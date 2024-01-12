Dabloon Tiktok cat, bank, origin, and more

Welcome traveller, you look pretty weary – perhaps a dabloon could help fix that. You’ve seen much on your trawl through the internet today, so allow us to guide you through the wonderful world of dabloontok. Whether you’re curious about the origins of the 4 Dabloon Cat, want to count up your savings in a dabloon bank app, or simply want to understand what exactly dabloon TikTok is, we’re here to help.

Of course, you need the app before you can get involved in the economy, so be sure to head over to our TikTok download guide if you need assistance when getting started.

So let’s take a dive into the wonderous world of dabloontok, in our dabloon TikTok guide.

What is dabloon TikTok?

TikTok dabloons (also written as doubloons) are essentially an imaginary currency based on the 16th c. Spanish coin, the doubloon. Through a loosely structured, site-wide role-playing game, you can earn and exchange dabloons for imaginary items, from a simple bowl of stew all the way up to an attack helicopter or a cottage.

How do I earn dabloons?

The main way to earn dabloons is by stumbling across a TikTok that gives you them. The most common way to snap them up is through ‘welcome traveller’ videos, which often feature the black ‘4 Dabloons Cat’, and grants a random amount of dabloons to everyone who watches. Anyone can make a TikTok gifting their chosen amount of dabloons to their viewers, though some people follow a set of dabloon laws that only allow a certain amount to be given out… But we’re not going to make this more difficult than it needs to be.

Going out in search of dabloons is considered cheating – you’re supposed to rely solely on the algorithm and your FYP to bless you with these shiny little beauties. And, while nothing’s truly stopping you from cheating, in a game like this, the only person you’d really be cheating is yourself.

What is the origin of dabloon TikTok?

The dabloon economy all started with a cat meme (because this is the internet, so of course it started with a cat meme) showing a kitten’s outstretched paw, with a caption reading ‘four dabloons’. After the Instagram page @catz.jpeg posted the original back in April of 2021, the ‘4 Dabloons Cat’ memes began to spread across a variety of platforms, with the subreddit r/4dabloons starting up on May 1, 2021.

The ‘4 Dabloons Cat’ meme seems to have made it onto TikTok by around mid-2021. The first known TikTok of this trend comes from user jack.lcr, who overlaid the dabloon cat meme while pretending to dig for dabloons on a beach.

However, the dabloon economy doesn’t appear to have come into circulation until October 2022, when TikTokers began to use the photo slideshow feature to post videos posing imaginary situations. These scenarios addressed the viewer as ‘traveler’, implying that they are weary or hungry from their long journey across the internet, and offers them an item, such as a hamburger or a bowl of fresh stew, in exchange for dabloons.

From here, the trend continued to grow into what has become a frankly delightful site-wide game of make believe, all revolving around a silly cat with a soggy foot and a heap of imaginary coins. To find out more, be sure to check out the detailed Know Your Meme TikTok Dabloons page.

Who’s the dabloon cat?

As mentioned above, the dabloon cat is at the heart of the dabloon economy, but there’s more than one kitty carrying this trend in their paws. The first dabloon cat is technically the owner of this adorable, dainty paw:

Though the most well-recognised feline icon is the black ‘4 Dabloons Cat’, the fuzzy kitty holding up a wet paw, with its four toe-beans outstretched (likely soggy from dipping it into that suspicious fish tank in the background).

However, there have been plenty of other dabloon cats popping up since the trend took off, from the wide-eyed, shop-keeping kitty of @aventuredabloon.cattz, to the highly detailed (and slightly unsettling) illustration of the ginger cat holding a coin.

Where can I find a Dabloon bank app?

Of course, it can be tricky keeping on top of your bountiful dabloons when trawling through your FYP. Luckily, you can download a dabloon bank app to track your incoming and outgoing coins.

How to download dabloon bank iOS

The best dabloon bank we’ve found on iOS is Dabloon Tracker, which allows you to note all dabloon transactions you make – whether you’re gifted some from a friendly wizard, spend some on a handy item, or have some stolen from you by a cheeky dabloon thief.

Here’s how to download Dabloon Tracker on iOS:

Head to the Dabloon Tracker page in the App Store

Hit ‘get’

Start counting those dabloons!

How to download dabloon bank Android

For Android, we use Dabloon Counter as our Dabloon Bank. Dabloon Counter offers an easy-to-use calculator where you can add or remove dabloons from your account, and an inventory where you can list and write notes about all the items you’ve collected along the way. There’s also a dabloon lottery feature, where you can win dabloons or items in exchange for watching ads.

Here’s how to download Dabloon Counter on Android:

Head to the Dabloon Counter page in Google Play

Hit install

Start tallying up your dabloons and transactions!

And that's all you need to know about the dabloon trend sweeping through TikTok.