Crunchyroll Game Vault expands with new action and horror mobile games

A subscription to Crunchyroll lets you enjoy the best anime around, but now also comes with a fresh catalog of games thanks to the Crunchyroll Game Vault.

Screenshot from Yuppie Psycho game added to Crunchyroll Game Vault
Streaming services are evolving beyond exclusively being platforms for you to watch the freshest TV and movies, as they try to find fresh ways to draw in new subscribers and retain existing ones. Now, like Netflix, the specialty anime streamer Crunchyroll is expanding further into the lucrative mobile gaming space with two slick adventures that join the Crunchyroll Game Vault’s current catalog of games.

Landing on Crunchyroll on January 22 are the titles Ponpu and Yuppie Psycho. Both anime games, Ponpu is a 2D action-focused puzzler in which you have to dodge past obstacles and battle against moving enemies, brought to life with stylish hand-drawn graphics. Meanwhile, Yuppie Psycho will scratch your horror itch as a survival horror game with charming 8-bit visuals and disturbing puzzles. The games are available to play now, either through Crunchyroll, the iOS app store, or Google Play for subscribers on a Mega or Ultimate membership scheme. It’s another step forward for mobile gaming, bringing existing titles to the platform and pushing the boundaries of what the best mobile games can be.

The continued expansion of the Crunchyroll Game Vault is a further indicator of Crunchyroll’s desire to enthuse a bigger audience by reaching new fans. Titles published by Crunchyroll Games include the ambitious Street Fighter: Duel and My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. Additionally, the highly anticipated One Punch Man: World joins them on January 31, an online action game also launching on mobile.

Fans can expect new games to keep arriving through Crunchyroll thick and fast, with the further announcement of the streaming service’s new Developer Portal, which will make it easier for creators to bring their games to the Game Vault collection. If you’re a fan of anime and mobile games, it’s an exciting time to be subscribed to Crunchyroll.

