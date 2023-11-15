There are heaps of critters to collect and check off your My Singing Monsters monster list, from the melodic magical monsters to the legendary Shugafam. In this guide, we go over every MSM monster, their type, element, available rarities, and more, so you can strive towards catching ‘em all.

If your want to keep adding more tuneful critters to your islands, check out our My Singing Monsters breeding, My Singing Monsters mods, My Singing Monsters Noggin, and My Singing Monsters gems guides. Or, to be the very best in another creature collectathon, head over to our full Pokédex, featuring every ‘mon to ever poke.

My Singing Monsters monster rarities

The monsters in MSM can come in three different rarities. Every monster has a standard, ‘common’ version, and some also come in rare and epic variations. Epics and rares have the same elemental type, songs, animations, and general size as their common counterpart, but have different appearances, likes, and generate more coins or shards.

You can only buy or breed rares and epics during limited-time events, and they have longer breeding times than their common counterparts. Unlike rares, you can’t use epics for breeding, and they have different breeding combinations.

For more information on the different breeding combinations and how to snag a wide range of monsters, check out our My Singing Monsters breeding guide.

My Singing Monsters classes and elements

The Monster World of My Singing Monsters is, unsurprisingly, home to a massive array of monsters – a whopping 317 known species, in fact. To help us get around this complex ecosystem, all monsters are divided into classes, based on them sharing similar characteristics.

There are twelve different classes of monsters, and we’ve listed each of them below, along with the islands and elements they’re associated with. Each monster also possesses from one to five elements, and we’ve also listed those alongside the monsters’ names and rarity.

My Singing Monsters monster list

Here’s every monster that’s joined MSM so far.

My Singing Monsters natural monsters

Natural monsters are the most common beasties in the game, and the main ones you encounter at the beginning of the game. Each natural monster has at least one of the five base elements – air, plant, earth, water, and cold. Only four out of the five base elements appear on the natural islands in a playthrough, with some variations depending on the island.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarities Tweedle Air Common, rare, epic Potbelly Plant Common, rare, epic Noggin Earth Common, rare, epic Toe Jammer Water Common, rare, epic Mammott Cold Common, rare, epic Dandidoo Air and plant Common, rare, epic Cybop Air and earth Common, rare, epic Pango Air and cold Common, rare, epic Shrubb Plant and earth Common, rare, epic Oaktopus Plant and water Common, rare, epic Furcorn Plant and cold Common, rare, epic Fwog Earth and water Common, rare, epic Drumpler Earth and cold Common, rare, epic Maw Water and cold Common, rare, epic Reedling Air, plant, and earth Common, rare, epic Spunge Air, plant, and water Common, rare, epic Thumpies Air, plant, and cold Common, rare, epic Scups Air, earth, and water Common, rare, epic PomPom Air, earth, and cold Common, rare, epic Congle Air, water, and cold Common, rare, epic Pummel Plant, earth, and water Common, rare, epic Clamble Plant, water, and cold Common, rare, epic Bowgart Plant, water, and cold Common, rare, epic T-Rox Earth, water, and cold Common, rare, epic Shellbeat Air, plant, earth, and water Common, rare, epic Quarrister Air, plant, earth, and cold Common, rare, epic Deedge Air, plant, water, and cold Common, rare, epic Riff Air, earth, water, cold Common, rare, epic Entbrat Plant, earth, water, and cold Common, rare, epic

My Singing Monsters fire monsters

Closely related to natural monsters, fire monsters naturally have the fire element, but can also have one or more of the other four base elements as well. They inhabit the three fire islands (Fire Haven, Fire Oasis, and Amber Island), and every magical island except the Magical Sanctum.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity Kayna Fire Common, rare, epic Glowl Fire and air Common, rare Flowah Fire and plant Common, rare Stogg Fire and earth Common, rare, epic Phangler Fire and water Common, rare Boskus Fire and cold Common, rare, epic Barrb Fire, air, and plant Common, rare Floogull Fire, air, and earth Common, rare Whaddle Fire, air, and water Common, rare, epic Woolabee Fire, earth, and cold Common, rare Repatillo Fire, plant, and earth Common, rare Rootitoot Fire, plant, and water Common, rare, epic Sooza Fire, plant, and cold Common, rare Thrumble Fire, earth, and water Common, rare Ziggurab Fire, earth, and cold Common, rare, epic Wynq Fire, water, and cold Common, rare Tring Fire, air, plant, and earth Common, rare, epic Bisounours Fire, air, plant, and water Common Yelmut Fire, air, plant, and cold Common Flum Ox Fire, air, earth, and water Common Krillby Fire, air, earth, and cold Common Sneyser Fire, air, water, and cold Common, rare Edamimi Fire, plant, earth, and water Common PongPing Fire, plant, earth, and cold Common Tiawa Fire, earth, water, and cold Common Candelavra Fire, air, plant, earth, and water Common

