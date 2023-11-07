Adopt Me pets list 2023

Our Roblox Adopt Me pets list is here for all you animal lovers out there. We're here to help you find out about the latest in-game companions.

A pink unicorn creator on a colourful background in Adopt Me pets
Published:

Roblox

Our handy Adopt Me pets list is here to lend you a hand in this Roblox experience. We’ve gathered together every pet in Adopt Me based on their rarity, and provide you with info on how you can get each one. Some of these pets are no longer available or were tied to specific events, but you can still trade with other players who have them, and who knows, they might even reappear in the future.

Here’s a full list of Adopt Me pets and their availability.

A happy dog for the Adopt Me pets list

Common Adopt Me pets

Here’s a list of all the common Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability 
Cat Starter egg or retired egg Available in-game
Dog Starter egg or retired egg Available in-game 
Buffalo Retired egg Available in-game 
Otter Retired egg Available in-game 
Ant Pet egg or cracked egg Available in-game 
Mouse Pet egg or cracked egg Available in-game 
Bali Starling Southeast Asia egg Available in-game 
Malaysian Tapir Southeast Asia egg Available in-game 
Maleo Bird Southeast Asia egg Available in-game 
Pirhana Danger egg Available in-game
Mosquito Danger egg Available in-game
Liger Danger egg Avaiable in-game
Flying Fish Summer Festival shop Available in-game
Chicken Farm egg Only through trading 
Tasmanian Tiger Fossil egg Only through trading
Ground Sloth Fossil egg Only through trading
Robin Christmas egg Only through trading
Bandicoot Aussie egg Only through trading
Chick Easter egg Only through trading
Walrus  Walrus box Only through trading 
Bullfrog  Woodland egg Only through trading 
Dugong  Japan egg Only through trading 
Sado Mole Japan egg Only through trading
Stingray Ocean egg Only through trading
Wolpertinger  Mythic egg Only through trading 

A green nessie for Adopt Me pets list

Uncommon Adopt Me pets

Here’s a list of all uncommon Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability 
Fennec Fox Retired egg Available in-game
Puma  Retired egg Available in-game 
Snow Cat Retired egg Available in-game 
Chocolate Labrador Retired egg Available in-game
Camel Pet egg, cracked egg, or royal egg Available in-game
Donkey Pet egg, cracked egg, or royal egg Available in-game
Poodle  Pet egg, cracked egg, or royal egg Available in-game
Banded Palm Civet Southeast Asia egg Available in-game
Yellow-lipped Sea Krait Southeast Adia egg Available in-game
Possum Camping shop Available in-game
Borhyaena Gigantica Danger egg Available in-game
Angler Fish Danger egg Available in-game
Triceratops Fossil egg Only through trading
Stegosaurus Fossil egg Only through trading 
Glyptodon Fossil egg Only through trading 
Wild Boar Safari egg Only through trading 
Blue Dog Blue egg Only through trading 
Pink Cat Pink egg Only through trading 
Amami Rabbit Lunar new year stand Only through trading 
Bat Bat box Only through trading 
Black Panther Jungle egg Only through trading 
Capybara Jungle egg Only through trading 
Chickatrice  Halloween event Only through trading
Crab Ocean egg Only through trading 
Dingo Aussie egg Only through trading 
Dolphin Ocean egg Only through trading 
Drake Farm egg Only through trading 
Ermine  Winter event Only through trading 
Frogspawn Playground stand Only through trading 
Halloween Black Mummy Cat Halloween Mummy Cat box Only through trading 
Halloween Blue Scorpion Halloween shop Only through trading 
Kirin Mythic egg Only through trading 
Meerkat Safari egg Only through trading 
Red Cardinal Woodland egg Only through trading 
Rhino Beetle Japan egg Only through trading 
Slug Halloween event Only through trading 
Snow leopard Winter event Only through trading 
Snowman Winter event Only through trading 
Tanuki Japan egg Only through trading 
Therapy Dog Patty’s mission Only through trading 
Wolf Christmas eggs Only through trading 

