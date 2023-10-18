Pet Simulator X codes October 2023

With help from our Pet Simulator X codes list, you’ll soon have more diamonds than you can hold and a huge range of pets to love. We update this list frequently with all of the latest freebies, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back later. Along the way, we’ll also remove expired codes to make sure you don’t waste your time with them.

Pet Simulator X codes

There are currently no working Pet Simulator X codes, check back again later!

If you’re after some cute merch, the Big Games website has some adorable plushies available, some of which come with exclusive codes for in-game goodies.

How do I redeem Pet Simulator X codes?

If you need a little help redeeming your Pet Simulator X codes simply follow these simple steps.

Open Pet Simulator X

Press the pet icon at the bottom of the screen

Click on the star

Scroll all the way down to the bottom

Touch the redeem codes section

Type or paste in your Pet Simulator X code

Enjoy the rewards!

Expired codes:

404roblox

tonsofcoins

1Mfollowers

happyholidays

im2lucky

1mplus300k

happysaturday11

yaydiamonds2

alienpets

yaydiamonds

its1million

bandsundrbidn

sorry4thewait

pumpkin333

VoiceChat

triple800

easyboosts

halfamillion

Clouds

plaid1234

Underworld

morecodes3

blamedavid

Back2Back

FreeDiamonds0

SuperUltra1

Triple275k

FirstUpdate

Ultra225k

DiscordDiamonds

MoreCoins180k

EzDiamonds150k

Easy125k

Triple80k

Lucky50k

Super25k

Release

What are Pet Simulator X codes?

Pet Simulator X codes give you loads of in-game diamonds and boosts so you can enjoy the game even more than you already do. They come from the game’s developer, BIG Games Pets, but unfortunately, we haven’t seen any drop in some time.

