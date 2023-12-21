Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile release date speculation

Get your guns at the ready, as Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. Rumors had circulated for some time prior to Activision officially making the announcement, but after sharing a pre-register link for Call of Duty Warzone mobile during CoD Next 2022, now we know that the battle really is on.

When is the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile release date?

Call of Duty: Warzone mobile is most likely releasing in 2024. While it’s scheduled for ‘spring’, this may be a placeholder for now. The game is already out in limited release in Australia, Chile, Norway, and Sweden, so we can expect the global release any day now!

While we may not have an exact Call of Duty Warzone mobile release window, development is still chugging along, as you can see in the video above.

It’s clear Activision wants to bring out the big guns for its new shooter, with VP Chris Plummer admitting that it’s aiming for a “AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go”. Whether or not it can pull off a clean version of the console stalwart on mobile is yet to be seen, but the decision to bring the title to handheld shows just how seriously Activision is taking the mobile market.

Can I pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

Yes, pre-registration is open right now on Google Play and the App Store. A lot of rewards are already unlocked, including Shoot House and Rebirth Island maps, a skin for Ghost, and two guns, with pre-registrations totaling over 45 million.

Is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile free?

Call of Duty’s mobile version of Warzone is set to be a free-to-play game, though there will be in-game purchases you can make.

That’s the lowdown on the recent confirmation that a Call of Duty: Warzone mobile release window is coming. For more pistol-pumping action, check out our pick for the best mobile shooters.