There are heaps of MSM monsters to harmonise with, so let's take a look at the full My Singing Monsters monster list, featuring elements, rarity, and more

My Singing Monsters monster - a group of MSM monsters hanging out
My Singing Monsters 

There are heaps of critters to collect and check off your My Singing Monsters monster list, from the melodic magical monsters to the legendary Shugafam. In this guide, we go over every MSM monster, their type, element, available rarities, and more, so you can strive towards catching ‘em all.

My Singing Monsters monster rarities

The monsters in MSM can come in three different rarities. Every monster has a standard, ‘common’ version, and some also come in rare and epic variations. Epics and rares have the same elemental type, songs, animations, and general size as their common counterpart, but have different appearances, likes, and generate more coins or shards.

You can only buy or breed rares and epics during limited-time events, and they have longer breeding times than their common counterparts. Unlike rares, you can’t use epics for breeding, and they have different breeding combinations.

For more information on the different breeding combinations and how to snag a wide range of monsters, check out our My Singing Monsters breeding guide.

My Singing Monsters monster - a group of MSM monsters with the tagline 'collect 100s of monsters'

My Singing Monsters classes and elements

The Monster World of My Singing Monsters is, unsurprisingly, home to a massive array of monsters – a whopping 317 known species, in fact. To help us get around this complex ecosystem, all monsters are divided into classes, based on them sharing similar characteristics.

There are twelve different classes of monsters, and we’ve listed each of them below, along with the islands and elements they’re associated with. Each monster also possesses from one to five elements, and we’ve also listed those alongside the monsters’ names and rarity.

My Singing Monsters monster list

Here’s every monster that’s joined MSM so far.

My Singing Monsters monster - natural MSM monsters

My Singing Monsters natural monsters

Natural monsters are the most common beasties in the game, and the main ones you encounter at the beginning of the game. Each natural monster has at least one of the five base elements – air, plant, earth, water, and cold. Only four out of the five base elements appear on the natural islands in a playthrough, with some variations depending on the island.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarities
Tweedle Air Common, rare, epic
Potbelly Plant Common, rare, epic
Noggin Earth Common, rare, epic
Toe Jammer Water Common, rare, epic
Mammott Cold Common, rare, epic
Dandidoo Air and plant Common, rare, epic
Cybop Air and earth Common, rare, epic
Pango Air and cold Common, rare, epic
Shrubb Plant and earth Common, rare, epic
Oaktopus Plant and water Common, rare, epic
Furcorn Plant and cold Common, rare, epic
Fwog Earth and water Common, rare, epic
Drumpler Earth and cold Common, rare, epic
Maw Water and cold Common, rare, epic
Reedling Air, plant, and earth Common, rare, epic
Spunge Air, plant, and water Common, rare, epic
Thumpies Air, plant, and cold Common, rare, epic
Scups Air, earth, and water Common, rare, epic
PomPom Air, earth, and cold Common, rare, epic
Congle Air, water, and cold Common, rare, epic
Pummel Plant, earth, and water Common, rare, epic
Clamble Plant, water, and cold Common, rare, epic
Bowgart Plant, water, and cold Common, rare, epic
T-Rox Earth, water, and cold Common, rare, epic
Shellbeat Air, plant, earth, and water Common, rare, epic
Quarrister Air, plant, earth, and cold Common, rare, epic
Deedge Air, plant, water, and cold Common, rare, epic
Riff Air, earth, water, cold Common, rare, epic
Entbrat Plant, earth, water, and cold Common, rare, epic