A lamb looking animal for Adopt Me pets list

Rare Adopt Me pets

These are all of the rare Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability 
Beaver Retired egg Available in-game
Bunny  Retired egg Available in-game
Rabbit Retired egg Available in-game
Snow Puma Retired egg Available in-game
Parakeet Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game
Zebra Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game
Tarsier Southeast Asia egg Available in-game
Gecko Southeast Asia egg Available in-game
Ocelot Rain shop  On the 23rd of every month the rain shop appears
Abyssinian Cat Desert shop Occasionally available in-game through desert shop rotation
Australian Kelpie Aussie egg Only through trading
Basilisk Halloween event Only through trading
Black Moon Bear Moon Bear box Only through trading
Bloodhound Accessory shop Only through trading
Brown Bear Jungle egg Only through trading
Cow Farm egg Only through trading
Dilophosaurus Fossil egg Only through trading
Elephant Safari egg Only through trading
Emu Aussie egg Only through trading
Feesh Playground stand Only through trading
Ghost Wolf Wolf box Halloween event Only through trading
Halloween Evil Dachshund Halloween event Only through trading
Halloween White Mummy Cat Halloween Mummy Cat box Only through trading
Husky Winter event Only through trading
Hyena Safari egg Only through trading
Ibex Outside of the nursery Only through trading
Ibis Japan egg Only through trading
Irish Elk Winter event Only through trading
Koi Carp Japan egg Only through trading
Leopard Cat Japan egg Only through trading
Lunar Tiger Lunar Tiger box Only through trading
Lynx Winter event Only through trading
Merhorse Mythic egg Only through trading
Monkey Monkey box Only through trading
Moon Rabbit Lunar New Year stand Only through trading
Mule Halloween event Only through trading
Musk Ox Winter event Only through trading
Narwhal Ocean egg Only through trading
Ox Ox box Only through trading
Pig Farm egg Only through trading
Polar Bear Christmas egg Only through trading
Pterodactyl Fossil egg Only through trading
Rat Rat box Only through trading
Red Fox Woodland egg Only through trading
Reindeer Christmas event Only through trading
Rhino Jungle egg Only through trading
Sasquatch Mythic egg Only through trading
Seahorse Ocean egg Only through trading
Shetland Pony Dark Brown Pony box Only through trading
Shrew Christmas event Only through trading
Steppe Lion Candy Castle winter event Only through trading
Summer Walrus Walrus box Only through trading
Swan Christmas egg Only through trading
Woodpecker Woodland egg Only through trading
Woolly Mammoth Fossil egg Only through trading
Yellow Butterfly Butterfly sanctuary  Only through trading

