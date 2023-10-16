My Singing Monsters breeding guide

Our My Singing Monsters breeding guide is all you need to get all of the crooning critters while raising them to be the best they can be.

My Singing Monsters

My Singing Monsters breeding is a key part to this smash-hit mobile game where you can gather a small army of different monsters, and especially if you want to get some of the rare ones. If you’re playing, you’ll want to check out our My Singing Monsters breeding guide to learn how to get the best of the bunch, and finally, grab yourself those elusive special monsters.

My Singing Monsters natural breeding

Monster Element Class Cost Breeding combination Breeding time
Noggin Earth Natural 300 coins N/A Five seconds
Mammott Cold Natural 300 coins N/A Two minutes
Toe Jammer Water Natural 250 coins N/A One minute
Potbelly Plant Natural 250 coins N/A Two hours
Tweedle Air Natural 300 coins N/A Four hours
Kayna Fire Natural Ten relics N/A Seven hours
Drumpler Earth / Cold Natural 30 diamonds Noggin & Mammott 30 minutes
Fwog Earth / Water Natural 30 diamonds Noggin & Toe Jammer 30 minutes
Maw Cold / Water Natural 30 diamonds Toe Jammer & Mammott 30 minutes
Shrubb Earth / Plant Natural 30 diamonds Potbelly & Noggin Eight hours
Furcorn Cold / Plant Natural 30 diamonds Potbelly & Mammott Eight hours
Oaktopus Water / Plant Natural 30 diamonds Potbelly & Toe Jammer Eight hours
Dandidoo Air / Plant Natural 30 diamonds Tweedle & Potbelly Eight hours
Pango Air / Cold Natural 30 diamonds Tweedle & Mammott Eight hours
Quibble Air / Water Natural 30 diamonds Tweedle & Toe Jammer Eight hours
Cybop Air / Earth Natural 30 diamonds Tweedle & Noggin Eight hours
Stogg Earth / Fire Natural 50 relics Noggin & Kayna Ten hours
Flowah Plant / Fire Natural 50 relics Potbelly & Kayna Ten hours
Glowl Air / Fire Natural 50 relics Tweedle & Kayna Ten hours
Phangler Water / Fire Natural 50 relics Toe Jammer & Kayna Ten hours
Boskus Cold / Fire Natural 50 relics Mammott & Kayna Ten hours
T-Rox Rock / Water / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Noggin & Maw / Toe Jammer & Drumpler / Mammott & Fwog Eight hours
Pummel Plant / Earth / Water Natural 50 diamonds Potbelly & Fwog / Noggin & Oaktopus / Toe Jammer & Shrubb 12 hours
Clamble Plant / Earth / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Potbelly & Drumpler / Noggin & Furcorn / Mammott & Shrubb One hour
Bowgart Plant / Water / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Potbelly & Maw / Toe Jammer & Furcorn / Mammott & Oaktopus 12 hours
Spunge Air / Plant / Water Natural 50 diamonds Toe Jammer & Dandidoo / Potbelly & Quibble / Tweedle & Oaktopus 12 hours
Thumpies Air / Plant / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Mammot & Dandidoo / Potbelly & Pango / Tweedle & Furcorn 12 hours
Congle Air / Water / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Tweedle & Maw / Toe Jammer & Pango / Mammott & Quibble 12 hours
PomPom Air / Earth / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Noggin & Pango / Mammott & Cybop / Tweedle & Drumpler 12 hours
