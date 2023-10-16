My Singing Monsters breeding is a key part to this smash-hit mobile game where you can gather a small army of different monsters, and especially if you want to get some of the rare ones. If you’re playing, you’ll want to check out our My Singing Monsters breeding guide to learn how to get the best of the bunch, and finally, grab yourself those elusive special monsters.

While it's pretty easy to grab your first monsters with cash, you'll need to get experimenting if you want to build up your collection and unlock those rarer dual or triple-element monsters. Luckily, our My Singing Monsters breeding guide is here to help, and break down everything you need to know.

My Singing Monsters natural breeding

Monster Element Class Cost Breeding combination Breeding time Noggin Earth Natural 300 coins N/A Five seconds Mammott Cold Natural 300 coins N/A Two minutes Toe Jammer Water Natural 250 coins N/A One minute Potbelly Plant Natural 250 coins N/A Two hours Tweedle Air Natural 300 coins N/A Four hours Kayna Fire Natural Ten relics N/A Seven hours Drumpler Earth / Cold Natural 30 diamonds Noggin & Mammott 30 minutes Fwog Earth / Water Natural 30 diamonds Noggin & Toe Jammer 30 minutes Maw Cold / Water Natural 30 diamonds Toe Jammer & Mammott 30 minutes Shrubb Earth / Plant Natural 30 diamonds Potbelly & Noggin Eight hours Furcorn Cold / Plant Natural 30 diamonds Potbelly & Mammott Eight hours Oaktopus Water / Plant Natural 30 diamonds Potbelly & Toe Jammer Eight hours Dandidoo Air / Plant Natural 30 diamonds Tweedle & Potbelly Eight hours Pango Air / Cold Natural 30 diamonds Tweedle & Mammott Eight hours Quibble Air / Water Natural 30 diamonds Tweedle & Toe Jammer Eight hours Cybop Air / Earth Natural 30 diamonds Tweedle & Noggin Eight hours Stogg Earth / Fire Natural 50 relics Noggin & Kayna Ten hours Flowah Plant / Fire Natural 50 relics Potbelly & Kayna Ten hours Glowl Air / Fire Natural 50 relics Tweedle & Kayna Ten hours Phangler Water / Fire Natural 50 relics Toe Jammer & Kayna Ten hours Boskus Cold / Fire Natural 50 relics Mammott & Kayna Ten hours T-Rox Rock / Water / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Noggin & Maw / Toe Jammer & Drumpler / Mammott & Fwog Eight hours Pummel Plant / Earth / Water Natural 50 diamonds Potbelly & Fwog / Noggin & Oaktopus / Toe Jammer & Shrubb 12 hours Clamble Plant / Earth / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Potbelly & Drumpler / Noggin & Furcorn / Mammott & Shrubb One hour Bowgart Plant / Water / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Potbelly & Maw / Toe Jammer & Furcorn / Mammott & Oaktopus 12 hours Spunge Air / Plant / Water Natural 50 diamonds Toe Jammer & Dandidoo / Potbelly & Quibble / Tweedle & Oaktopus 12 hours Thumpies Air / Plant / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Mammot & Dandidoo / Potbelly & Pango / Tweedle & Furcorn 12 hours Congle Air / Water / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Tweedle & Maw / Toe Jammer & Pango / Mammott & Quibble 12 hours PomPom Air / Earth / Cold Natural 50 diamonds Noggin & Pango / Mammott & Cybop / Tweedle & Drumpler 