My Singing Monsters monster - fire MSM monsters

My Singing Monsters fire monsters

Closely related to natural monsters, fire monsters naturally have the fire element, but can also have one or more of the other four base elements as well. They inhabit the three fire islands (Fire Haven, Fire Oasis, and Amber Island), and every magical island except the Magical Sanctum.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity
Kayna Fire Common, rare, epic
Glowl Fire and air Common, rare
Flowah Fire and plant Common, rare
Stogg Fire and earth Common, rare, epic
Phangler Fire and water Common, rare
Boskus Fire and cold Common, rare, epic
Barrb Fire, air, and plant Common, rare
Floogull Fire, air, and earth Common, rare
Whaddle Fire, air, and water Common, rare, epic
Woolabee Fire, earth, and cold Common, rare
Repatillo Fire, plant, and earth Common, rare
Rootitoot Fire, plant, and water Common, rare, epic
Sooza Fire, plant, and cold Common, rare
Thrumble Fire, earth, and water Common, rare
Ziggurab Fire, earth, and cold Common, rare, epic
Wynq Fire, water, and cold Common, rare
Tring Fire, air, plant, and earth Common, rare, epic
Bisounours Fire, air, plant, and water Common
Yelmut Fire, air, plant, and cold Common
Flum Ox Fire, air, earth, and water Common
Krillby Fire, air, earth, and cold Common
Sneyser Fire, air, water, and cold Common, rare
Edamimi Fire, plant, earth, and water Common
PongPing Fire, plant, earth, and cold Common
Tiawa Fire, earth, water, and cold Common
Candelavra Fire, air, plant, earth, and water Common

My Singing Monsters monster - magical msm monsters

My Singing Monsters magical monsters

Inhabiting Magical Island, magical monsters are associated with one or more of the unique, magical elements of psychic, faerie, bone, and light.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity
Theremind Psychic Common, rare
Clackula Bone Common
Fluoress Light Common
Floot Fly Faerie Common, rare
Bonkers Plant and psychic Common
Gob Plant and light Common, rare
Peckidna Earth and bone Common
HippityHop Earth and faerie Common
Poppette Water and psychic Common
Denchuhs  Water and bone Common
Bulbo Cold and light Common
Squot Cold and faerie Common
Yuggler Fire and psychic Common, rare
Hawlo Fire and bone Common, rare
Pluckbill Fire and bone Common
Wimmzies Fire and faerie Common, rare
Xyster Psychic and bone Common
Cahoot Psychic and bone Common
Déjà-Jin Psychic and faerie Common
Roarick Bone and light Common
Osstax Bone and faerie Common
Knucklehead Light and faerie Common
Tapricorn Plant, water, and psychic Common
Spytrap Plant, cold, and light Common
Rooba Plant, fire, and psychic Common
TooToo Plant, fire, and light Common, rare
Withur Earth, water, and bone Common, rare
Cantorell Earth, cold, and faerie Common
Uuduk Earth, fire, and bone Common
Bridg-it Earth, fire, and faerie Common, rare
Periscorp Water, fire, and psychic Common
Banjaw Water, fire, and bone Common, rare
Fiddlement Cold, fire, and bone Common
Clavi Gnat Cold, fire, and faerie Common
G’day Psychic, bone, and light Common
Larvaluss Psychic, bone, and faerie Common
Frondley Psychic, light, and faerie Common
Mushaboom Bone, light, and faerie Common
Gloptic Plant, water, fire, and psychic Common
Blow’t Plant, cold, fire, and light Common
Plinkajou Earth, water, fire, and bone Common
Pladdie Earth, cold, fire, and faerie Common
Enchantling Psychic, bone, light, and faerie Common

My Singing Monsters monster - ethereal msm monsters

My Singing Monsters ethereal monsters

Like magical monsters, ethereal monsters have their own island (Ethereal Island), and can have either one or two of the five unique ethereal elements known as plasma, shadow, mech, crystal, and poison.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity
Ghazt Plasma Common, rare, epic
Grumpyre Shadow Common, rare, epic
Reebro Mech Common, rare, epic
Jeeode Crystal Common, rare, epic
Humbug Poison Common, rare
Whisp Plasma and shadow Common, rare
Nebulob Plasma and mech Common, rare
Sox Plasma and crystal Common, rare
Jellbilly Plasma and poison Common, rare
Arackulele Shadow and mech Common, rare
Boodoo Shadow and crystal Common, rare
Kazilleon Shadow and poison Common, rare
Bellowfish Mech and crystal Common, rare
Dragong Mech and poison Common, rare
Fung Pray Crystal and poison Common, rare

