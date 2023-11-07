Adopt Me pets list 2023

Our handy Adopt Me pets list is here to lend you a hand in this Roblox experience. We’ve gathered together every pet in Adopt Me based on their rarity, and provide you with info on how you can get each one. Some of these pets are no longer available or were tied to specific events, but you can still trade with other players who have them, and who knows, they might even reappear in the future.
Here’s a full list of Adopt Me pets and their availability.
Common Adopt Me pets
Here’s a list of all the common Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.
|Adopt Me pets
|How to obtain
|Availability
|Cat
|Starter egg or retired egg
|Available in-game
|Dog
|Starter egg or retired egg
|Available in-game
|Buffalo
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Otter
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Ant
|Pet egg or cracked egg
|Available in-game
|Mouse
|Pet egg or cracked egg
|Available in-game
|Bali Starling
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Malaysian Tapir
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Maleo Bird
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Pirhana
|Danger egg
|Available in-game
|Mosquito
|Danger egg
|Available in-game
|Liger
|Danger egg
|Avaiable in-game
|Flying Fish
|Summer Festival shop
|Available in-game
|Chicken
|Farm egg
|Only through trading
|Tasmanian Tiger
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Ground Sloth
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Robin
|Christmas egg
|Only through trading
|Bandicoot
|Aussie egg
|Only through trading
|Chick
|Easter egg
|Only through trading
|Walrus
|Walrus box
|Only through trading
|Bullfrog
|Woodland egg
|Only through trading
|Dugong
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Sado Mole
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Stingray
|Ocean egg
|Only through trading
|Wolpertinger
|Mythic egg
|Only through trading
Uncommon Adopt Me pets
Here’s a list of all uncommon Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.
|Adopt Me pets
|How to obtain
|Availability
|Fennec Fox
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Puma
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Snow Cat
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Chocolate Labrador
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Camel
|Pet egg, cracked egg, or royal egg
|Available in-game
|Donkey
|Pet egg, cracked egg, or royal egg
|Available in-game
|Poodle
|Pet egg, cracked egg, or royal egg
|Available in-game
|Banded Palm Civet
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Yellow-lipped Sea Krait
|Southeast Adia egg
|Available in-game
|Possum
|Camping shop
|Available in-game
|Borhyaena Gigantica
|Danger egg
|Available in-game
|Angler Fish
|Danger egg
|Available in-game
|Triceratops
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Stegosaurus
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Glyptodon
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Wild Boar
|Safari egg
|Only through trading
|Blue Dog
|Blue egg
|Only through trading
|Pink Cat
|Pink egg
|Only through trading
|Amami Rabbit
|Lunar new year stand
|Only through trading
|Bat
|Bat box
|Only through trading
|Black Panther
|Jungle egg
|Only through trading
|Capybara
|Jungle egg
|Only through trading
|Chickatrice
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Crab
|Ocean egg
|Only through trading
|Dingo
|Aussie egg
|Only through trading
|Dolphin
|Ocean egg
|Only through trading
|Drake
|Farm egg
|Only through trading
|Ermine
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Frogspawn
|Playground stand
|Only through trading
|Halloween Black Mummy Cat
|Halloween Mummy Cat box
|Only through trading
|Halloween Blue Scorpion
|Halloween shop
|Only through trading
|Kirin
|Mythic egg
|Only through trading
|Meerkat
|Safari egg
|Only through trading
|Red Cardinal
|Woodland egg
|Only through trading
|Rhino Beetle
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Slug
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Snow leopard
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Snowman
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Tanuki
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Therapy Dog
|Patty’s mission
|Only through trading
|Wolf
|Christmas eggs
|Only through trading
Rare Adopt Me pets
These are all of the rare Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.
