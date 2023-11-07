Adopt Me pets list 2023

Our handy Adopt Me pets list is here to lend you a hand in this Roblox experience. We’ve gathered together every pet in Adopt Me based on their rarity, and provide you with info on how you can get each one. Some of these pets are no longer available or were tied to specific events, but you can still trade with other players who have them, and who knows, they might even reappear in the future.

If you find this article helpful, why not check out some of our other content? We have freebies for tonnes of Roblox games, including lists of Shindo Life codes, Blox Fruits codes, King Legacy codes, and many, many more.

Here’s a full list of Adopt Me pets and their availability.

Common Adopt Me pets

Here’s a list of all the common Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability Cat Starter egg or retired egg Available in-game Dog Starter egg or retired egg Available in-game Buffalo Retired egg Available in-game Otter Retired egg Available in-game Ant Pet egg or cracked egg Available in-game Mouse Pet egg or cracked egg Available in-game Bali Starling Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Malaysian Tapir Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Maleo Bird Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Pirhana Danger egg Available in-game Mosquito Danger egg Available in-game Liger Danger egg Avaiable in-game Flying Fish Summer Festival shop Available in-game Chicken Farm egg Only through trading Tasmanian Tiger Fossil egg Only through trading Ground Sloth Fossil egg Only through trading Robin Christmas egg Only through trading Bandicoot Aussie egg Only through trading Chick Easter egg Only through trading Walrus Walrus box Only through trading Bullfrog Woodland egg Only through trading Dugong Japan egg Only through trading Sado Mole Japan egg Only through trading Stingray Ocean egg Only through trading Wolpertinger Mythic egg Only through trading

Uncommon Adopt Me pets

Here’s a list of all uncommon Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability Fennec Fox Retired egg Available in-game Puma Retired egg Available in-game Snow Cat Retired egg Available in-game Chocolate Labrador Retired egg Available in-game Camel Pet egg, cracked egg, or royal egg Available in-game Donkey Pet egg, cracked egg, or royal egg Available in-game Poodle Pet egg, cracked egg, or royal egg Available in-game Banded Palm Civet Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Yellow-lipped Sea Krait Southeast Adia egg Available in-game Possum Camping shop Available in-game Borhyaena Gigantica Danger egg Available in-game Angler Fish Danger egg Available in-game Triceratops Fossil egg Only through trading Stegosaurus Fossil egg Only through trading Glyptodon Fossil egg Only through trading Wild Boar Safari egg Only through trading Blue Dog Blue egg Only through trading Pink Cat Pink egg Only through trading Amami Rabbit Lunar new year stand Only through trading Bat Bat box Only through trading Black Panther Jungle egg Only through trading Capybara Jungle egg Only through trading Chickatrice Halloween event Only through trading Crab Ocean egg Only through trading Dingo Aussie egg Only through trading Dolphin Ocean egg Only through trading Drake Farm egg Only through trading Ermine Winter event Only through trading Frogspawn Playground stand Only through trading Halloween Black Mummy Cat Halloween Mummy Cat box Only through trading Halloween Blue Scorpion Halloween shop Only through trading Kirin Mythic egg Only through trading Meerkat Safari egg Only through trading Red Cardinal Woodland egg Only through trading Rhino Beetle Japan egg Only through trading Slug Halloween event Only through trading Snow leopard Winter event Only through trading Snowman Winter event Only through trading Tanuki Japan egg Only through trading Therapy Dog Patty’s mission Only through trading Wolf Christmas eggs Only through trading