My Singing Monsters monster - seasonal msm monsters

My Singing Monsters seasonal monsters

Seasonal monsters are limited-time critters that you can only buy or breed at specific times of the year, except on Seasonal Shanty, where you can get them year-round. There are fifteen seasonal elements, each relating to a specific holiday, from Halloween to Pride Month.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity
Punkleton Spooktacle (Halloween) Common, rare, epic
Yool Festival of Yay (Christmas) Common, rare, epic
Schmoochle Season of Love (Valentine’s Day) Common, rare, epic
Blabbit Eggs-travaganza (Easter) Common, rare, epic
Hoola SummerSong (Summer) Common, rare, epic
Gobbleygourd Feast-ember (Thanksgiving) Common, rare, epic
Clavavera Beat Hereafter (Day of the Dead) Common
Viveine Echoes of Eco (Earth Day) Common
Jam Boree Anniversary Month (My Singing Monsters anniversary) Common, rare
Carillong Crescendo Moon (New Years) Common
Whiz-bang SkyPainting (Pride Month) Common
Monculus Life-formula Common
Ffidyll Cloverspell (St. Patrick’s Day) Common
Boo’qwurm Mindboggle (back to school) Common
Spurrit Perplexplore Common

My Singing Monsters legendary monsters

Legendary monsters are a special class that all share the legendary element. They’re split into two groups – Shugafam and Werdos – and each has their own unique qualities, such as the members of the Shugafam having musical instruments and hats. You can’t breed legendary monsters and must, instead, trade them for 100 relics each.

My Singing Monsters monster - MSM Sugafam monsters

Shugafam

  • Shugabush
  • Shugarock
  • Shugabass
  • Shugajo
  • Shugabeats
  • Shugabuzz
  • Shugavox
  • Shugitar

My Singing Monsters monster - MSM Werdos

Werdos

  • Tawkerr
  • Parlsona
  • Maggpi
  • Stoowarb

My Singing Monsters monster - MSM mythical monsters

My Singing Monsters mythical monsters

A special class of singing scamps, mythical monsters can have either the dream element, the mythical element, or a combination of both.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity
G’joob Mythical Common, rare
Strombonin Mythical Common
Yawstrich Mythical Common
Cataliszt Dream Common
Bleatnik Mythical and dream Common
Cranchee Mythical and dream Common
Sporerow Mythical and dream Common

My Singing Monsters monster - MSM Wubblins

My Singing Monsters supernatural monsters

The supernatural class of monsters consists of two sub-classes – the Wubbox and the Wublins – though they all manifest the electricity element. They don’t follow the same rules as other monsters, and you must activate them by placing other monsters inside them. The Wublins have their own island, and you can find Wubbox spread around the Natural Islands, their respective Mirror Islands, Wublin Island, Gold Island, or Ethereal Island.

Wubbox

There’s one common Wubbox, one rare Wubbox, and five different variations of epic Wubbox to collect.

Wublins

All Wublins only come in one standard rarity. They are:

  • Brump
  • Zynth
  • Poewk
  • Thwok
  • Dwumrohl
  • Zuuker
  • Screemu
  • Tympa
  • Dermit
  • Gheegur
  • Whajje
  • Creepuscule
  • Blipsqueak
  • Scargo
  • Astropod
  • Pixolotl
  • Bona-Petite
  • Maulch
  • Fleechwurm

My Singing Monsters monster - Celestial MSM monsters

My Singing Monsters Celestials

Celestials are an ancient and unique class of Monsters that are dormant, and only awake once you’ve fed them enough eggs. They each have the celestial element and come in one rarity. You can purchase dormant Celestial statues from the markets on Celestial Islands. You can have a maximum of five if each type of Celestial.

  • Torrt
  • Blasoom
  • Hornacle
  • Attmoz
  • Glaishur
  • Syncopite
  • Scaratar
  • Loodvigg
  • Plixie
  • Furnoss
  • Vhamp
  • Galvana

My Singing Monsters monster - MSM Dipsters

My Singing Monsters Dipsters

Dipsters are funny little critters that pop out of the ground and only sing one note. You can buy them from markets on any Natural Island, their respective Mirror Island, both Fire Island and Ethereal Island. All have the Dipster element and are only available in one rarity. You can only purchase a maximum of ten Dipster per island.

  • Do
  • Re
  • Mi
  • Fa
  • Sol
  • La
  • Ti

And that’s the full My Singing Monster monster list. How many have you managed to snag? If you’ve scratched your critter-collecting itch and are ready for a deep story to dive into, check out our list of the best visual novel games on mobile and Switch.