12 hours Scups Air / Earth / Water Natural 50 diamonds Tweedle & Fwog / Noggin & Quibble / Toe Jammer & Cybop 12 hours Reedling Air / Earth / Plant Natural 50 diamonds Noggin & Dandidoo / Potbelly & Cybop / Tweedle & Shrubb 12 hours Repatillo Plant / Earth / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Shrubb / Noggin & Flowah / Potbelly & Stogg 20 hours Floogull Air / Earth / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Cybop / Noggin & Glowl / Tweedle & Stogg 20 hours Barrb Air / Plant / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Dandidoo / Potbelly & Glowl / Tweedle & Flowah 20 hours Whaddle Air / Water / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Quibble / Toe Jammer & Glowl / Tweedle & Phangler 20 hours Woolabee Air / Cold / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Pango / Mammott & Glowl / Tweedle & Boskus 20 hours Wynq Water / Cold / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & maw / Toe Jammer & Boskus / Mammott & Phangler 20 hours Sooza Plant / Cold / Fire Natural 100 relics Mammott & Flowah / Potbelly & Boskus / Kayna & Furcorn 20 hours Rootitoot Plant / Water / Fire Natural 100 relics Kayna & Oaktopus / Toe Jammer & Flowah / Potbelly & Phangler 20 hours Ziggarub Earth / Cold / Fire Natural 100 relics Drumpler & Kayna / Mammott & Stogg / Noggin & Boskus 20 hours Thrumble Earth / Water / Fire Natural 100 relics Fwog & Kayna / Stogg & Toe Jammer / Phangler & Noggin 20 hours Entbrat Plant / Earth / Water / Cold Natural 150 diamonds Potbelly & T-Rox / Noggin & Bowgart / Toe Jammer & Clamble / Mammott & Pummel One day Deedge Air / Plant / Water / Cold Natural 150 diamonds Toe Jammer & thumpies / Mammot & Spunge / Potbelly & Congle / Tweedle & Bowgart One day Riff Air / Earth / Water / Cold Natural 150 diamonds Noggin & Congle / Toe Jammer & Pompom / Mammott & Scups / Tweedle & T-Rox One day Shellbeat Air / Plant / Earth / Water Natural 150 diamonds Noggin & Spunge / Toe Jammer & Reedling / Potbelly & Scups / Tweedle & Pummel One day Quarrister Air / Plant / Earth / Cold Natural 150 diamonds Noggin & Thumpies / Mammott & Reedling / Potbelly & Pompom / Tweedle & Clamble One day Tring Air / Plant / Earth / Fire Natural 200 relics Noggin & Barrb / Potbelly & Floogull / Tweedle & Repatillo / Kayna & Reedling One day, 16 hours Sneyser Air / Water / Cold / Fire Natural 200 relics Toe jammer & Woolabee / Mammott & Whaddle / Tweedle & Wynq / Kayna & Congle One day, 16 hours Yelmut Air / Plant / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours Flum Ox Air / Earth / Water / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours Krillby Air / Earth / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours Edamimi Plant / Earth / Water / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours PongPing Plant / Earth / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours Tiawa Earth / Water / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours Bisonorus Air / Plant / Water / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours Incisaur Plant / Water / Cold / Fire Natural 30 relics N/A One day, 16 hours Candelavra Air / Plant / Earth / Water / Fire Natural 40 relics N/A Three days, eight hours