Scups Air / Earth / Water Natural 50 diamonds Tweedle & Fwog / Noggin & Quibble / Toe Jammer & Cybop 12 hours
Reedling Air / Earth / Plant Natural 50 diamonds Noggin & Dandidoo / Potbelly & Cybop / Tweedle & Shrubb 12 hours
Repatillo Plant / Earth / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Shrubb / Noggin & Flowah / Potbelly & Stogg 20 hours
Floogull Air / Earth / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Cybop / Noggin & Glowl / Tweedle & Stogg 20 hours
Barrb Air / Plant / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Dandidoo / Potbelly & Glowl / Tweedle & Flowah 20 hours
Whaddle Air / Water / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Quibble / Toe Jammer & Glowl / Tweedle & Phangler 20 hours
Woolabee Air / Cold / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Pango / Mammott & Glowl / Tweedle & Boskus 20 hours
Wynq Water / Cold / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & maw / Toe Jammer & Boskus / Mammott & Phangler 20 hours
Sooza Plant / Cold / Fire Natural 100 relics Mammott & Flowah / Potbelly & Boskus / Kayna & Furcorn 20 hours
Rootitoot Plant / Water / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Oaktopus / Toe Jammer & Flowah / Potbelly & Phangler 20 hours
Ziggarub Earth / Cold / Fire Natural 100 relics Drumpler & Kayna / Mammott & Stogg / Noggin & Boskus 20 hours
Thrumble Earth / Water / Fire Natural 100 relics Fwog & Kayna / Stogg & Toe Jammer / Phangler & Noggin 20 hours
Entbrat Plant / Earth / Water / Cold Natural 150 diamonds Potbelly & T-Rox / Noggin & Bowgart / Toe Jammer & Clamble / Mammott & Pummel One day
Deedge Air / Plant / Water / Cold Natural 150 diamonds Toe Jammer & thumpies / Mammot & Spunge / Potbelly & Congle / Tweedle & Bowgart One day
Riff Air / Earth / Water / Cold Natural 150 diamonds Noggin & Congle / Toe Jammer & Pompom / Mammott & Scups / Tweedle & T-Rox One day
Shellbeat Air / Plant / Earth / Water Natural 150 diamonds Noggin & Spunge / Toe Jammer & Reedling / Potbelly & Scups / Tweedle & Pummel One day
Quarrister Air / Plant / Earth / Cold Natural 150 diamonds Noggin & Thumpies / Mammott & Reedling / Potbelly & Pompom / Tweedle & Clamble One day
Tring Air / Plant / Earth / Fire Natural 200 relics Noggin & Barrb / Potbelly & Floogull / Tweedle & Repatillo / Kayna & Reedling One day, 16 hours
Sneyser Air / Water / Cold / Fire Natural 200 relics Toe jammer & Woolabee / Mammott & Whaddle / Tweedle & Wynq / Kayna & Congle One day, 16 hours
Yelmut Air / Plant / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours
Flum Ox Air / Earth / Water / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours
Krillby Air / Earth / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours
Edamimi Plant / Earth / Water / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours
PongPing Plant / Earth / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours
Tiawa Earth / Water / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours
Bisonorus Air / Plant / Water / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours
Incisaur Plant / Water / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours
Candelavra Air / Plant / Earth / Water / Fire Natural 40 relics N/A Three days, eight hours

