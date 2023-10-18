Pet Simulator X codes October 2023

Our list of new Roblox Pet Simulator X codes helps you land a couple of extra coin boosts, diamonds, and much, much more free stuff.

A character surrounded by Halloween pets
With help from our Pet Simulator X codes list, you’ll soon have more diamonds than you can hold and a huge range of pets to love. We update this list frequently with all of the latest freebies, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back later. Along the way, we’ll also remove expired codes to make sure you don’t waste your time with them.

Pet Simulator X codes

There are currently no working Pet Simulator X codes, check back again later!

How do I redeem Pet Simulator X codes?

If you need a little help redeeming your Pet Simulator X codes simply follow these simple steps.

  • Open Pet Simulator X
  • Press the pet icon at the bottom of the screen
  • Click on the star
  • Scroll all the way down to the bottom
  • Touch the redeem codes section
  • Type or paste in your Pet Simulator X code
  • Enjoy the rewards!

Expired codes:

  • 404roblox
  • tonsofcoins
  • 1Mfollowers
  • happyholidays
  • im2lucky
  • 1mplus300k
  • happysaturday11
  • yaydiamonds2
  • alienpets
  • yaydiamonds
  • its1million
  • bandsundrbidn
  • sorry4thewait
  • pumpkin333
  • VoiceChat
  • triple800
  • easyboosts
  • halfamillion
  • Clouds
  • plaid1234
  • Underworld
  • morecodes3
  • blamedavid
  • Back2Back
  • FreeDiamonds0
  • SuperUltra1
  • Triple275k
  • FirstUpdate
  • Ultra225k
  • DiscordDiamonds
  • MoreCoins180k
  • EzDiamonds150k
  • Easy125k
  • Triple80k
  • Lucky50k
  • Super25k
  • Release

What are Pet Simulator X codes?

Pet Simulator X codes give you loads of in-game diamonds and boosts so you can enjoy the game even more than you already do. They come from the game’s developer, BIG Games Pets, but unfortunately, we haven’t seen any drop in some time.

