Call of Dragons codes October 2023

If you want to get ahead of the competition, our Call of Dragons codes guide is here to help. Dragons. We all love them, and the hit strategy mobile game Call of Dragons sees you take part in warfare on the back of several beastly behemoths, including the titular dragons as you command armies across an exciting fantasy world, and take part in thrilling online battles.

Call of Dragons codes

Active codes:

Hellocod96 – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) codtribexd – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) Lilith10th – 510 gems

– 510 gems playCoDnow – one silver key, 60-minute speed-up & eight-hour enhanced gathering

– one silver key, 60-minute speed-up & eight-hour enhanced gathering UTKPPIKS2I – new

– new UTER3DB3T5 – new

Expired codes:

There are currently no expired Call of Dragons codes.

What are Call of Dragons codes?

Call of Dragons codes are specific sets of numbers and letters you input into the title to unlock exclusive rewards. Developer Farlight Games releases codes to coincide with in-game events, updates, and occasionally holidays. Bookmark this page and check back regularly to find all codes as the developer adds them.

How do I redeem Call of Dragons codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Call of Dragons code.

Open up Call of Dragons

Click on your profile icon

Select settings

Click on redeem gifts

Enter the Call of Dragons codes

Click on exchange

Enjoy your rewards!