A buzzing bee for Adopt Me pets list

Ultra-rare Adopt Me pets

You can find all of the ultra-rare Adopt Me pets below, including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability 
Red Panda Retired egg Available in-game 
Shiba Inu Retired egg Available in-game 
Corgi Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game 
Robot Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game 
Swordfish Cracked egg, pet egg, or royal egg Available in-game 
Binturong Southeast Asia egg Available in-game 
Black Macaque Southeast Asia egg Available in-game 
Komodo Dragon Southeast Asia egg Available in-game 
Bee Honey You can buy honey in the coffee shop any time
Brown-Chested Pheasant Golden wheat You can buy golden wheat from the fall shop on the 20th of every month except for December
Badger Fall shop The fall shop is in-game on the 20th of every month except for December
Albatross Golden clam You can buy the golden clam from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month 
Ribbon Seal Snowy igloo shop You can buy the Ribbon Seal from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month 
Giant Black Scarab Mud ball You can buy a mud ball from the desert shop on the 15th of every month
Giant Blue Scarab Mud ball You can buy a mud ball from the desert shop on the 15th of every month
Green Amazon Golden plantain You can buy a golden plantain from the rain shop on the 23rd of each month
Tan Chow-Chow  Golden bone You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery 
Ginger Cat Reward for reaching 210 stars Available in-game 
Toucan Reward for reaching 400 stars Available in-game 
Pomeranian Reward for reaching 460 stars Available in-game 
Starfish Reward for reaching 550 stars Available in-game 
Orca Reward for reaching 600 stars Available in-game 
Panda Pet shop Available in-game 
Red Squirrel Pet shop Available in-game 
Royal Palace Spaniel Pet shop  Available in-game 
Sloth Pet shop  Available in-game 
Glacier Moth Buy 5 UGC items from the accessory shop Available in-game
King Penguin Golden goldfish You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop 
Penguin Golden goldfish You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop 
Ladybug Diamond lavender You can buy diamond lavender from the UI shop or from the diamond lavender pot next to Lily in the farm shop
Albino Bat Bat box Only through trading
Arctic Fox Christmas egg Only through trading
Black Springer Spaniel Easter event Only through trading
Brown Springer Spaniel Easter event Only through trading
Clownfish Ocean egg Only through trading
Crocodile Jungle egg Only through trading
Dalmatian Christmas event Only through trading
Deinonychus Fossil egg Only through trading
Evil Basilisk Halloween event Only through trading
Evil Chickatrice Halloween event Only through trading
Flamingo Safari egg Only through trading
Frog Aussie egg Only through trading
Ghost Bunny Halloween event Only through trading
Gingerbread Reindeer Winter event Only through trading
Goat Nursery Only through trading
Halloween White Skeleton Dog Halloween event Only through trading
Hedgehog Christmas event Only through trading
Horse Pet shop Only through trading
Highland Cow Nursery Only through trading
Hydra Mythic egg Only through trading
Ice Wolf Candy Castle event Only through trading
Irish Water Spaniel Buy 5 UGC items from the accessory shop Only through trading
Koala  Aussie egg Only through trading
Lamb Easter event Only through trading
Lion Safari egg Only through trading
Llama Farm egg Only through trading
Lunar Ox Ox box Only through trading
Lunar White Tiger Lunar Tiger box Only through trading
Orange Butterfly Golden leaf from the butterfly sanctuary  Only through trading
Persian Cat Puss in Boots event Only through trading
Pine Marten Woodland egg Only through trading
Platypus Jungle egg Only through trading
Puffin Winter event Only through trading
Purple Butterfly Leaf from the butterfly sanctuary Only through trading
Ram Winter event Only through trading
Red Crowned Crane Japan egg Only through trading
Royal Corgi Special event Only through trading
Sabertooth Fossil egg Only through trading
Salamander Woodland egg Only through trading
Scarlet Butterfly Leaf from the butterfly sanctuary Only through trading
Sheeeeep Playground stand Only through trading
Shetland Pony White Pony box Only through trading
Snowball Pet Winter event Only through trading
Space Whale Nursery Only through trading
Spider Crab Japan egg Only through trading
St Bernard Christmas event Only through trading
Trapdoor Snail Japan egg Only through trading
Turkey Farm egg Only through trading
Water Moon Bear Moon Bear box Only through trading
Water Rabbit Lunar New Year stand Only through trading
Wooly Rhino Winter event Only through trading
Wyvern Mythic egg Only through trading
Yeti Winter event Only through trading
Zombie Buffalo Halloween event Only through trading
Zombie Wolf Halloween event Only through trading

A orange and black tiger for Adopt Me pets list

Legendary Adopt Me pets

Here’s a list of all legendary Adopt Me pets including those that are currently unavailable except through trading.