My Singing Monster magical breeding

Monster Element Level needed Cost Breeding combination Breeding time
Fluoress Light 9 30k coins or 325 diamonds N/A (purchase from market) Two hours
Theremind Pyschic 9 25k coins or 325 diamonds N/A (purchase from market) Three hours
Floot Fly Faerie 9 25k coins or 325 diamonds N/A (purchase from market) Four hours
Clackula Bone 9 25k coins or 325 diamonds N/A (purchase from market) Five hours
Gob Plant / Light 9 150 diamonds Potbelly & Fluoress Nine hours
Bulbo Cold / Light 9 150 diamonds Mammott & Fluoress Nine hours
Pluckbill Fire / Light 9 150 diamonds Kayna & Flueoress Nine hours
Poppette Water / Pyschic 9 150 diamonds Toe Jammer & Theremind Nine hours
Bonkers Plant / Pyschic 9 150 diamonds Potbelly & Theremind Nine hours
Yuggler Fire / Pyschic  9 150 diamonds Kayna & Theremind Nine hours
HippityHop Earth / Faerie 9 150 diamonds Noggin & Floot Fly  Nine hours
Squot Cold / Faerie  9 150 diamonds Mammott & Floot Fly  Nine hours
Wimmzies Fire / Faerie  9 150 diamonds Kayna & Floot Fly  Nine hours
Peckidna Earth / Bone 9 150 diamonds Noggin & Clackula Nine hours
Denchuhs  Water / Bone 9 150 diamonds Toe Jammer & Clackula  Nine hours
Hawlo Fire / Bone 9 150 diamonds Kayna & Clackula Nine hours
Xyster Pyschic / Bone 9 150 diamonds Theremind & Clackula  20 hours
Knucklehead Faerie / Light 9 150 diamonds Floot Fly & Fluoress 20 hours
Deja-Jin Psychic / Faerie  9 150 diamonds Theremind & Floot Fly 20 hours
Cahoot Psychic / Light 9 150 diamonds Theremind & Fluoress 20 hours
Osstax  Faerie / Bone 9 150 diamonds Floot Fly & Clackula  20 hours
Roarick Bone / Light 9 150 diamonds Clackula & Fluoress 20 hours
Spytrap Plant / Cold / Light 9 300 diamonds Gob & Mammott 16 hours
TooToo Plant / Fire / Light 9 300 diamonds Pluckbill & Potbelly  16 hours
Fiddlement Cold / Fire / Light 9 300 diamonds Pluckbill & Mammott 16 hours
Tapricorn Plant / Water / Psychic 9 300 diamonds Bonkers & Toe Jammer 16 hours
Rooba Plant / Fire / Psychic 9 300 diamonds Yuggler & Potbelly  16 hours
Periscorp Water / Fire / Psychic  9 300 diamonds Yuggler & Toe Jammer 16 hours
Cantorell Earth / Cold / Faerie 9 300 diamonds Squot & Noggin 16 hours
Bridg-it Earth / Fire / Faerie  9 300 diamonds Wimmzies & Noggin 16 hours
Clavi Gnat Cold / Fire / Faerie  9 300 diamonds Wimmzies & Mammott 16 hours
Withur Earth / Water / Bone 9 300 diamonds Denchuhs & Noggin 16 hours
Uuduk Earth / Fine / Bone 9 300 diamonds Hawlo & Noggin 16 hours
Banjaw Water / Fire / Bone 9 300 diamonds Hawlo & Toe Jammer 16 hours
Frondley Pyschic / Fairy / Light 9 300 diamonds Deja-Jin & Fluoress 30 hours
Larvaluss Psychic / Faerie / Bone 9 300 diamonds Osstax & Theremind 30 hours
Mushaboom Farie / Bone / Light 9 300 diamonds Osstax & Fluoress 30 hours
G’day Psychic / Bone / Light 9 300 diamonds Xyster & Fluoress 30 hours
Blow’t Plant / Cold / Fire / Light 9 600 diamonds TooToo & Mammott 32 hours
Gloptic Plant / Water / Fire / Psychic 9 600 diamonds Rooba & Toe Jammer 32 hours
Pladdie Earth / Cold / Fire / Faerie  9 600 diamonds Clavi Gnat & Noggin 32 hours
Plinkajou Earth / Water / Fire / Bone 9 600 diamonds Banjaw & Noggin 32 hours
Enchantling Psychic / Faerie / Bone / Light  9 600 diamonds Larvaluss & Fluoress 50 hours

My Singing Monster seasonal breeding

All of these monsters require you to be at level 9 to breed.

