Pet Simulator X codes October 2023

With help from our Pet Simulator X codes list, you’ll soon have more diamonds than you can hold and a huge range of pets to love. We update this list frequently with all of the latest freebies, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back later. Along the way, we’ll also remove expired codes to make sure you don’t waste your time with them.
Pet Simulator X codes
There are currently no working Pet Simulator X codes, check back again later!
If you’re after some cute merch, the Big Games website has some adorable plushies available, some of which come with exclusive codes for in-game goodies.
How do I redeem Pet Simulator X codes?
If you need a little help redeeming your Pet Simulator X codes simply follow these simple steps.
- Open Pet Simulator X
- Press the pet icon at the bottom of the screen
- Click on the star
- Scroll all the way down to the bottom
- Touch the redeem codes section
- Type or paste in your Pet Simulator X code
- Enjoy the rewards!
Expired codes:
- 404roblox
- tonsofcoins
- 1Mfollowers
- happyholidays
- im2lucky
- 1mplus300k
- happysaturday11
- yaydiamonds2
- alienpets
- yaydiamonds
- its1million
- bandsundrbidn
- sorry4thewait
- pumpkin333
- VoiceChat
- triple800
- easyboosts
- halfamillion
- Clouds
- plaid1234
- Underworld
- morecodes3
- blamedavid
- Back2Back
- FreeDiamonds0
- SuperUltra1
- Triple275k
- FirstUpdate
- Ultra225k
- DiscordDiamonds
- MoreCoins180k
- EzDiamonds150k
- Easy125k
- Triple80k
- Lucky50k
- Super25k
- Release
What are Pet Simulator X codes?
Pet Simulator X codes give you loads of in-game diamonds and boosts so you can enjoy the game even more than you already do. They come from the game’s developer, BIG Games Pets, but unfortunately, we haven’t seen any drop in some time.
