Da Hood codes October 2023

While this Roblox title doesn’t have the word ‘simulator’ in the title, it very well could do. Like many, many Roblox games, Da Hood puts you in a real-life situation, or as close to real life as these blocky videogames can get. You can use our Da Hood codes to make the most of whichever side you choose. Be sure to bookmark this page for when new codes arrive, as we’ll update the page as soon as they do.

Da Hood codes

Active codes:

mummy2023 – 300k cash (new!)

– 300k cash (new!) HALLOWEEN2023 – 200k cash

– 200k cash DAUP – 250k cash

Expired codes:

CHALLENGES

SCHOOL2023

DHT100K

MELONBEAR

GPO

LABORDAY2023

July2023

2023JULY4

FIREWORKS

POOLPARTY

SUMMER2023!

TRADING

MOMMY

MOTHERSDAY

PIXEL2023

EASTER2023

2BVISITS

@DAHOOD

allstar3k

militarybase

secretcodeinmain

LunarNewYear

MLK

HappyNewYear2023

DrumWinter2022

FlamethrowerWinter2022

TacticalShotgunWinter2022

P90Winter2022

ShotgunWinter2022

AugWinter2022

RevolverWinter2022

SMGWinter2022

GlockWinter2022

Ak47Winter2022

RPGWinter2022

LMGWinter2022

DoubleBarrelWinter2022

SilencedGlockWinter2022

SilencedAR15Winter2022

RifleWinter2022

HAPPYHALLOWEEN!

WASHINGMACHINE

BACK2SCHOOL

ACCOMPLISHMENT

AUGUST2022!

DHSUPRISE!

FIREWORKS

2022JUNE

freepremiumcrate

DHUpdate

What are Da Hood codes?

Da Hood codes bag you an in-game boost to things like your cash reserves. The developer Da Hood Entertainment usually releases new codes when the game reaches certain milestones or has a fresh update, so keep an eye on this page for when more show up.

How do I redeem Da Hood Codes?

Redeeming Da Hood codes is super easy, just follow these simple steps:

Boot up Da Hood in Roblox

Head to the line of icons in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen

Click the treasure chest

Type one of our codes into the redemption box

Hit ‘redeem’

Enjoy the freebies!

It's almost too easy, right?