak – meat, spicy pepper
- Steamed meat – meat, vegetable
Poultry BotW recipes
A more delicate flavour than the meat above, here are all the poultry BotW recipes.
- Gourmet poultry curry – raw whole bird, Hylian rice, Goron spice
- Gourmet poultry pilaf – raw whole bird, bird egg, goat butter, Hylian rice
- Poultry curry – raw bird drumstick, Goron spice, Hylian rice
- Poultry pilaf – raw bird drumstick, bird egg, goat butter, Hylian rice
- Prime poultry curry – raw bird thigh, Hylian rice, Goron spice
- Prime poultry pilaf – raw bird thigh, bird egg, goat butter, Hylian rice
Seafood BotW recipes
Link is a fine swimmer, and great at riding boats with that big leaf he has. Surely he’s a fan of seafood?
- Clam chowder – hearty blueshell snail, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat
- Copious seafood skewers – four different fish
- Crab omelette with rice – crab, bird egg, rock salt, Hylian rice
- Crab risotto – crab, rock salt, Hylian rice, goat butter
- Crab stir-fry – crab, Goron spice
- Creamy seafood soup – seafood, herb, rock salt, fresh milk
- Fish pie – seafood, rock salt, goat butter, Tabantha wheat
- Fish and mushroom skewer – fish, mushroom
- Glazed seafood – seafood, courser bee honey
- Porgy meunière – porgy, goat butter, Tabantha wheat
- Salmon meunière – hearty salmon, rock salt, Hylian rice, goat butter
- Salmon risotto – hearty salmon, rock salt, Hylian rice, goat butter
- Salt-grilled crab – crab, rock salt
- Salt-grilled fish – fish, rock salt
- Seafood curry – porgy or hearty blueshell snail, Hylian rice, Goron spice
- Seafood fried rice – porgy or hearty blueshell snail, Hylian rice, rock salt
- Seafood meunière – seafood, goat butter, Tabantha wheat
- Seafood paella – porgy, hearty blueshell snail, rock salt, goat butter, Hylian rice
- Seafood rice balls – fish, Hylian rice
- Seafood skewer – crab or snail
- Spicy pepper seafood – fish, spicy pepper
- Steamed fish – fish, vegetable
Monster BotW recipes
If you’re looking to explore Link’s darker side, here are all the monster-based BotW recipes. He has to take what he can get, right?
- Dubious food – monster parts or other non-edible items
- Monster cake – monster extract, cane sugar, goat butter, Tabantha wheat
- Monster curry – monster extract, Goron spice, Hylian rice
- Monster rice balls – monster extract, Hylian rice, rock salt
- Monster soup – monster extract, goat butter, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat
- Monster stew – monster extract, meat, seafood
Desert BotW recipes
Everyone deserves a treat every now and then. Ruin Link’s diet with these lovely sweet treats.
- Apple pie – apple, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat
- Carrot cake – carrot, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat
- Copious simmered fruit – four different fruit
- Egg tart – bird egg, goat butter, Tabantha wheat, cane sugar
- Egg pudding – bird egg, fresh milk, cane sugar
- Energising honey candy – courser bee honey
- Energising honey crepe – courser bee honey, Tabantha wheat, bird egg, cane sugar, fresh milk
- Fried bananas – mighty bananas, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat
- Fruit cake – apple or wildberry, fruit, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat
- Fruit pie – fruit, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat
- Honeyed apple – apple, courser bee honey
- Honeyed fruits – fruit, courser bee honey
- Hot buttered apple – apple, goat butter
- Nut cake – acorn or Chikaloo tree nut, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat
- Plain crepe – Tabantha wheat, bird egg, cane sugar, fresh milk
- Pumpkin pie – fortified pumpkin, goat butter, cane sugar, Tabantha wheat
- Simmered fruit – fruit
- Wildberry crepe – wildberry, bird egg, cane sugar, fresh milk, Tabantha wheat
Drink BotW recipes
One stiff drink for Link. Well, he’s underage, so no booze. But still, it’s got a fairy in it. That’s got to make him feel a little wavey, right?
- Fairy tonic – fairy
Whoa, that’s a lot of BotW recipes. You’re ready to explore Hyrule with a full belly thanks to our BotW recipe book. If you need more Zelda magic, we’ve got a Skyward Sword amiibo guide to get you started in this classic Wii adventure.