Rare Adopt Me pets

These are all of the rare Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability Beaver Retired egg Available in-game Bunny Retired egg Available in-game Rabbit Retired egg Available in-game Snow Puma Retired egg Available in-game Parakeet Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game Zebra Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game Tarsier Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Gecko Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Ocelot Rain shop On the 23rd of every month the rain shop appears Abyssinian Cat Desert shop Occasionally available in-game through desert shop rotation Australian Kelpie Aussie egg Only through trading Basilisk Halloween event Only through trading Black Moon Bear Moon Bear box Only through trading Bloodhound Accessory shop Only through trading Brown Bear Jungle egg Only through trading Cow Farm egg Only through trading Dilophosaurus Fossil egg Only through trading Elephant Safari egg Only through trading Emu Aussie egg Only through trading Feesh Playground stand Only through trading Ghost Wolf Wolf box Halloween event Only through trading Halloween Evil Dachshund Halloween event Only through trading Halloween White Mummy Cat Halloween Mummy Cat box Only through trading Husky Winter event Only through trading Hyena Safari egg Only through trading Ibex Outside of the nursery Only through trading Ibis Japan egg Only through trading Irish Elk Winter event Only through trading Koi Carp Japan egg Only through trading Leopard Cat Japan egg Only through trading Lunar Tiger Lunar Tiger box Only through trading Lynx Winter event Only through trading Merhorse Mythic egg Only through trading Monkey Monkey box Only through trading Moon Rabbit Lunar New Year stand Only through trading Mule Halloween event Only through trading Musk Ox Winter event Only through trading Narwhal Ocean egg Only through trading Ox Ox box Only through trading Pig Farm egg Only through trading Polar Bear Christmas egg Only through trading Pterodactyl Fossil egg Only through trading Rat Rat box Only through trading Red Fox Woodland egg Only through trading Reindeer Christmas event Only through trading Rhino Jungle egg Only through trading Sasquatch Mythic egg Only through trading Seahorse Ocean egg Only through trading Shetland Pony Dark Brown Pony box Only through trading Shrew Christmas event Only through trading Steppe Lion Candy Castle winter event Only through trading Summer Walrus Walrus box Only through trading Swan Christmas egg Only through trading Woodpecker Woodland egg Only through trading Woolly Mammoth Fossil egg Only through trading Yellow Butterfly Butterfly sanctuary Only through trading

Ultra-rare Adopt Me pets

You can find all of the ultra-rare Adopt Me pets below, including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability Red Panda Retired egg Available in-game Shiba Inu Retired egg Available in-game Corgi Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game Robot Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game Swordfish Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game Binturong Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Black Macaque Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Komodo Dragon Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Bee Honey You can buy honey in the coffee shop any time Brown-Chested Pheasant Golden wheat You can buy golden wheat from the fall shop on the 20th of every month except for December Badger Fall shop The fall shop is in-game on the 20th of every month except for December Albatross Golden clam You can buy the golden clam from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month Ribbon Seal Snowy igloo shop You can buy the Ribbon Seal from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month