Monster Element Cost Breeding combination Breeding time
Punkleton Spooktacle 225 diamonds Bowgart & T-Rox 18 hours
Yool Festival of Yay 225 diamonds Thumpies & Congle 36 hours
Schmoochle Season of Love 225 diamonds Riff & Tweedle Just over 31 hours
Blabbit Eggs-travaganza 225 diamonds Spunge & Scups 19 hours
Hoola SummerSong 225 diamonds PomPom & Pango 25 hours
Gobbleygourd Feast Ember 225 diamonds Glowl & Kayna at Fire Haven/ Punkleton & Yool at Seasonal Shanty  21 hours
Clavavera Beat Hereafter 225 diamonds Withur & Clackula at Bone Island / Punkleton & Schmoochle at Seasonal Shanty Just over 22 hours
Viveine Echoes of Eco 500 diamonds Punkleton & Blabbit  Just over 26 hours
Jam Boree Anniversary Month 500 diamonds Punkleton & Hoola Just over 40 hours
Carillong Crescendo Moon 500 diamonds Yool & Schmoochle Just over 27 hours
Whiz-bang Sky Painting 500 diamonds Yool & Blabbit Just over 28 hours
Monculuc Light Formula 500 diamonds Yool & Hoola Just over 20 hours
Ffidyll Cloverspell 500 diamonds Schmoochle & Blabbit Just under 21 hours
Boo’qwurm MindBoggle 500 diamonds Schmoochle & Hoola Just over 24 hours
Spurrit Perplexpore  500 diamonds Blabbit & Hoola Just over 20 hours

My Singing Monster ethereal breeding

Monster Element Level needed Cost Breeding combination Breeding time
Ghazt Plasma 9 1,000 diamonds Enbrat & T-Rox One and a half days
Grumpyre Shadow 9 1,000 diamonds Deedge & Spunge One and a half days
Reebro Mech 9 1,000 diamonds Riff & T-Rox One and a half days
Jeeode Crystal 9 1,000 diamonds Shellbeat & Pummel  One and a half days
Humbug Poison 9 1,000 diamonds Quarister & Clamble  One and a half days
Whisp Plasma/ Shadow 9 1,250 diamonds Ghazt & Grumpyre 42 hours
Nebulob Plasma/ Mech 9 1,250 diamonds Ghazt & Reebro 42 hours
Arackulele Shadow/ Mech 9 1,250 diamonds Grumpyre & Reebro 42 hours
Sox Plasma/ Crystal 9 1,250 diamonds Ghazt & Jeeode 42 hours
Boodoo Shadow/ Crystal 9 1,250 diamonds Grumpyre & Jeeode 42 hours
Bellowfish Mech/ Crystal 9 1,250 diamonds Reebro & Jeeode 42 hours
Jellibilly Plasma/ Posion 9 1,250 diamonds Ghazt & Humbug  42 hours
Kazilleon Shadow/ Posion 9 1,250 diamonds Grumpyre & Humbug  42 hours
Dragong Mech/ Poison 9 1,250 diamonds Reebro & Humbug 42 hours
Fung Pray  Crystal/ Posion 9 1,250 diamonds Jeeode & Humbug 42 hours

My Singing Monster mythical breeding

Monster Element Level needed Cost Breeding combination Breeding time 
G’joob Mythical 9 225 or 500 diamonds on Mythical Island T-Rox & Pummel 18 hours
Strombonin Mythical 9 225 or 500 diamonds on Mythical Island Bowgart & Spunge 23 hours
Yawstritch Mythical 9 225 or 500 diamonds on Mythical Island T-Rox & Scups 28 hours
Cherubble Mythical 9 225 or 500 diamonds on Mythical Island Congle & Woolabee 18 hours
Cataliszt Mythical 9 100k coins Buy from market 9 hours
Bleatnik Mythical / Dream 9 750 diamonds G’joob & Cataliszt 27 hours
Cranchee Mythical / Dream 9 750 diamonds Strombonin & Cataliszt 32 hours
Sporerow Mythical / Dream 9 750 diamonds Yawstrich & Cataliszt 37 hours
shLep Mythical / Dream 9 750 diamonds Cherubble & Cataliszt 27 hours