My Singing Monster magical breeding

Monster Element Level needed Cost Breeding combination Breeding time Fluoress Light 9 30k coins or 325 diamonds N/A (purchase from market) Two hours Theremind Pyschic 9 25k coins or 325 diamonds N/A (purchase from market) Three hours Floot Fly Faerie 9 25k coins or 325 diamonds N/A (purchase from market) Four hours Clackula Bone 9 25k coins or 325 diamonds N/A (purchase from market) Five hours Gob Plant / Light 9 150 diamonds Potbelly & Fluoress Nine hours Bulbo Cold / Light 9 150 diamonds Mammott & Fluoress Nine hours Pluckbill Fire / Light 9 150 diamonds Kayna & Flueoress Nine hours Poppette Water / Pyschic 9 150 diamonds Toe Jammer & Theremind Nine hours Bonkers Plant / Pyschic 9 150 diamonds Potbelly & Theremind Nine hours Yuggler Fire / Pyschic 9 150 diamonds Kayna & Theremind Nine hours HippityHop Earth / Faerie 9 150 diamonds Noggin & Floot Fly Nine hours Squot Cold / Faerie 9 150 diamonds Mammott & Floot Fly Nine hours Wimmzies Fire / Faerie 9 150 diamonds Kayna & Floot Fly Nine hours Peckidna Earth / Bone 9 150 diamonds Noggin & Clackula Nine hours Denchuhs Water / Bone 9 150 diamonds Toe Jammer & Clackula Nine hours Hawlo Fire / Bone 9 150 diamonds Kayna & Clackula Nine hours Xyster Pyschic / Bone 9 150 diamonds Theremind & Clackula 20 hours Knucklehead Faerie / Light 9 150 diamonds Floot Fly & Fluoress 20 hours Deja-Jin Psychic / Faerie 9 150 diamonds Theremind & Floot Fly 20 hours Cahoot Psychic / Light 9 150 diamonds Theremind & Fluoress 20 hours Osstax Faerie / Bone 9 150 diamonds Floot Fly & Clackula 20 hours Roarick Bone / Light 9 150 diamonds Clackula & Fluoress 20 hours Spytrap Plant / Cold / Light 9 300 diamonds Gob & Mammott 16 hours TooToo Plant / Fire / Light 9 300 diamonds Pluckbill & Potbelly 16 hours Fiddlement Cold / Fire / Light 9 300 diamonds Pluckbill & Mammott 16 hours Tapricorn Plant / Water / Psychic 9 300 diamonds Bonkers & Toe Jammer 16 hours Rooba Plant / Fire / Psychic 9 300 diamonds Yuggler & Potbelly 16 hours Periscorp Water / Fire / Psychic 9 300 diamonds Yuggler & Toe Jammer 16 hours Cantorell Earth / Cold / Faerie 9 300 diamonds Squot & Noggin 16 hours Bridg-it Earth / Fire / Faerie 9 300 diamonds Wimmzies & Noggin 16 hours Clavi Gnat Cold / Fire / Faerie 9 300 diamonds Wimmzies & Mammott 16 hours Withur Earth / Water / Bone 9 300 diamonds Denchuhs & Noggin 16 hours Uuduk Earth / Fine / Bone 9 300 diamonds Hawlo & Noggin 16 hours Banjaw Water / Fire / Bone 9 300 diamonds Hawlo & Toe Jammer 16 hours Frondley Pyschic / Fairy / Light 9 300 diamonds Deja-Jin & Fluoress 30 hours Larvaluss Psychic / Faerie / Bone 9 300 diamonds Osstax & Theremind 30 hours Mushaboom Farie / Bone / Light 9 300 diamonds Osstax & Fluoress 30 hours G’day Psychic / Bone / Light 9 300 diamonds Xyster & Fluoress 30 hours Blow’t Plant / Cold / Fire / Light 9 600 diamonds TooToo & Mammott 32 hours Gloptic Plant / Water / Fire / Psychic 9 600 diamonds Rooba & Toe Jammer 32 hours Pladdie Earth / Cold / Fire / Faerie 9 600 diamonds Clavi Gnat & Noggin 32 hours Plinkajou Earth / Water / Fire / Bone 9 600 diamonds Banjaw & Noggin 32 hours Enchantling Psychic / Faerie / Bone / Light 9 600 diamonds Larvaluss & Fluoress 50 hours

My Singing Monster seasonal breeding

All of these monsters require you to be at level 9 to breed.

Monster Element Cost Breeding combination Breeding time Punkleton Spooktacle 225 diamonds Bowgart & T-Rox 18 hours Yool Festival of Yay 225 diamonds Thumpies & Congle 36 hours Schmoochle Season of Love 225 diamonds Riff & Tweedle Just over 31 hours Blabbit Eggs-travaganza 225 diamonds Spunge & Scups 19 hours Hoola SummerSong 225 diamonds PomPom & Pango 25 hours Gobbleygourd Feast Ember 225 diamonds Glowl & Kayna at Fire Haven/ Punkleton & Yool at Seasonal Shanty 21 hours Clavavera Beat Hereafter 225 diamonds Withur & Clackula at Bone Island / Punkleton & Schmoochle at Seasonal Shanty Just over 22 hours Viveine Echoes of Eco 500 diamonds Punkleton & Blabbit Just over 26 hours Jam Boree Anniversary Month 500 diamonds Punkleton & Hoola Just over 40 hours Carillong Crescendo Moon 500 diamonds Yool & Schmoochle Just over 27 hours Whiz-bang Sky Painting 500 diamonds Yool & Blabbit Just over 28 hours Monculuc Light Formula 500 diamonds Yool & Hoola Just over 20 hours Ffidyll Cloverspell 500 diamonds Schmoochle & Blabbit Just under 21 hours Boo’qwurm MindBoggle 500 diamonds Schmoochle & Hoola Just over 24 hours Spurrit Perplexpore 500 diamonds Blabbit & Hoola Just over 20 hours