Giant Black Scarab Mud ball You can buy a mud ball from the desert shop on the 15th of every month Giant Blue Scarab Mud ball You can buy a mud ball from the desert shop on the 15th of every month Green Amazon Golden plantain You can buy a golden plantain from the rain shop on the 23rd of each month Tan Chow-Chow Golden bone You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery Ginger Cat Reward for reaching 210 stars Available in-game Toucan Reward for reaching 400 stars Available in-game Pomeranian Reward for reaching 460 stars Available in-game Starfish Reward for reaching 550 stars Available in-game Orca Reward for reaching 600 stars Available in-game Panda Pet shop Available in-game Red Squirrel Pet shop Available in-game Royal Palace Spaniel Pet shop Available in-game Sloth Pet shop Available in-game Glacier Moth Buy 5 UGC items from the accessory shop Available in-game King Penguin Golden goldfish You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop Penguin Golden goldfish You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop Ladybug Diamond lavender You can buy diamond lavender from the UI shop or from the diamond lavender pot next to Lily in the farm shop Albino Bat Bat box Only through trading Arctic Fox Christmas egg Only through trading Black Springer Spaniel Easter event Only through trading Brown Springer Spaniel Easter event Only through trading Clownfish Ocean egg Only through trading Crocodile Jungle egg Only through trading Dalmatian Christmas event Only through trading Deinonychus Fossil egg Only through trading Evil Basilisk Halloween event Only through trading Evil Chickatrice Halloween event Only through trading Flamingo Safari egg Only through trading Frog Aussie egg Only through trading Ghost Bunny Halloween event Only through trading Gingerbread Reindeer Winter event Only through trading Goat Nursery Only through trading Halloween White Skeleton Dog Halloween event Only through trading Hedgehog Christmas event Only through trading Horse Pet shop Only through trading Highland Cow Nursery Only through trading Hydra Mythic egg Only through trading Ice Wolf Candy Castle event Only through trading Irish Water Spaniel Buy 5 UGC items from the accessory shop Only through trading Koala Aussie egg Only through trading Lamb Easter event Only through trading Lion Safari egg Only through trading Llama Farm egg Only through trading Lunar Ox Ox box Only through trading Lunar White Tiger Lunar Tiger box Only through trading Orange Butterfly Golden leaf from the butterfly sanctuary Only through trading Persian Cat Puss in Boots event Only through trading Pine Marten Woodland egg Only through trading Platypus Jungle egg Only through trading Puffin Winter event Only through trading Purple Butterfly Leaf from the butterfly sanctuary Only through trading Ram Winter event Only through trading Red Crowned Crane Japan egg Only through trading Royal Corgi Special event Only through trading Sabertooth Fossil egg Only through trading Salamander Woodland egg Only through trading Scarlet Butterfly Leaf from the butterfly sanctuary Only through trading Sheeeeep Playground stand Only through trading Shetland Pony White Pony box Only through trading Snowball Pet Winter event Only through trading Space Whale Nursery Only through trading Spider Crab Japan egg Only through trading St Bernard Christmas event Only through trading Trapdoor Snail Japan egg Only through trading Turkey Farm egg Only through trading Water Moon Bear Moon Bear box Only through trading Water Rabbit Lunar New Year stand Only through trading Wooly Rhino Winter event Only through trading Wyvern Mythic egg Only through trading Yeti Winter event Only through trading Zombie Buffalo Halloween event Only through trading Zombie Wolf Halloween event Only through trading