My Singing Monster shugafam breeding

Monster Element Combination Time
Shugabush Legendary Bowgart & Clamble 35 hours
Shugarock Legendary Shugabush & Mammott 35 hours
Shugabass Legendary Shugabush & Potbelly 35 hours
Shugajo Legendary Shugabush & Oaktopus 35 hours
Shugabeats Legendary Shugabush & Furcorn 35 hours
Shugabuzz Legendary Shugabush & Quibble 35 hours
Shugitar Legendary Shugabush & PomPom 35 hours
Shugavox Legendary Shugabush &  Deedge 35 hours

My Singing Monster dipster breeding

Unlike the other creatures on our My Singing Monsters breeding guide, Dipsters can’t be bred, sadly. Rather, you need to use keys to buy them, so start earning some and head to the shop to grab those dipsters. (Well, you can try and breed two dipsters, but you get nothing from it).

My Singing Monster wublins breeding

Wublins can’t be bred, either. They are incredibly helpful, however, so start hatching their eggs as soon as possible. They cost 5,000 coins, from which you get a static wublin, which needs to be zapped awake at the right time. If you wait too long, the eggs go bad, so check out how long you have below.

Wublin Time
Astropod Ten days
Blipsqueak Five days
Bona-Petite Ten days
Brump Two days
Creepuscule Ten days
Dermit Three days
Dwumrohl 14 days
Fleechwurm Five days
Gheegur Seven days
Maulch Seven days
Pixolotl 14 days
Poewk Five days
Scargo Three days
Screemu Five days
Thwok Seven days
Tympa 14 days
Whajje Ten days
Zuuker Ten days
Zynth Three days

My Singing Monster celestial breeding

Celestials work similarly to wublins, except they cost varying amounts of diamonds. Still, we’ve included them in our My Singing Monsters breeding guide so you can find all the info below.

Monster Diamond cost Time
Attmoz 75 12 days
Blasoom 145 14 days
Furnoss 85 25 days
Galvana 150 28 days
Glaishur 95 Ten days
Hornacle 120 12 days
Loodvigg 160 Eight days
Plixie 110 13 days
Scaratar 100 Nine days
Syncopite 90 11 days
Torrt 175 Seven days
Vhamp 140 Eight days

My Singing Monster wubbox breeding

There are three types of wubbox, the standard, the rare, and the epic wubbox. They cannot be bred, but instead, need to be bought from the shop.

My Singing Monster rare breeding

All rare monsters have the same element as their original design, for instance, both regular Noggin and epic Noggin belong to the earth element. Because of this, we haven’t included each typing, just the monster in question, those you need to breed to create it, and how long it might take.