My Singing Monster ethereal breeding

Monster Element Level needed Cost Breeding combination Breeding time Ghazt Plasma 9 1,000 diamonds Enbrat & T-Rox One and a half days Grumpyre Shadow 9 1,000 diamonds Deedge & Spunge One and a half days Reebro Mech 9 1,000 diamonds Riff & T-Rox One and a half days Jeeode Crystal 9 1,000 diamonds Shellbeat & Pummel One and a half days Humbug Poison 9 1,000 diamonds Quarister & Clamble One and a half days Whisp Plasma/ Shadow 9 1,250 diamonds Ghazt & Grumpyre 42 hours Nebulob Plasma/ Mech 9 1,250 diamonds Ghazt & Reebro 42 hours Arackulele Shadow/ Mech 9 1,250 diamonds Grumpyre & Reebro 42 hours Sox Plasma/ Crystal 9 1,250 diamonds Ghazt & Jeeode 42 hours Boodoo Shadow/ Crystal 9 1,250 diamonds Grumpyre & Jeeode 42 hours Bellowfish Mech/ Crystal 9 1,250 diamonds Reebro & Jeeode 42 hours Jellibilly Plasma/ Posion 9 1,250 diamonds Ghazt & Humbug 42 hours Kazilleon Shadow/ Posion 9 1,250 diamonds Grumpyre & Humbug 42 hours Dragong Mech/ Poison 9 1,250 diamonds Reebro & Humbug 42 hours Fung Pray Crystal/ Posion 9 1,250 diamonds Jeeode & Humbug 42 hours

My Singing Monster mythical breeding

Monster Element Level needed Cost Breeding combination Breeding time G’joob Mythical 9 225 or 500 diamonds on Mythical Island T-Rox & Pummel 18 hours Strombonin Mythical 9 225 or 500 diamonds on Mythical Island Bowgart & Spunge 23 hours Yawstritch Mythical 9 225 or 500 diamonds on Mythical Island T-Rox & Scups 28 hours Cherubble Mythical 9 225 or 500 diamonds on Mythical Island Congle & Woolabee 18 hours Cataliszt Mythical 9 100k coins Buy from market 9 hours Bleatnik Mythical / Dream 9 750 diamonds G’joob & Cataliszt 27 hours Cranchee Mythical / Dream 9 750 diamonds Strombonin & Cataliszt 32 hours Sporerow Mythical / Dream 9 750 diamonds Yawstrich & Cataliszt 37 hours shLep Mythical / Dream 9 750 diamonds Cherubble & Cataliszt 27 hours

My Singing Monster shugafam breeding

Monster Element Combination Time Shugabush Legendary Bowgart & Clamble 35 hours Shugarock Legendary Shugabush & Mammott 35 hours Shugabass Legendary Shugabush & Potbelly 35 hours Shugajo Legendary Shugabush & Oaktopus 35 hours Shugabeats Legendary Shugabush & Furcorn 35 hours Shugabuzz Legendary Shugabush & Quibble 35 hours Shugitar Legendary Shugabush & PomPom 35 hours Shugavox Legendary Shugabush & Deedge 35 hours

My Singing Monster dipster breeding

Unlike the other creatures on our My Singing Monsters breeding guide, Dipsters can’t be bred, sadly. Rather, you need to use keys to buy them, so start earning some and head to the shop to grab those dipsters. (Well, you can try and breed two dipsters, but you get nothing from it).

My Singing Monster wublins breeding

Wublins can’t be bred, either. They are incredibly helpful, however, so start hatching their eggs as soon as possible. They cost 5,000 coins, from which you get a static wublin, which needs to be zapped awake at the right time. If you wait too long, the eggs go bad, so check out how long you have below.

Wublin Time Astropod Ten days Blipsqueak Five days Bona-Petite Ten days Brump Two days Creepuscule Ten days Dermit Three days Dwumrohl 14 days Fleechwurm Five days Gheegur Seven days Maulch Seven days Pixolotl 14 days Poewk Five days Scargo Three days Screemu Five days Thwok Seven days Tympa 14 days Whajje Ten days Zuuker Ten days Zynth Three days

My Singing Monster celestial breeding

Celestials work similarly to wublins, except they cost varying amounts of diamonds. Still, we’ve included them in our My Singing Monsters breeding guide so you can find all the info below.

Monster Diamond cost Time Attmoz 75 12 days Blasoom 145 14 days Furnoss 85 25 days Galvana 150 28 days Glaishur 95 Ten days Hornacle 120 12 days Loodvigg 160 Eight days Plixie 110 13 days Scaratar 100 Nine days Syncopite 90 11 days Torrt 175 Seven days Vhamp 140 Eight days

My Singing Monster wubbox breeding

There are three types of wubbox, the standard, the rare, and the epic wubbox. They cannot be bred, but instead, need to be bought from the shop.

My Singing Monster rare breeding

All rare monsters have the same element as their original design, for instance, both regular Noggin and epic Noggin belong to the earth element. Because of this, we haven’t included each typing, just the monster in question, those you need to breed to create it, and how long it might take.