Adopt Me pets How to obtain Availability 
Alicorn Pet egg, cracked egg, and royal egg Available in-game
Ancient Dragon Pet egg, cracked egg, and royal egg Available in-game
Dragonfly Pet egg, cracked egg, and royal egg Available in-game
Dragon Retired egg Available in-game
Unicorn Retired egg Available in-game
Tree Kangaroo Southeast Asia egg Available in-game
Naga Dragon Southeast Asia egg Available in-game
Axolotl Pet shop  Available in-game
Capricorn Pet shop Available in-game
Cobra Pet shop Available in-game
Griffin Pet shop Available in-game
Guardian Lion Pet shop Available in-game
Kitsune Pet shop Available in-game
Peacock Pet shop Available in-game
Winged Horse Pet shop Available in-game
Chameleon RGB reward box Available in-game
Squid RGB reward box Available in-game
Firefly Camping shop Available in-game
Black Chow-Chow Golden bone You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery
Chocolate Chow-Chow Golden bone You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery
Black-Chested Pheasant Golden wheat You can buy golden wheat from the fall shop on the 20th of every month except for December
Green-Chested Pheasant Golden wheat You can buy golden wheat from the fall shop on the 20th of every month except for December
White Amazon Golden plantain You can buy a golden plantain from the rain shop on the 23rd of each month
Diamond Albatross Golden clam You can buy the golden clam from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month 
Diamond Amazon Golden plantain You can buy a golden plantain from the rain shop on the 23rd of each month
Diamond King Penguin Golden goldfish You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop 
Diamond Ladybug Diamond Lavender You can buy diamond lavender from the UI shop or from the diamond lavender pot next to Lily in the farm shop
Diamond Dragon Diamond egg (660 stars reward)  Available in-game
Diamond Griffin Diamond egg (660 stars reward)  Available in-game
Diamond Unicorn Diamond egg (660 stars reward)  Available in-game
Giant Gold Scarab Mud ball You can buy a mud ball from the desert shop on the 15th of every month
Golden Albatross Golden clam You can buy the golden clam from the snowy igloo shop on the 28th of each month 
Golden Chow-Chow Golden bone You can buy a golden bone from the VIP area of the nursery
Golden Dragon Golden egg (660 stars reward)  Available in-game
Golden Griffin Golden egg (660 stars reward)  Available in-game
Golden Unicorn Golden egg (660 stars reward)  Available in-game
Golden King Penguin Golden goldfish You can buy a golden goldfish from the ice cream shop 
Golden Ladybug Diamond lavender You can buy diamond lavender from the UI shop or from the diamond lavender pot next to Lily in the farm shop
King Bee Honey You can buy honey in the coffee shop any time
Queen Bee Honey You can buy honey in the coffee shop any time
Albino Monkey Premium Monkey box Only through trading
Arctic Reindeer  Christmas event Only through trading
Baku Japan egg Only through trading
Bat Dragon Halloween event Only through trading
Cerberus Halloween event Only through trading
Chimera Halloween event Only through trading
Crow Farm egg Only through trading
Dancing Dragon Lunar New Year event Only through trading
Diamond Butterfly Golden leaves from the butterfly sanctuary Only through trading
Dodo Fossil egg Only through trading
Evil Unicorn Halloween event Only through trading
Fallow Deer Woodland egg Only through trading
Frost Dragon Christmas event Only through trading
Frost Fury Winter event Only through trading
Frost Unicorn Outside of the nursery Only through trading
Giraffe Safari egg Only through trading
Golden Penguin Only through trading Only through trading
Golden Rat Rat box Only through trading
Golden Walrus Walrus box Only through trading
Goldhorn Mythic egg Only through trading
Green Butterfly Golden leaf Only through trading
Halloween Golden Mummy Cat Halloween event Only through trading
Halloween White Ghost Dragon Halloween event Only through trading
Hawk Woodland egg Only through trading
Ice Golem Winter event Only through trading
Ice Moth Dragon Winter event Only through trading
Jousting Horse Halloween event Only through trading
Kangaroo Aussie egg Only through trading
Lava Dragon Halloween event Only through trading
Lava Wolf Halloween event Only through trading
Lavender Dragon Apology gift Only through trading
Lunar Gold Tiger Lunar New Year event Only through trading
Lunar Moon Bear Lunar New Year event Only through trading
Maneki-Neko Japan egg Only through trading
Mechapup April fool’s event Only through trading
Metal Ox Ox box Only through trading
Monkey King Premium monkey box Only through trading
Nessie Outside of the nursery Only through trading
Octopus Ocean egg Only through trading
Owl Farm egg Only through trading
Parrott Jungle egg Only through trading
Phoenix Mythic egg Only through trading
Robo Dog Cyber sale event Only through trading
Shadow Dragon Halloween event Only through trading
Shark Ocean egg Only through trading
Shetland Pony Light Brown Winter event pony box Only through trading
Skele-Rex Halloween event Only through trading
Snow Owl Winter event Only through trading
Strawberry Shortcake Bat Dragon Winter event Only through trading
Sugar Glider Easter event Only through trading
T-Rex Fossil egg Only through trading
Turtle Aussie egg Only through trading
Undead Jousting Horse Halloween event Only through trading
Winged Tiger Lunar New Year event Only through trading
Zodiac Minion Chick Zodiac Minon egg from Gru Only through trading

How do I get Adopt Me free pets?

There are a few different ways to get free pets in Adopt Me. Here’s what they are:

  • Starter eggs: everyone gets a free egg at the start of the game that transforms into a dog or a cat
  • Star rewards: if you log in every day you can claim stars, which you can redeem for various rewards including free pets and free eggs. The more days you keep playing consecutively, the more stars you’ll accumulate
  • Bucks: when playing Adopt Me you get a $20 paycheck every 15 or so minutes, and these bucks can be used to buy eggs. You can also get bucks from money trees, completing objectives, and as daily login bonuses

And that’s everything in our Adopt Me pets guide. If you want more content like this, check out our Adopt Me trade and Adopt Me trading values guides.

