Mobile game Cats & Soup pounces past 50 million downloads

Neowiz is celebrating a cat-tastic milestone as Cats & Soup hits 50 million downloads across Google Play and the App Store. Of course, the studio wants to share the accomplishment with you, the player, as a thank-you for getting the game to its goal.

Cats & Soup is one of the best idle games on mobile (and definitely the cutest) and has captured the hearts of millions through its simple gameplay, adorable art style, and friendly community. Only six months ago the team celebrated 40 million downloads which goes to show the incredible speed of this game’s growth.

To celebrate this achievement, you can take part in the ‘50M Downloads Attendance Event’ simply by logging in every day to unlock an exclusive event facility, two limited-edition costumes, and plenty of observatory tickets and gems to spend. Neowiz is always adding new content to Cats & Soup, so it’s extra special to receive some bonus items to commemorate this event.

When is the Cats & Soup 50 million downloads celebration?

You can take part in the ‘50M Downloads Attendance Event’ from now until October 27, 2023, to unlock all the exclusive items. There are also new bundles available in the shop to adorn your feline friends with Stone Age costumes and spruce up the snack cart.