|Adopt Me pets
|How to obtain
|Availability
|Beaver
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Bunny
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Rabbit
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Snow Puma
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Parakeet
|Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg
|Available in-game
|Zebra
|Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg
|Available in-game
|Tarsier
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Gecko
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Ocelot
|Rain shop
|On the 23rd of every month the rain shop appears
|Abyssinian Cat
|Desert shop
|Occasionally available in-game through desert shop rotation
|Australian Kelpie
|Aussie egg
|Only through trading
|Basilisk
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Black Moon Bear
|Moon Bear box
|Only through trading
|Bloodhound
|Accessory shop
|Only through trading
|Brown Bear
|Jungle egg
|Only through trading
|Cow
|Farm egg
|Only through trading
|Dilophosaurus
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Elephant
|Safari egg
|Only through trading
|Emu
|Aussie egg
|Only through trading
|Feesh
|Playground stand
|Only through trading
|Ghost Wolf
|Wolf box Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Halloween Evil Dachshund
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Halloween White Mummy Cat
|Halloween Mummy Cat box
|Only through trading
|Husky
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Hyena
|Safari egg
|Only through trading
|Ibex
|Outside of the nursery
|Only through trading
|Ibis
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Irish Elk
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Koi Carp
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Leopard Cat
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Lunar Tiger
|Lunar Tiger box
|Only through trading
|Lynx
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Merhorse
|Mythic egg
|Only through trading
|Monkey
|Monkey box
|Only through trading
|Moon Rabbit
|Lunar New Year stand
|Only through trading
|Mule
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Musk Ox
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Narwhal
|Ocean egg
|Only through trading
|Ox
|Ox box
|Only through trading
|Pig
|Farm egg
|Only through trading
|Polar Bear
|Christmas egg
|Only through trading
|Pterodactyl
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Rat
|Rat box
|Only through trading
|Red Fox
|Woodland egg
|Only through trading
|Reindeer
|Christmas event
|Only through trading
|Rhino
|Jungle egg
|Only through trading
|Sasquatch
|Mythic egg
|Only through trading
|Seahorse
|Ocean egg
|Only through trading
|Shetland Pony Dark Brown
|Pony box
|Only through trading
|Shrew
|Christmas event
|Only through trading
|Steppe Lion
|Candy Castle winter event
|Only through trading
|Summer Walrus
|Walrus box
|Only through trading
|Swan
|Christmas egg
|Only through trading
|Woodpecker
|Woodland egg
|Only through trading
|Woolly Mammoth
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Yellow Butterfly
|Butterfly sanctuary
|Only through trading
Ultra-rare Adopt Me pets
You can find all of the ultra-rare Adopt Me pets below, including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.
|Adopt Me pets
|How to obtain
|Availability
|Red Panda
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Shiba Inu
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Corgi
|Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg
|Available in-game
|Robot
|Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg
|Available in-game
|Swordfish
|Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg
|Available in-game
|Binturong
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Black Macaque
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Komodo Dragon
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Bee
|Honey
|You can buy honey in the coffee shop any time
|Brown-Chested Pheasant
|Golden wheat
|You can buy golden wheat from the fall shop on the 20th of every month except for December
|Badger
|Fall shop
|The fall shop is in-game on the 20th of every month except for December
|Albatross
|Golden clam
|You can buy the golden clam from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month
|Ribbon Seal
|Snowy igloo shop
|You can buy the Ribbon Seal from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month
|Giant Black Scarab
|Mud ball
|You can buy a mud ball from the desert shop on the 15th of every month
|Giant Blue Scarab
|Mud ball
|You can buy a mud ball from the desert shop on the 15th of every month
|Green Amazon
|Golden plantain
|You can buy a golden plantain from the rain shop on the 23rd of each month
|Tan Chow-Chow
|Golden bone
|You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery
|Ginger Cat
|Reward for reaching 210 stars
|Available in-game
|Toucan
|Reward for reaching 400 stars
|Available in-game
|Pomeranian
|Reward for reaching 460 stars
|Available in-game
|Starfish
|Reward for reaching 550 stars
|Available in-game
|Orca
|Reward for reaching 600 stars
|Available in-game
|Panda
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Red Squirrel
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Royal Palace Spaniel
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Sloth