Monster Combination Breeding time 
Rare Tweedle Any two triple element monsters that are at least one part air  Six hours
Rare Potbelly Any two triple element monsters that are at least one part plant Six hours
Rare Noggin Any two triple element monsters that are at least one part earth Six hours
Rare Toe Jammer Any two triple element monster that are at least one part water Six hours
Rare Mammot  Any two triple element monster that are at least one part cold Six hours
Rare Kayna Any two triple element monster that are at least one part fire Eight hours
Rare Dandidoo Tweedle & Potbelly 10 and a half hours
Rare Cybop Tweedle & Noggin 10 and a half hours
Rare Quibble Tweedle & Toe Jammer 10 and a half hours
Rare Pango Tweedle & Mammot  10 and a half hours
Rare Shrubb Potbelly & Noggin 10 and a half hours
Rare Oaktopus Potbelly & Toe Jammer 10 and a half hours
Rare Furcorn Potbelly & Mammott 10 and a half hours
Rare Fwog Noggin & Toe Jammer 75 minutes
Rare Drumpler Noggin & Mammott 67 and a half minutes
Rare Maw Toe Jammer & Mammott 67 and a half minutes
Rare Stogg Stogg & Noggin 13 and a half hours
Rare Phangler Phangler & Toe Jammer  13 and a half hours
Rare Flowah Any four-element monster & Flowah  13 and a half hours
Rare Boskus Boskus & Mammott 13 and a half hours
Rare Glowl Any four-element monster and Glowl  13 and a half hours
Rare T-Rox T-Rox & Noggin 10 and a half hours
Rare Pummel Pummel & Noggin 15 and a half hours
Rare Clamble Clamble & Noggin 15 and a half hours
Rare Bowgart Bowgart & Toe Jammer 15 and a half hours
Rare Spunge Spunge & Toe Jammer 15 and a half hours
Rare Thumpies Thumpies & Mammot 15 and a half hours
Rare Congle Congle & Toe Jammer 15 and a half hours
Rare PomPom PomPom & Noggin 15 and a half hours
Rare Scups Scups & Noggin 15 and a half hours
Rare Reedling Reedling & Noggin 15 and a half hours
Rare Floogull Floogul & Noggin 26 and a half hours
Rare Wynq Wynq & Toe Jammer 26 and a half hours
Rare Woolabee Woolabee & Mammott 26 and a half hours
Rare Repatillo Repatillo & Noggin 26 and a half hours
Rare Whaddle Whaddle & Toe Jammer 26 and a half hours
Rare Rootitoot Rootitoot & Toe Jammer 26 and a half hours
Rare Barrb Tring & Barb 26 and a half hours
Rare Ziggurab Ziggurab & Noggin 26 and a half hours
Rare Thrumble Thrumble & Noggin 26 and a half hours
Rare Sooza  Sooza & Mammott  26 and a half hours
Rare Entbrat Bowgart & Noggin 30 and a half hours
Rare Deedge Thumpies & Toe Jammer 30 and a half hours
Rare Riff Congle & Noggin 30 and a half hours
Rare Shellbeat Spunge & Noggin 30 and a half hours
Rare Quarrister Thumpies & Noggin 30 and a half hours
Rare Tring Barrb & Noggin 52 and a half hours
Rare Sneyser  Woolabee & Toe Jammer  52 and a half hours

My Singing Monster rare ethereal breeding

Monster Combination Breeding time 
Rare Ghazt Plant Island: Enbrat & T-Rox / Ethereal Island: Ghazt & any one-element monster 45 and a half hours
Rare Grumpyre Cold Island: Deedge & any three-element monster / Ethereal Island: Grumpyre & any one-element monster 45 and a half hours
Rare Reebro Air Island: Riff & T-Rox / Ethereal Island: Reebro & any one-element monsters 45 and a half hours
Rare Jeeode Water Island: Shellbeat & any three-element monster / Ethereal Island: Jeeode & any one-element monsters 45 and a half hours
Rare Humbug Earth Island: Quarrister & any three-element monster / Ethereal Island: Humbug & any one-element monsters 45 and a half hours
Rare Whisp Whisp & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours
Rare Nebulob Nebulob & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours
Rare Aruackulele Arackulele & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours
Rare Sox Sox & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours
Rare Boodoo Boodoo & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours
Rare Bellowfish Bellowfish & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours
Rare Jellibilly Jeillibilly & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours
Rare Kazilleon Kazilleon & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours
Rare Dragong Dragon & any one-element monster 53 hours
Rare Fung Pray  Fung Pray & any one-element monster 53 hours

My Singing Monster rare seasonal breeding

Monster Combination Breeding time 
Rare Punkleton Plant Island: Bowgart & T-Rox / Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton & Monculus  31 hours and 45 minutes
Rare Yool Cold Island: Thumpies & Congle / Seasonal Shanty: Yool & Monculus  45 and a half hours
Rare Schmoochle Air Island: Riff & Tweedle / Seasonal Shanty: Schmoochle & Monculus 39 hours and 15 minutes
Rare Blabbit Water Island: Spunge & Scups / Blabbit & Monculus  24 hours and 15 minutes
Rare Hoola Air Island: PomPom & Pango / Seasonal Shanty: Hoola & Monculus  31 hours and 45 minutes
Rare Gobbleygourd Five Haven or Fire Oasis: Glowl & Kayna / Seasonal Shanty: Gobbleygourd & Punkleton 31 hours and 45 minutes
Rare Jam Boree Punkleton & Hoola  50 hours