Monster Combination Breeding time Rare Tweedle Any two triple element monsters that are at least one part air Six hours Rare Potbelly Any two triple element monsters that are at least one part plant Six hours Rare Noggin Any two triple element monsters that are at least one part earth Six hours Rare Toe Jammer Any two triple element monster that are at least one part water Six hours Rare Mammot Any two triple element monster that are at least one part cold Six hours Rare Kayna Any two triple element monster that are at least one part fire Eight hours Rare Dandidoo Tweedle & Potbelly 10 and a half hours Rare Cybop Tweedle & Noggin 10 and a half hours Rare Quibble Tweedle & Toe Jammer 10 and a half hours Rare Pango Tweedle & Mammot 10 and a half hours Rare Shrubb Potbelly & Noggin 10 and a half hours Rare Oaktopus Potbelly & Toe Jammer 10 and a half hours Rare Furcorn Potbelly & Mammott 10 and a half hours Rare Fwog Noggin & Toe Jammer 75 minutes Rare Drumpler Noggin & Mammott 67 and a half minutes Rare Maw Toe Jammer & Mammott 67 and a half minutes Rare Stogg Stogg & Noggin 13 and a half hours Rare Phangler Phangler & Toe Jammer 13 and a half hours Rare Flowah Any four-element monster & Flowah 13 and a half hours Rare Boskus Boskus & Mammott 13 and a half hours Rare Glowl Any four-element monster and Glowl 13 and a half hours Rare T-Rox T-Rox & Noggin 10 and a half hours Rare Pummel Pummel & Noggin 15 and a half hours Rare Clamble Clamble & Noggin 15 and a half hours Rare Bowgart Bowgart & Toe Jammer 15 and a half hours Rare Spunge Spunge & Toe Jammer 15 and a half hours Rare Thumpies Thumpies & Mammot 15 and a half hours Rare Congle Congle & Toe Jammer 15 and a half hours Rare PomPom PomPom & Noggin 15 and a half hours Rare Scups Scups & Noggin 15 and a half hours Rare Reedling Reedling & Noggin 15 and a half hours Rare Floogull Floogul & Noggin 26 and a half hours Rare Wynq Wynq & Toe Jammer 26 and a half hours Rare Woolabee Woolabee & Mammott 26 and a half hours Rare Repatillo Repatillo & Noggin 26 and a half hours Rare Whaddle Whaddle & Toe Jammer 26 and a half hours Rare Rootitoot Rootitoot & Toe Jammer 26 and a half hours Rare Barrb Tring & Barb 26 and a half hours Rare Ziggurab Ziggurab & Noggin 26 and a half hours Rare Thrumble Thrumble & Noggin 26 and a half hours Rare Sooza Sooza & Mammott 26 and a half hours Rare Entbrat Bowgart & Noggin 30 and a half hours Rare Deedge Thumpies & Toe Jammer 30 and a half hours Rare Riff Congle & Noggin 30 and a half hours Rare Shellbeat Spunge & Noggin 30 and a half hours Rare Quarrister Thumpies & Noggin 30 and a half hours Rare Tring Barrb & Noggin 52 and a half hours Rare Sneyser Woolabee & Toe Jammer 52 and a half hours

My Singing Monster rare ethereal breeding

Monster Combination Breeding time Rare Ghazt Plant Island: Enbrat & T-Rox / Ethereal Island: Ghazt & any one-element monster 45 and a half hours Rare Grumpyre Cold Island: Deedge & any three-element monster / Ethereal Island: Grumpyre & any one-element monster 45 and a half hours Rare Reebro Air Island: Riff & T-Rox / Ethereal Island: Reebro & any one-element monsters 45 and a half hours Rare Jeeode Water Island: Shellbeat & any three-element monster / Ethereal Island: Jeeode & any one-element monsters 45 and a half hours Rare Humbug Earth Island: Quarrister & any three-element monster / Ethereal Island: Humbug & any one-element monsters 45 and a half hours Rare Whisp Whisp & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours Rare Nebulob Nebulob & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours Rare Aruackulele Arackulele & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours Rare Sox Sox & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours Rare Boodoo Boodoo & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours Rare Bellowfish Bellowfish & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours Rare Jellibilly Jeillibilly & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours Rare Kazilleon Kazilleon & any one-element monster 52 and a half hours Rare Dragong Dragon & any one-element monster 53 hours Rare Fung Pray Fung Pray & any one-element monster 53 hours

