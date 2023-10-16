Clicker Simulator codes October 2023

October 16, 2023: We checked for new Clicker Simulator codes
Can you click with the best of them? If so, we’ve got the Roblox game for you in Clicker Simulator. With an open world to explore, countless pets to hatch and train, and some tricky platforming elements, Clicker Simulator is teeming with discoveries for you and your friends to uncover. Better still, with our Clicker Simulator codes, you can get access to a bunch of multipliers and boosts that save you hours of tapping away at your screen or mouse. You can thank us on behalf of your wrist later.
Clicker Simulator codes
Active codes
- c4nugu3ss1t – one hour of six-times hatch
- Scr3tUpd4t3 – one hour of two-times currency
- Sn34kP34k – one-hour of six-times hatch
- TARD15 – one-hour of six-times hatch
- CLOV3R – special event currency
- BACK2FUTURE – one-hour of six-times hatch
- SUPERHATCH – one-hour of two-times shiny chance
- 1EGGLUCK – one-hour of two-times luck
- 1EGGSHINY – one-hour of two-times shiny chance
- FRUITJUICE6 – six-times hatch for 30 minutes
- GEMFORFUN – one hour of double gems
- LUCKYHOUR2 – one hour of double luck
- FRUITTY6 – six times hatch for one hour
- СURSEDCODE – one hour of two times hearts
- LUCKTM – two hours of two times luck
- GEMAPPETITE – two hours of two times gems
- PASTRYGEM – two hours of two times gems
- FOODIE6 – six times hatch for an hour
- GEMOGEM – two hours of two times gems
- ALIENVOX – free alien pet
- JANFUN – one hour of two times luck
- RISENSHINE – one hour of two times shiny chance
- SPACEHATCH – thirty minutes of six times hatch boost
- GEMFALLS – one hour of two times gems
- TRYLUCK – one hour of two times luck
- NYPLAY – one hour of six times hatch boost
- LUCKYBLACK – thirty minutes of two times luck
- 620KLIKES! – 620 like pet
- WNTRLUCK – 60 mins of two times luck boost
- X6HFUNTIME – 30 mins of six times hatch
- HINT56 – bringer of the black hole pet
- solx6 – 30 minutes of six times hatch
- TGIFNOV – ten minutes of six times hatch
- 2GLITCHY – gems boost
- LIMITEDPET1 – free pet
- hide0luck – 30 minutes of double luck
- 15MWORLD6 – fifteen minutes of six time hatch rate
- HIDDENX61 – 30 mins of six times hatch rate
- HIDDENX6112 – one hour of six times hatch rate
- X6EGGOP – free boosts
- 550KCODELIKE – three hour double luck boost
- 525KLIKECODE1 – three hour double luck boost
- LUCKY5000 – two two-hour luck boosts
- 400DOUBLELUCK – two two-hour luck boosts
- LUCKYCODE21 – two two-hour luck boosts
- LIKECLICK12 – boost
- tokcodeluck12 – two two-hour luck boosts
- 2xlongluck350 – two two-hour luck bosts
- twitter100k – one two-hour luck boost
Expired codes
- freeautohatch
- 250KLIKECLICKS
- 225KLIKECODE
- 200KLIKECODE
- 175KLIKELUCK
- 150KCLICKS
- 125KLUCK
- 100KLIKES
- 75KLIKES
- 50klikes
- 30klikes
- 20KLIKES
- Freeautohatch
- 70KLIKES
- 10KLikes
- UPDATE4HYPE
- 2022
What are Clicker SImulator codes?
Clicker Simulator codes give you access to a wealth of in-game items without having to part with your robux. Use as many as you can to load up on freebies for your clicking adventure.
How do I redeem Clicker Simulator codes?
It’s easy to redeem Clicker Simulator codes, just follow these steps.
- Open Clicker Simulator in Roblox
- Go to the menu on the left side of the screen
- Click on the Twitter bird icon
- Input your code into the text box and receive your bonus
With that, you have easy access to all the active boosts and multiplies in Clicker Simulator.