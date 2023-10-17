How to play Call of Duty: Mobile PC via GameLoop, BlueStacks, and more

Would you appreciate it if there was a Call of Duty: Mobile PC version? Can you imagine playing on the big screen and not having to fiddle with tiny touchscreen controls? Well, today is your lucky day as, not only is it possible to play Call of Duty: Mobile on PC, we’re going to show you how. Before we get into it though, you will need an Android emulator. For those of you who don’t know this already, an emulator is a program that simulates another platform on your PC. That mitigates the need to purchase expensive hardware when you have a PC that can do everything.

You can also get Call of Duty: Mobile on iOS or Android, too. If you want more COD goodness, check out our Call of Duty: Mobile tips, and Call of Duty: Mobile codes page to get some freebies.

How to play Call of Duty: Mobile on PC

To play Call of Duty: Mobile PC, you need an Android emulator. Fortunately, there are a bunch of these around, and we’ve rounded up the best of them below:

Gameloop Call of Duty Mobile

The official way to play Call of Duty: Mobile on your PC is via GameLoop. This particular program used to go by the name ‘Tencent Gaming Buddy’, and is an official Android emulator, created by Tencent itself.

How to download GameLoop:

You will need to install GameLoop on PC by visiting the official website

Then you will need to click the big yellow download button

Follow the installation instructions and click finish

Open the GameLoop application and search for Call of Duty: Mobile

Now click download on the Call of Duty: Mobile page and press download

Wait for the game to install on your computer

Launch through GameLoop and enjoy

The benefits of using GameLoop:

Live stream to Nimo and nonolive

Support for external controllers

Hack/Cheat prevention

Support for multiple languages

Customizable controls

BlueStacks Call of Duty: Mobile

Another method is an emulator called BlueStacks, which boasts an enormous gaming library of 1.5 million games. BlueStacks offers users macros as well as a bunch of other features to improve your gaming experience.

How to download BlueStacks:

Visit the BlueStacks website and click the big green download button

Once you have downloaded the installer, open it by left-clicking on the download file

Follow the steps in the download wizard and hit the finish button

Once BlueStacks has been installed, search for Call of Duty: Mobile inside the BlueStacks store

Click on the download button and wait for the download to complete before you can play

Enjoy

The benefits of using BlueStacks:

Higher frame rate

Multi-instance support

Gameplay recording

Macros

Translation in real-time

Over 1.5 million games

Streaming straight to Twitch

MEmu Play Call of Duty: Mobile

The final option is MEmu Play, which is another Android emulator which also includes features to improve your PC gaming experience.

How to download MEmu Play:

Visit the MEmu Play website and click the large green button that says download

Install the emulator onto your computer by clicking on the download file.

Wait for the installation to complete, and click finish the exit the wizard

Open MEmu Play on your computer and search for Call of Duty: Mobile

Download a copy of Call of Duty: Mobile and wait for it to install

Enjoy

The benefits of using MEmu Play:

File sharing between Android and Windows

Simple drag-and-drop APK installation

Adverts

Massive game library

Support for multiple instances

And that will do it for our COD Mobile PC guide. To learn about what’s next for the mobile shooter, check out our Call of Duty: Mobile update round-up. You should also head over to our COD Mobile codes list to see what freebies you can get.