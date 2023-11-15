There are heaps of critters to collect and check off your My Singing Monsters monster list, from the melodic magical monsters to the legendary Shugafam. In this guide, we go over every MSM monster, their type, element, available rarities, and more, so you can strive towards catching ‘em all.
My Singing Monsters monster rarities
The monsters in MSM can come in three different rarities. Every monster has a standard, ‘common’ version, and some also come in rare and epic variations. Epics and rares have the same elemental type, songs, animations, and general size as their common counterpart, but have different appearances, likes, and generate more coins or shards.
You can only buy or breed rares and epics during limited-time events, and they have longer breeding times than their common counterparts. Unlike rares, you can’t use epics for breeding, and they have different breeding combinations.
My Singing Monsters classes and elements
The Monster World of My Singing Monsters is, unsurprisingly, home to a massive array of monsters – a whopping 317 known species, in fact. To help us get around this complex ecosystem, all monsters are divided into classes, based on them sharing similar characteristics.
There are twelve different classes of monsters, and we’ve listed each of them below, along with the islands and elements they’re associated with. Each monster also possesses from one to five elements, and we’ve also listed those alongside the monsters’ names and rarity.
My Singing Monsters monster list
Here’s every monster that’s joined MSM so far.
My Singing Monsters natural monsters
Natural monsters are the most common beasties in the game, and the main ones you encounter at the beginning of the game. Each natural monster has at least one of the five base elements – air, plant, earth, water, and cold. Only four out of the five base elements appear on the natural islands in a playthrough, with some variations depending on the island.
|My Singing Monsters monster name
|Element
|Available rarities
|Tweedle
|Air
|Common, rare, epic
|Potbelly
|Plant
|Common, rare, epic
|Noggin
|Earth
|Common, rare, epic
|Toe Jammer
|Water
|Common, rare, epic
|Mammott
|Cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Dandidoo
|Air and plant
|Common, rare, epic
|Cybop
|Air and earth
|Common, rare, epic
|Pango
|Air and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Shrubb
|Plant and earth
|Common, rare, epic
|Oaktopus
|Plant and water
|Common, rare, epic
|Furcorn
|Plant and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Fwog
|Earth and water
|Common, rare, epic
|Drumpler
|Earth and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Maw
|Water and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Reedling
|Air, plant, and earth
|Common, rare, epic
|Spunge
|Air, plant, and water
|Common, rare, epic
|Thumpies
|Air, plant, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Scups
|Air, earth, and water
|Common, rare, epic
|PomPom
|Air, earth, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Congle
|Air, water, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Pummel
|Plant, earth, and water
|Common, rare, epic
|Clamble
|Plant, water, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Bowgart
|Plant, water, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|T-Rox
|Earth, water, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Shellbeat
|Air, plant, earth, and water
|Common, rare, epic
|Quarrister
|Air, plant, earth, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Deedge
|Air, plant, water, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Riff
|Air, earth, water, cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Entbrat
|Plant, earth, water, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
My Singing Monsters fire monsters
Closely related to natural monsters, fire monsters naturally have the fire element, but can also have one or more of the other four base elements as well. They inhabit the three fire islands (Fire Haven, Fire Oasis, and Amber Island), and every magical island except the Magical Sanctum.
|My Singing Monsters monster name
|Element
|Available rarity
|Kayna
|Fire
|Common, rare, epic
|Glowl
|Fire and air
|Common, rare
|Flowah
|Fire and plant
|Common, rare
|Stogg
|Fire and earth
|Common, rare, epic
|Phangler
|Fire and water
|Common, rare
|Boskus
|Fire and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Barrb
|Fire, air, and plant
|Common, rare
|Floogull
|Fire, air, and earth
|Common, rare
|Whaddle
|Fire, air, and water
|Common, rare, epic
|Woolabee
|Fire, earth, and cold
|Common, rare
|Repatillo
|Fire, plant, and earth
|Common, rare
|Rootitoot
|Fire, plant, and water
|Common, rare, epic
|Sooza
|Fire, plant, and cold
|Common, rare
|Thrumble
|Fire, earth, and water
|Common, rare
|Ziggurab
|Fire, earth, and cold
|Common, rare, epic
|Wynq
|Fire, water, and cold
|Common, rare
|Tring
|Fire, air, plant, and earth
|Common, rare, epic
|Bisounours
|Fire, air, plant, and water
|Common
|Yelmut
|Fire, air, plant, and cold
|Common
|Flum Ox
|Fire, air, earth, and water
|Common
|Krillby
|Fire, air, earth, and cold
|Common
|Sneyser
|Fire, air, water, and cold
|Common, rare
|Edamimi
|Fire, plant, earth, and water
|Common
|PongPing
|Fire, plant, earth, and cold
|Common
|Tiawa
|Fire, earth, water, and cold
|Common
|Candelavra
|Fire, air, plant, earth, and water
|Common
My Singing Monsters magical monsters
Inhabiting Magical Island, magical monsters are associated with one or more of the unique, magical elements of psychic, faerie, bone, and light.