My Singing Monster rare seasonal breeding

Monster Combination Breeding time Rare Punkleton Plant Island: Bowgart & T-Rox / Seasonal Shanty: Punkleton & Monculus 31 hours and 45 minutes Rare Yool Cold Island: Thumpies & Congle / Seasonal Shanty: Yool & Monculus 45 and a half hours Rare Schmoochle Air Island: Riff & Tweedle / Seasonal Shanty: Schmoochle & Monculus 39 hours and 15 minutes Rare Blabbit Water Island: Spunge & Scups / Blabbit & Monculus 24 hours and 15 minutes Rare Hoola Air Island: PomPom & Pango / Seasonal Shanty: Hoola & Monculus 31 hours and 45 minutes Rare Gobbleygourd Five Haven or Fire Oasis: Glowl & Kayna / Seasonal Shanty: Gobbleygourd & Punkleton 31 hours and 45 minutes Rare Jam Boree Punkleton & Hoola 50 hours

My Singing Monsters rare magical breeding

Monster Combination Breeding time Rare Theremind Any two three-element monsters with at least one part psychic element each Six hours Rare Floot Fly Any two three-element monsters with at least one part faerie element each Six hours Rare Gob Blow’t & Gob 12 and a half hours Rare Wimmzies Pladdie & Wimmzies 12 and a half hours Rare Yuggler Gloptic & Yuggler 12 and a half hours Rare Hawlo Plinkajou & Hawlo 12 and a half hours Rare TooToo Blow’t & TooToo 25 and a half hours Rare Bridg-it Brigd-it & Noggin 25 and a half hours Rare Withur Withur & Noggin 25 and a half hours Rare Banjaw Banjaw & Toe Jammer 25 and a half hours

My Singing Monster epic breeding

Monster Combination Breeding time Epic Noggin Plant Island: Entbrat & Fwog

Air Island: RIff & Drumpler

Water Island: Shellbeat & Shrubb

Earth Island: Quarrister & Cybop

Fire Haven: Tring & Dandidoo

Faerie Island: Pladdie & Boskus

Bone Island: Plinkajour & Phangler One hour Epic Mammott Plant Island: Entbrat & Furcorn

Cold Island: Deedge & Maw

Air Island: Riff & Pango

Earth Island: Quarrister & Drumpler

Fire Oasis: Sneyser & Quibble

Light Island: Blow’t & Flowah

Faerie Island: Pladdie & Stogg

Shugabush Island: Shugabush & Oaktopus Five hours Epic Toe Jammer Plant Island: Entbrat & Oaktopus

Cold Island: Deedge & Quibble

Air Island: Riff & Maw

Water Island: Shellbeat & Fwog

Fire Oasis: Sneyser & Pango

Psychic Island: Gloptic & Flowah

Bone Island: Plinkajou & Stogg Three hours Epic Potbelly Plant Island: Entbrat & Shrubb

Cold Island: Deedge & Oaktopus

Water Island: Shellbeat & Dandidoo

Earth Island: Quarrister & Furcorn

Fire Haven: Tring & Cybop

Light Island: Blow’t & Boskus

Psychic Island: Gloptic & Phangler

Shuabush Island: Shuabush & Furcorn Nine hours Epic Tweedle Cold Island: Deedge & Dandidoo

Air Island: Riff & Cybop

Water Island: Shellbeat & Quibble

Earth Island: Quarrister & Pango

Fire Haven: Tring & Shrubb

Fire Oasis: Sneyser & Maw 11 hours Epic Kayna Fire Haven: Tring & Stogg

Fire Oasis: Sneyser & Phangler

Light Island: Blow’t & Furcorn

Psychic Island: Gloptic & Oaktopus

Faerie Island: Pladdie & Drumpler

Bone Island: Plinkajou & Fwog 15 hours

Breeding in my singing monster can be overwhelming, with so many different possibilities and you have a lot of work to do if you want to unlock the monsters in each area. You start with monsters of a single element, and as you breed these together they create monsters with two elements, which can then create monsters with three elements or more. Experimenting with the different monsters is a great way to get some of them, but if you want to collect every single one, then our guide to the breeding combinations will help you to see all of those lovable little creatures.

Once you have unlocked a monster you can then buy it, making it much easier to grab more for further breeding. Eggs take a certain amount of time to hatch, increasing with the monster’s rarity, but you can also decrease the egg hatching time as you level up and find different ways to enhance it.

Alright, monster collectors, that’s all we have for now and we hope our extensive breeding guide helps you to get the results you need.