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Glacier Moth
|Buy 5 UGC items from the accessory shop
|Available in-game
|King Penguin
|Golden goldfish
|You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop
|Penguin
|Golden goldfish
|You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop
|Ladybug
|Diamond lavender
|You can buy diamond lavender from the UI shop or from the diamond lavender pot next to Lily in the farm shop
|Albino Bat
|Bat box
|Only through trading
|Arctic Fox
|Christmas egg
|Only through trading
|Black Springer Spaniel
|Easter event
|Only through trading
|Brown Springer Spaniel
|Easter event
|Only through trading
|Clownfish
|Ocean egg
|Only through trading
|Crocodile
|Jungle egg
|Only through trading
|Dalmatian
|Christmas event
|Only through trading
|Deinonychus
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Evil Basilisk
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Evil Chickatrice
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Flamingo
|Safari egg
|Only through trading
|Frog
|Aussie egg
|Only through trading
|Ghost Bunny
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Gingerbread Reindeer
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Goat
|Nursery
|Only through trading
|Halloween White Skeleton Dog
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Hedgehog
|Christmas event
|Only through trading
|Horse
|Pet shop
|Only through trading
|Highland Cow
|Nursery
|Only through trading
|Hydra
|Mythic egg
|Only through trading
|Ice Wolf
|Candy Castle event
|Only through trading
|Irish Water Spaniel
|Buy 5 UGC items from the accessory shop
|Only through trading
|Koala
|Aussie egg
|Only through trading
|Lamb
|Easter event
|Only through trading
|Lion
|Safari egg
|Only through trading
|Llama
|Farm egg
|Only through trading
|Lunar Ox
|Ox box
|Only through trading
|Lunar White Tiger
|Lunar Tiger box
|Only through trading
|Orange Butterfly
|Golden leaf from the butterfly sanctuary
|Only through trading
|Persian Cat
|Puss in Boots event
|Only through trading
|Pine Marten
|Woodland egg
|Only through trading
|Platypus
|Jungle egg
|Only through trading
|Puffin
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Purple Butterfly
|Leaf from the butterfly sanctuary
|Only through trading
|Ram
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Red Crowned Crane
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Royal Corgi
|Special event
|Only through trading
|Sabertooth
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Salamander
|Woodland egg
|Only through trading
|Scarlet Butterfly
|Leaf from the butterfly sanctuary
|Only through trading
|Sheeeeep
|Playground stand
|Only through trading
|Shetland Pony White
|Pony box
|Only through trading
|Snowball Pet
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Space Whale
|Nursery
|Only through trading
|Spider Crab
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|St Bernard
|Christmas event
|Only through trading
|Trapdoor Snail
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Turkey
|Farm egg
|Only through trading
|Water Moon Bear
|Moon Bear box
|Only through trading
|Water Rabbit
|Lunar New Year stand
|Only through trading
|Wooly Rhino
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Wyvern
|Mythic egg
|Only through trading
|Yeti
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Zombie Buffalo
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Zombie Wolf
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
Legendary Adopt Me pets
Here’s a list of all legendary Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.
|Adopt Me pets
|How to obtain
|Availability
|Alicorn
|Pet egg, cracked egg, and royal egg
|Available in-game
|Ancient Dragon
|Pet egg, cracked egg, and royal egg
|Available in-game
|Dragonfly
|Pet egg, cracked egg, and royal egg
|Available in-game
|Dragon
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Unicorn
|Retired egg
|Available in-game
|Tree Kangaroo
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Naga Dragon
|Southeast Asia egg
|Available in-game
|Axolotl
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Capricorn
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Cobra
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Griffin
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Guardian Lion
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Kitsune
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Peacock
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Winged Horse
|Pet shop
|Available in-game
|Chameleon
|RGB reward box
|Available in-game
|Squid
|RGB reward box
|Available in-game
|Firefly
|Camping shop
|Available in-game
|Black Chow-Chow
|Golden bone
|You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery
|Chocolate Chow-Chow
|Golden bone
|You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery
|Black-Chested Pheasant
|Golden wheat
|You can buy golden wheat from the fall shop on the 20th of every month except for December
|Green-Chested Pheasant
|Golden wheat
|You can buy golden wheat from the fall shop on the 20th of every month except for December
|White Amazon
|Golden plantain
|You can buy a golden plantain from the rain shop on the 23rd of each month
|Diamond Albatross
|Golden clam
|You can buy the golden clam from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month