My Singing Monsters rare magical breeding

Monster Combination Breeding time 
Rare Theremind Any two three-element monsters with at least one part psychic element each Six hours
Rare Floot Fly Any two three-element monsters with at least one part faerie element each Six hours
Rare Gob Blow’t & Gob 12 and a half hours
Rare Wimmzies Pladdie & Wimmzies 12 and a half hours
Rare Yuggler Gloptic & Yuggler 12 and a half hours
Rare Hawlo Plinkajou & Hawlo 12 and a half hours
Rare TooToo Blow’t & TooToo 25 and a half hours
Rare Bridg-it Brigd-it & Noggin 25 and a half hours
Rare Withur Withur & Noggin 25 and a half hours
Rare Banjaw Banjaw & Toe Jammer 25 and a half hours

My Singing Monster epic breeding

Monster Combination Breeding time
Epic Noggin
  • Plant Island: Entbrat & Fwog 
  • Air Island: RIff & Drumpler
  • Water Island: Shellbeat & Shrubb
  • Earth Island: Quarrister & Cybop
  • Fire Haven: Tring & Dandidoo
  • Faerie Island: Pladdie & Boskus
  • Bone Island: Plinkajour & Phangler 
 One hour
Epic Mammott
  • Plant Island: Entbrat & Furcorn
  • Cold Island: Deedge & Maw
  • Air Island: Riff & Pango
  • Earth Island: Quarrister & Drumpler 
  • Fire Oasis: Sneyser & Quibble 
  • Light Island: Blow’t & Flowah 
  • Faerie Island: Pladdie & Stogg
  • Shugabush Island: Shugabush & Oaktopus 
 Five hours
Epic Toe Jammer
  • Plant Island: Entbrat & Oaktopus 
  • Cold Island: Deedge & Quibble 
  • Air Island: Riff & Maw 
  • Water Island: Shellbeat & Fwog 
  • Fire Oasis: Sneyser & Pango 
  • Psychic Island: Gloptic & Flowah 
  • Bone Island: Plinkajou & Stogg
 Three hours
Epic Potbelly
  • Plant Island: Entbrat & Shrubb
  • Cold Island: Deedge & Oaktopus 
  • Water Island: Shellbeat & Dandidoo 
  • Earth Island: Quarrister & Furcorn
  • Fire Haven: Tring & Cybop 
  • Light Island: Blow’t & Boskus 
  • Psychic Island: Gloptic & Phangler 
  • Shuabush Island: Shuabush & Furcorn
 Nine hours
Epic Tweedle
  • Cold Island: Deedge & Dandidoo 
  • Air Island: Riff & Cybop 
  • Water Island: Shellbeat & Quibble 
  • Earth Island: Quarrister & Pango 
  • Fire Haven: Tring & Shrubb
  • Fire Oasis: Sneyser & Maw 
 11 hours
Epic Kayna
  • Fire Haven: Tring & Stogg 
  • Fire Oasis: Sneyser & Phangler 
  • Light Island: Blow’t & Furcorn 
  • Psychic Island: Gloptic & Oaktopus 
  • Faerie Island: Pladdie & Drumpler 
  • Bone Island: Plinkajou & Fwog 
 15 hours

Breeding in my singing monster can be overwhelming, with so many different possibilities and you have a lot of work to do if you want to unlock the monsters in each area. You start with monsters of a single element, and as you breed these together they create monsters with two elements, which can then create monsters with three elements or more. Experimenting with the different monsters is a great way to get some of them, but if you want to collect every single one, then our guide to the breeding combinations will help you to see all of those lovable little creatures.

Once you have unlocked a monster you can then buy it, making it much easier to grab more for further breeding. Eggs take a certain amount of time to hatch, increasing with the monster’s rarity, but you can also decrease the egg hatching time as you level up and find different ways to enhance it.

Alright, monster collectors, that’s all we have for now and we hope our extensive breeding guide helps you to get the results you need.