|My Singing Monsters monster name
|Element
|Available rarity
|Theremind
|Psychic
|Common, rare
|Clackula
|Bone
|Common
|Fluoress
|Light
|Common
|Floot Fly
|Faerie
|Common, rare
|Bonkers
|Plant and psychic
|Common
|Gob
|Plant and light
|Common, rare
|Peckidna
|Earth and bone
|Common
|HippityHop
|Earth and faerie
|Common
|Poppette
|Water and psychic
|Common
|Denchuhs
|Water and bone
|Common
|Bulbo
|Cold and light
|Common
|Squot
|Cold and faerie
|Common
|Yuggler
|Fire and psychic
|Common, rare
|Hawlo
|Fire and bone
|Common, rare
|Pluckbill
|Fire and bone
|Common
|Wimmzies
|Fire and faerie
|Common, rare
|Xyster
|Psychic and bone
|Common
|Cahoot
|Psychic and bone
|Common
|Déjà-Jin
|Psychic and faerie
|Common
|Roarick
|Bone and light
|Common
|Osstax
|Bone and faerie
|Common
|Knucklehead
|Light and faerie
|Common
|Tapricorn
|Plant, water, and psychic
|Common
|Spytrap
|Plant, cold, and light
|Common
|Rooba
|Plant, fire, and psychic
|Common
|TooToo
|Plant, fire, and light
|Common, rare
|Withur
|Earth, water, and bone
|Common, rare
|Cantorell
|Earth, cold, and faerie
|Common
|Uuduk
|Earth, fire, and bone
|Common
|Bridg-it
|Earth, fire, and faerie
|Common, rare
|Periscorp
|Water, fire, and psychic
|Common
|Banjaw
|Water, fire, and bone
|Common, rare
|Fiddlement
|Cold, fire, and bone
|Common
|Clavi Gnat
|Cold, fire, and faerie
|Common
|G’day
|Psychic, bone, and light
|Common
|Larvaluss
|Psychic, bone, and faerie
|Common
|Frondley
|Psychic, light, and faerie
|Common
|Mushaboom
|Bone, light, and faerie
|Common
|Gloptic
|Plant, water, fire, and psychic
|Common
|Blow’t
|Plant, cold, fire, and light
|Common
|Plinkajou
|Earth, water, fire, and bone
|Common
|Pladdie
|Earth, cold, fire, and faerie
|Common
|Enchantling
|Psychic, bone, light, and faerie
|Common
My Singing Monsters ethereal monsters
Like magical monsters, ethereal monsters have their own island (Ethereal Island), and can have either one or two of the five unique ethereal elements known as plasma, shadow, mech, crystal, and poison.
|My Singing Monsters monster name
|Element
|Available rarity
|Ghazt
|Plasma
|Common, rare, epic
|Grumpyre
|Shadow
|Common, rare, epic
|Reebro
|Mech
|Common, rare, epic
|Jeeode
|Crystal
|Common, rare, epic
|Humbug
|Poison
|Common, rare
|Whisp
|Plasma and shadow
|Common, rare
|Nebulob
|Plasma and mech
|Common, rare
|Sox
|Plasma and crystal
|Common, rare
|Jellbilly
|Plasma and poison
|Common, rare
|Arackulele
|Shadow and mech
|Common, rare
|Boodoo
|Shadow and crystal
|Common, rare
|Kazilleon
|Shadow and poison
|Common, rare
|Bellowfish
|Mech and crystal
|Common, rare
|Dragong
|Mech and poison
|Common, rare
|Fung Pray
|Crystal and poison
|Common, rare
My Singing Monsters seasonal monsters
Seasonal monsters are limited-time critters that you can only buy or breed at specific times of the year, except on Seasonal Shanty, where you can get them year-round. There are fifteen seasonal elements, each relating to a specific holiday, from Halloween to Pride Month.
