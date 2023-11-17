The best horse games for Switch and mobile 2023

Whether you’re just looking to brush a magnificent mane, or want to build an equestrian empire, horse games are a great place to start. They’re probably the only way you can spend time with some fabulous fillies without having to empty your pockets, or volunteering to clear out the stables, and there’s no risk of a back-breaking kick if you stop paying attention for two seconds.

So, we’ve put together a list of the best horse games on Switch and mobile, including simulations, racers, and everything in between. For more awesome outdoor activities distilled into super playable sims, be sure to check out our lists for the best golf games, fishing games, cricket games, and baseball games. Or, if it’s more animals that you’re after, see our picks for the best dog games, bear games, and cat games on Switch and mobile.

So hop in the saddle and take the reigns, it’s time to gallop on and check out the best horse games on mobile and Switch.

Horse Riding Tales: Wild Pony – mobile

The most all-encompassing horse riding experience on mobile, Horse Riding Tales: Wild Pony has a lot to offer. From show jumping and dressage competitions to test you and your horse’s skills, to casual cooperative rides through rural locations, there’s never a shortage of equestrian activities in Horse Riding tales.

Better still, there are over ninety different breeds of horse to tame and collect in this title, so you can find a filly that suits your style.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Switch

Link’s back, and guess what? Horses are too! Explore Hyrule on horseback as you’ve never seen it before in Tears of the Kingdom. Sure, your horse can’t fly up to the sky islands, but in terms of getting around Hyrule on the ground, there’s no better way than riding a horse. As with BotW, there are some special horses to look out for too, so many in fact that you can feel like you’re own stable owner! So, if you’re looking for adventure on our list of the best horse games, look neigh further.

Stardew Valley – Switch and mobile

Any list I can include Stardew Valley in I will, and guess what? You can get a horse in Stardew Valley. If you haven’t played Stardew by now, I really don’t know what I could say to convince you, but the horse only arrived as part of a post-launch content update, so if you haven’t returned to Pelican Town in a while it might be worth the trip for your new four-legged friend. The horse can also wear hats, so, do you really need any more convincing?

Rival Stars Horse Racing – mobile

If you’re more into horse racing than show jumps or dressage, Rival Stars Horse Racing is the most comprehensive fastest filly-first simulator on mobile. With surprisingly crisp graphics for the limitations of mobile hardware, this life sim meets racer has a selection of beautiful racecourses for you to fly across with your preferred stallion.

When not racing, you can manage and improve your scenic ranch, and live the lavish life of a horse breeder. It’s more lavish than it sounds, honestly. Play Now

Horse Club Adventures – Switch

Want to be a happy horse rider? Take yourself down to Lakeside Riding Stable with Hannah, Sarah, Lisa, and Sofia, and get riding, brushing, and scooping in Horse Club Adventures.

Admittedly, this one is more suited to younger audiences still trying to get to grips with equestrianism, but the game serves as a perfect introduction to many concepts that new riders need to get their head around before jumping into the saddle.

Star Stable – mobile

With fifteen breeds of fine foals on offer in Star Stable, there’s few better ways to experience running your own horse farm without having to carry the muck away yourself.

This free-to-play sim is a great way to introduce younger audiences to the world of horses before making the leap into the saddle. Better still, you can pick up some in-game freebies with our list of Star Stable codes. Play Now

ACA NeoGeo Stakes Winner 2 – Switch

If you’re looking to roll back the years with an arcade horse racing title, ACA NeoGeo Stakes Winner 2 is a classic that it’s hard to say neigh to. Despite only including twelve different horses to ride, this retro experience dials down the horse racing experience to make it both easy to pick up and surprisingly dynamic for a title of its age.

If you’ve got a horse racing fan coming to your next retro gaming night, this is the game for you.

Goat Simulator + – Apple Arcade

Ok, ok, I know what you’re thinking, “this isn’t a goat games list”. Well, hold your, uh, horses, because you can technically play as a filly in this iconic genre-bending physics game.

Sure, you might be a jousting goat riding a horse, but that’s a horse nonetheless, and the goat’s jousting pole makes attacking unsuspecting civilians and flinging their ragdoll bodies through the air that little bit more fun. Play Now

Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch

There are two primary ways of getting yourself around the massive map of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you start your journey from a high point, you can float across the land with ease, but if you’re starting from the ground, then you’re going to need your trusty horse.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 presumably never coming to Switch, this is the closest you’re going to get to exploring a new frontier on horseback, and the final boss level demands horse riding, so it deserves to make the list.

With that, we've officially run out of horse games to recommend (at least, until Pippa Funnel: Secrets of the Ranch sees a revival – Tilly still lives in hope).