|Diamond Amazon
|Golden plantain
|You can buy a golden plantain from the rain shop on the 23rd of each month
|Diamond King Penguin
|Golden goldfish
|You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop
|Diamond Ladybug
|Diamond Lavender
|You can buy diamond lavender from the UI shop or from the diamond lavender pot next to Lily in the farm shop
|Diamond Dragon
|Diamond egg (660 stars reward)
|Available in-game
|Diamond Griffin
|Diamond egg (660 stars reward)
|Available in-game
|Diamond Unicorn
|Diamond egg (660 stars reward)
|Available in-game
|Giant Gold Scarab
|Mud ball
|You can buy a mud ball from the desert shop on the 15th of every month
|Golden Albatross
|Golden clam
|You can buy the golden clam from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month
|Golden Chow-Chow
|Golden bone
|You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery
|Golden Dragon
|Golden egg (660 stars reward)
|Available in-game
|Golden Griffin
|Golden egg (660 stars reward)
|Available in-game
|Golden Unicorn
|Golden egg (660 stars reward)
|Available in-game
|Golden King Penguin
|Golden goldfish
|You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop
|Golden Ladybug
|Diamond lavender
|You can buy diamond lavender from the UI shop or from the diamond lavender pot next to Lily in the farm shop
|King Bee
|Honey
|You can buy honey in the coffee shop any time
|Queen Bee
|Honey
|You can buy honey in the coffee shop any time
|Albino Monkey
|Premium Monkey box
|Only through trading
|Arctic Reindeer
|Christmas event
|Only through trading
|Baku
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Bat Dragon
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Cerberus
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Chimera
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Crow
|Farm egg
|Only through trading
|Dancing Dragon
|Lunar New Year event
|Only through trading
|Diamond Butterfly
|Golden leaves from the butterfly sanctuary
|Only through trading
|Dodo
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Evil Unicorn
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Fallow Deer
|Woodland egg
|Only through trading
|Frost Dragon
|Christmas event
|Only through trading
|Frost Fury
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Frost Unicorn
|Outside of the nursery
|Only through trading
|Giraffe
|Safari egg
|Only through trading
|Golden Penguin
|Only through trading
|Only through trading
|Golden Rat
|Rat box
|Only through trading
|Golden Walrus
|Walrus box
|Only through trading
|Goldhorn
|Mythic egg
|Only through trading
|Green Butterfly
|Golden leaf
|Only through trading
|Halloween Golden Mummy Cat
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Halloween White Ghost Dragon
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Hawk
|Woodland egg
|Only through trading
|Ice Golem
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Ice Moth Dragon
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Jousting Horse
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Kangaroo
|Aussie egg
|Only through trading
|Lava Dragon
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Lava Wolf
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Lavender Dragon
|Apology gift
|Only through trading
|Lunar Gold Tiger
|Lunar New Year event
|Only through trading
|Lunar Moon Bear
|Lunar New Year event
|Only through trading
|Maneki-Neko
|Japan egg
|Only through trading
|Mechapup
|April fool’s event
|Only through trading
|Metal Ox
|Ox box
|Only through trading
|Monkey King
|Premium monkey box
|Only through trading
|Nessie
|Outside of the nursery
|Only through trading
|Octopus
|Ocean egg
|Only through trading
|Owl
|Farm egg
|Only through trading
|Parrott
|Jungle egg
|Only through trading
|Phoenix
|Mythic egg
|Only through trading
|Robo Dog
|Cyber sale event
|Only through trading
|Shadow Dragon
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Shark
|Ocean egg
|Only through trading
|Shetland Pony Light Brown
|Winter event pony box
|Only through trading
|Skele-Rex
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Snow Owl
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Strawberry Shortcake Bat Dragon
|Winter event
|Only through trading
|Sugar Glider
|Easter event
|Only through trading
|T-Rex
|Fossil egg
|Only through trading
|Turtle
|Aussie egg
|Only through trading
|Undead Jousting Horse
|Halloween event
|Only through trading
|Winged Tiger
|Lunar New Year event
|Only through trading
|Zodiac Minion Chick
|Zodiac Minon egg from Gru
|Only through trading
How do I get Adopt Me free pets?
There are a few different ways to get free pets in Adopt Me. Here’s what they are:
- Starter eggs: everyone gets a free egg at the start of the game that transforms into a dog or a cat
- Star rewards: if you log in every day you can claim stars, which you can redeem for various rewards including free pets and free eggs. The more days you keep playing consecutively, the more stars you’ll accumulate
- Bucks: when playing Adopt Me you get a $20 paycheck every 15 or so minutes, and these bucks can be used to buy eggs. You can also get bucks from money trees, completing objectives, and as daily login bonuses
And that’s everything in our Adopt Me pets guide. If you want more content like this, check out our Adopt Me trade and Adopt Me trading values guides.