|My Singing Monsters monster name
|Element
|Available rarity
|Punkleton
|Spooktacle (Halloween)
|Common, rare, epic
|Yool
|Festival of Yay (Christmas)
|Common, rare, epic
|Schmoochle
|Season of Love (Valentine’s Day)
|Common, rare, epic
|Blabbit
|Eggs-travaganza (Easter)
|Common, rare, epic
|Hoola
|SummerSong (Summer)
|Common, rare, epic
|Gobbleygourd
|Feast-ember (Thanksgiving)
|Common, rare, epic
|Clavavera
|Beat Hereafter (Day of the Dead)
|Common
|Viveine
|Echoes of Eco (Earth Day)
|Common
|Jam Boree
|Anniversary Month (My Singing Monsters anniversary)
|Common, rare
|Carillong
|Crescendo Moon (New Years)
|Common
|Whiz-bang
|SkyPainting (Pride Month)
|Common
|Monculus
|Life-formula
|Common
|Ffidyll
|Cloverspell (St. Patrick’s Day)
|Common
|Boo’qwurm
|Mindboggle (back to school)
|Common
|Spurrit
|Perplexplore
|Common
My Singing Monsters legendary monsters
Legendary monsters are a special class that all share the legendary element. They’re split into two groups – Shugafam and Werdos – and each has their own unique qualities, such as the members of the Shugafam having musical instruments and hats. You can’t breed legendary monsters and must, instead, trade them for 100 relics each.
Shugafam
- Shugabush
- Shugarock
- Shugabass
- Shugajo
- Shugabeats
- Shugabuzz
- Shugavox
- Shugitar
Werdos
- Tawkerr
- Parlsona
- Maggpi
- Stoowarb
My Singing Monsters mythical monsters
A special class of singing scamps, mythical monsters can have either the dream element, the mythical element, or a combination of both.
|My Singing Monsters monster name
|Element
|Available rarity
|G’joob
|Mythical
|Common, rare
|Strombonin
|Mythical
|Common
|Yawstrich
|Mythical
|Common
|Cataliszt
|Dream
|Common
|Bleatnik
|Mythical and dream
|Common
|Cranchee
|Mythical and dream
|Common
|Sporerow
|Mythical and dream
|Common
My Singing Monsters supernatural monsters
The supernatural class of monsters consists of two sub-classes – the Wubbox and the Wublins – though they all manifest the electricity element. They don’t follow the same rules as other monsters, and you must activate them by placing other monsters inside them. The Wublins have their own island, and you can find Wubbox spread around the Natural Islands, their respective Mirror Islands, Wublin Island, Gold Island, or Ethereal Island.
Wubbox
There’s one common Wubbox, one rare Wubbox, and five different variations of epic Wubbox to collect.
Wublins
All Wublins only come in one standard rarity. They are:
- Brump
- Zynth
- Poewk
- Thwok
- Dwumrohl
- Zuuker
- Screemu
- Tympa
- Dermit
- Gheegur
- Whajje
- Creepuscule
- Blipsqueak
- Scargo
- Astropod
- Pixolotl
- Bona-Petite
- Maulch
- Fleechwurm
My Singing Monsters Celestials
Celestials are an ancient and unique class of Monsters that are dormant, and only awake once you’ve fed them enough eggs. They each have the celestial element and come in one rarity. You can purchase dormant Celestial statues from the markets on Celestial Islands. You can have a maximum of five if each type of Celestial.
- Torrt
- Blasoom
- Hornacle
- Attmoz
- Glaishur
- Syncopite
- Scaratar
- Loodvigg
- Plixie
- Furnoss
- Vhamp
- Galvana
My Singing Monsters Dipsters
Dipsters are funny little critters that pop out of the ground and only sing one note. You can buy them from markets on any Natural Island, their respective Mirror Island, both Fire Island and Ethereal Island. All have the Dipster element and are only available in one rarity. You can only purchase a maximum of ten Dipster per island.
- Do
- Re
- Mi
- Fa
- Sol
- La
- Ti
And that's the full My Singing Monster monster list. How many have you managed to snag?