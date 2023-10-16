Mobile game Cats & Soup pounces past 50 million downloads

The adorable kitty idle game Cats & Soup hit 50 million downloads across Android and iOS, so developer Neowiz wants to celebrate with us all.

Cats & Soup 50 million downloads: Two cats having a picnic below two trees with blue birds in them. This scene is outlined in white and pasted on a purple PT background
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Neowiz is celebrating a cat-tastic milestone as Cats & Soup hits 50 million downloads across Google Play and the App Store. Of course, the studio wants to share the accomplishment with you, the player, as a thank-you for getting the game to its goal.

Cats & Soup is one of the best idle games on mobile (and definitely the cutest) and has captured the hearts of millions through its simple gameplay, adorable art style, and friendly community. Only six months ago the team celebrated 40 million downloads which goes to show the incredible speed of this game’s growth.

To celebrate this achievement, you can take part in the ‘50M Downloads Attendance Event’ simply by logging in every day to unlock an exclusive event facility, two limited-edition costumes, and plenty of observatory tickets and gems to spend. Neowiz is always adding new content to Cats & Soup, so it’s extra special to receive some bonus items to commemorate this event.

When is the Cats & Soup 50 million downloads celebration?

You can take part in the ‘50M Downloads Attendance Event’ from now until October 27, 2023, to unlock all the exclusive items. There are also new bundles available in the shop to adorn your feline friends with Stone Age costumes and spruce up the snack cart.

YouTube Thumbnail

That’s everything you need to know about the Cats & Soup 50 million downloads celebration. Why not check out more of our cat game recommendations, or explore the rest of the animal kingdom with our dog games, snake games, horse games, or bear games?

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.