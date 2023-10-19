Da Hood codes October 2023

While this Roblox title doesn’t have the word ‘simulator’ in the title, it very well could do. Like many, many Roblox games, Da Hood puts you in a real-life situation, or as close to real life as these blocky videogames can get. You can use our Da Hood codes to make the most of whichever side you choose. Be sure to bookmark this page for when new codes arrive, as we’ll update the page as soon as they do.
Da Hood codes
Active codes:
- mummy2023 – 300k cash (new!)
- HALLOWEEN2023 – 200k cash
- DAUP – 250k cash
Expired codes:
- CHALLENGES
- SCHOOL2023
- DHT100K
- MELONBEAR
- GPO
- LABORDAY2023
- July2023
- 2023JULY4
- FIREWORKS
- POOLPARTY
- SUMMER2023!
- TRADING
- MOMMY
- MOTHERSDAY
- PIXEL2023
- EASTER2023
- 2BVISITS
- @DAHOOD
- allstar3k
- militarybase
- secretcodeinmain
- LunarNewYear
- MLK
- HappyNewYear2023
- DrumWinter2022
- FlamethrowerWinter2022
- TacticalShotgunWinter2022
- P90Winter2022
- ShotgunWinter2022
- AugWinter2022
- RevolverWinter2022
- SMGWinter2022
- GlockWinter2022
- Ak47Winter2022
- RPGWinter2022
- LMGWinter2022
- DoubleBarrelWinter2022
- SilencedGlockWinter2022
- SilencedAR15Winter2022
- RifleWinter2022
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN!
- WASHINGMACHINE
- BACK2SCHOOL
- ACCOMPLISHMENT
- AUGUST2022!
- DHSUPRISE!
- FIREWORKS
- 2022JUNE
- freepremiumcrate
- DHUpdate
What are Da Hood codes?
Da Hood codes bag you an in-game boost to things like your cash reserves. The developer Da Hood Entertainment usually releases new codes when the game reaches certain milestones or has a fresh update, so keep an eye on this page for when more show up.
How do I redeem Da Hood Codes?
Redeeming Da Hood codes is super easy, just follow these simple steps:
- Boot up Da Hood in Roblox
- Head to the line of icons in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen
- Click the treasure chest
- Type one of our codes into the redemption box
- Hit ‘redeem’
- Enjoy the freebies!
It's almost too easy, right?