Legendary Adopt Me pets

Here’s a list of all legendary Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability Alicorn Pet egg, cracked egg, and royal egg Available in-game Ancient Dragon Pet egg, cracked egg, and royal egg Available in-game Dragonfly Pet egg, cracked egg, and royal egg Available in-game Dragon Retired egg Available in-game Unicorn Retired egg Available in-game Tree Kangaroo Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Naga Dragon Southeast Asia egg Available in-game Axolotl Pet shop Available in-game Capricorn Pet shop Available in-game Cobra Pet shop Available in-game Griffin Pet shop Available in-game Guardian Lion Pet shop Available in-game Kitsune Pet shop Available in-game Peacock Pet shop Available in-game Winged Horse Pet shop Available in-game Chameleon RGB reward box Available in-game Squid RGB reward box Available in-game Firefly Camping shop Available in-game Black Chow-Chow Golden bone You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery Chocolate Chow-Chow Golden bone You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery Black-Chested Pheasant Golden wheat You can buy golden wheat from the fall shop on the 20th of every month except for December Green-Chested Pheasant Golden wheat You can buy golden wheat from the fall shop on the 20th of every month except for December White Amazon Golden plantain You can buy a golden plantain from the rain shop on the 23rd of each month Diamond Albatross Golden clam You can buy the golden clam from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month Diamond Amazon Golden plantain You can buy a golden plantain from the rain shop on the 23rd of each month Diamond King Penguin Golden goldfish You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop Diamond Ladybug Diamond Lavender You can buy diamond lavender from the UI shop or from the diamond lavender pot next to Lily in the farm shop Diamond Dragon Diamond egg (660 stars reward) Available in-game Diamond Griffin Diamond egg (660 stars reward) Available in-game Diamond Unicorn Diamond egg (660 stars reward) Available in-game Giant Gold Scarab Mud ball You can buy a mud ball from the desert shop on the 15th of every month Golden Albatross Golden clam You can buy the golden clam from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month Golden Chow-Chow Golden bone You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery Golden Dragon Golden egg (660 stars reward) Available in-game Golden Griffin Golden egg (660 stars reward) Available in-game Golden Unicorn Golden egg (660 stars reward) Available in-game Golden King Penguin Golden goldfish You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop Golden Ladybug Diamond lavender You can buy diamond lavender from the UI shop or from the diamond lavender pot next to Lily in the farm shop King Bee Honey You can buy honey in the coffee shop any time Queen Bee Honey You can buy honey in the coffee shop any time Albino Monkey Premium Monkey box Only through trading Arctic Reindeer Christmas event Only through trading Baku Japan egg Only through trading Bat Dragon Halloween event Only through trading Cerberus Halloween event Only through trading Chimera Halloween event Only through trading Crow Farm egg Only through trading Dancing Dragon Lunar New Year event Only through trading Diamond Butterfly Golden leaves from the butterfly sanctuary Only through trading Dodo Fossil egg Only through trading Evil Unicorn Halloween event Only through trading Fallow Deer Woodland egg Only through trading Frost Dragon Christmas event Only through trading Frost Fury Winter event Only through trading Frost Unicorn Outside of the nursery Only through trading Giraffe Safari egg Only through trading Golden Penguin Only through trading Only through trading Golden Rat Rat box Only through trading Golden Walrus Walrus box Only through trading Goldhorn Mythic egg Only through trading Green Butterfly Golden leaf Only through trading Halloween Golden Mummy Cat Halloween event Only through trading Halloween White Ghost Dragon Halloween event Only through trading Hawk Woodland egg Only through trading Ice Golem Winter event Only through trading Ice Moth Dragon Winter event Only through trading Jousting Horse Halloween event Only through trading Kangaroo Aussie egg Only through trading Lava Dragon Halloween event Only through trading Lava Wolf Halloween event Only through trading Lavender Dragon Apology gift Only through trading Lunar Gold Tiger Lunar New Year event Only through trading Lunar Moon Bear Lunar New Year event Only through trading Maneki-Neko Japan egg Only through trading Mechapup April fool’s event Only through trading Metal Ox Ox box Only through trading Monkey King Premium monkey box Only through trading Nessie Outside of the nursery Only through trading Octopus Ocean egg Only through trading Owl Farm egg Only through trading Parrott Jungle egg Only through trading Phoenix Mythic egg Only through trading Robo Dog Cyber sale event Only through trading Shadow Dragon Halloween event Only through trading Shark Ocean egg Only through trading Shetland Pony Light Brown Winter event pony box Only through trading Skele-Rex Halloween event Only through trading Snow Owl Winter event Only through trading Strawberry Shortcake Bat Dragon Winter event Only through trading Sugar Glider Easter event Only through trading T-Rex Fossil egg Only through trading Turtle Aussie egg Only through trading Undead Jousting Horse Halloween event Only through trading Winged Tiger Lunar New Year event Only through trading Zodiac Minion Chick Zodiac Minon egg from Gru Only through trading

How do I get Adopt Me free pets?

There are a few different ways to get free pets in Adopt Me. Here’s what they are:

Starter eggs: everyone gets a free egg at the start of the game that transforms into a dog or a cat

everyone gets a free egg at the start of the game that transforms into a dog or a cat Star rewards: if you log in every day you can claim stars, which you can redeem for various rewards including free pets and free eggs. The more days you keep playing consecutively, the more stars you’ll accumulate

if you log in every day you can claim stars, which you can redeem for various rewards including free pets and free eggs. The more days you keep playing consecutively, the more stars you’ll accumulate Bucks: when playing Adopt Me you get a $20 paycheck every 15 or so minutes, and these bucks can be used to buy eggs. You can also get bucks from money trees, completing objectives, and as daily login bonuses

And that’s everything in our Adopt Me pets guide. If you want more content like this, check out our Adopt Me trade and Adopt Me trading values guides.