My Singing Monsters magical monsters

Inhabiting Magical Island, magical monsters are associated with one or more of the unique, magical elements of psychic, faerie, bone, and light.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity Theremind Psychic Common, rare Clackula Bone Common Fluoress Light Common Floot Fly Faerie Common, rare Bonkers Plant and psychic Common Gob Plant and light Common, rare Peckidna Earth and bone Common HippityHop Earth and faerie Common Poppette Water and psychic Common Denchuhs Water and bone Common Bulbo Cold and light Common Squot Cold and faerie Common Yuggler Fire and psychic Common, rare Hawlo Fire and bone Common, rare Pluckbill Fire and bone Common Wimmzies Fire and faerie Common, rare Xyster Psychic and bone Common Cahoot Psychic and bone Common Déjà-Jin Psychic and faerie Common Roarick Bone and light Common Osstax Bone and faerie Common Knucklehead Light and faerie Common Tapricorn Plant, water, and psychic Common Spytrap Plant, cold, and light Common Rooba Plant, fire, and psychic Common TooToo Plant, fire, and light Common, rare Withur Earth, water, and bone Common, rare Cantorell Earth, cold, and faerie Common Uuduk Earth, fire, and bone Common Bridg-it Earth, fire, and faerie Common, rare Periscorp Water, fire, and psychic Common Banjaw Water, fire, and bone Common, rare Fiddlement Cold, fire, and bone Common Clavi Gnat Cold, fire, and faerie Common G’day Psychic, bone, and light Common Larvaluss Psychic, bone, and faerie Common Frondley Psychic, light, and faerie Common Mushaboom Bone, light, and faerie Common Gloptic Plant, water, fire, and psychic Common Blow’t Plant, cold, fire, and light Common Plinkajou Earth, water, fire, and bone Common Pladdie Earth, cold, fire, and faerie Common Enchantling Psychic, bone, light, and faerie Common

My Singing Monsters ethereal monsters

Like magical monsters, ethereal monsters have their own island (Ethereal Island), and can have either one or two of the five unique ethereal elements known as plasma, shadow, mech, crystal, and poison.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity Ghazt Plasma Common, rare, epic Grumpyre Shadow Common, rare, epic Reebro Mech Common, rare, epic Jeeode Crystal Common, rare, epic Humbug Poison Common, rare Whisp Plasma and shadow Common, rare Nebulob Plasma and mech Common, rare Sox Plasma and crystal Common, rare Jellbilly Plasma and poison Common, rare Arackulele Shadow and mech Common, rare Boodoo Shadow and crystal Common, rare Kazilleon Shadow and poison Common, rare Bellowfish Mech and crystal Common, rare Dragong Mech and poison Common, rare Fung Pray Crystal and poison Common, rare

My Singing Monsters seasonal monsters

Seasonal monsters are limited-time critters that you can only buy or breed at specific times of the year, except on Seasonal Shanty, where you can get them year-round. There are fifteen seasonal elements, each relating to a specific holiday, from Halloween to Pride Month.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity Punkleton Spooktacle (Halloween) Common, rare, epic Yool Festival of Yay (Christmas) Common, rare, epic Schmoochle Season of Love (Valentine’s Day) Common, rare, epic Blabbit Eggs-travaganza (Easter) Common, rare, epic Hoola SummerSong (Summer) Common, rare, epic Gobbleygourd Feast-ember (Thanksgiving) Common, rare, epic Clavavera Beat Hereafter (Day of the Dead) Common Viveine Echoes of Eco (Earth Day) Common Jam Boree Anniversary Month (My Singing Monsters anniversary) Common, rare Carillong Crescendo Moon (New Years) Common Whiz-bang SkyPainting (Pride Month) Common Monculus Life-formula Common Ffidyll Cloverspell (St. Patrick’s Day) Common Boo’qwurm Mindboggle (back to school) Common Spurrit Perplexplore Common

My Singing Monsters legendary monsters

Legendary monsters are a special class that all share the legendary element. They’re split into two groups – Shugafam and Werdos – and each has their own unique qualities, such as the members of the Shugafam having musical instruments and hats. You can’t breed legendary monsters and must, instead, trade them for 100 relics each.

Shugafam

Shugabush

Shugarock

Shugabass

Shugajo

Shugabeats

Shugabuzz

Shugavox

Shugitar

Werdos

Tawkerr

Parlsona

Maggpi

Stoowarb

My Singing Monsters mythical monsters

A special class of singing scamps, mythical monsters can have either the dream element, the mythical element, or a combination of both.

My Singing Monsters monster name Element Available rarity G’joob Mythical Common, rare Strombonin Mythical Common Yawstrich Mythical Common Cataliszt Dream Common Bleatnik Mythical and dream Common Cranchee Mythical and dream Common Sporerow Mythical and dream Common

My Singing Monsters supernatural monsters

The supernatural class of monsters consists of two sub-classes – the Wubbox and the Wublins – though they all manifest the electricity element. They don’t follow the same rules as other monsters, and you must activate them by placing other monsters inside them. The Wublins have their own island, and you can find Wubbox spread around the Natural Islands, their respective Mirror Islands, Wublin Island, Gold Island, or Ethereal Island.

Wubbox

There’s one common Wubbox, one rare Wubbox, and five different variations of epic Wubbox to collect.

Wublins

All Wublins only come in one standard rarity. They are:

Brump

Zynth

Poewk

Thwok

Dwumrohl

Zuuker

Screemu

Tympa

Dermit

Gheegur

Whajje

Creepuscule

Blipsqueak

Scargo

Astropod

Pixolotl

Bona-Petite

Maulch

Fleechwurm

My Singing Monsters Celestials

Celestials are an ancient and unique class of Monsters that are dormant, and only awake once you’ve fed them enough eggs. They each have the celestial element and come in one rarity. You can purchase dormant Celestial statues from the markets on Celestial Islands. You can have a maximum of five if each type of Celestial.

Torrt

Blasoom

Hornacle

Attmoz

Glaishur

Syncopite

Scaratar

Loodvigg

Plixie

Furnoss

Vhamp

Galvana

My Singing Monsters Dipsters

Dipsters are funny little critters that pop out of the ground and only sing one note. You can buy them from markets on any Natural Island, their respective Mirror Island, both Fire Island and Ethereal Island. All have the Dipster element and are only available in one rarity. You can only purchase a maximum of ten Dipster per island.

Do

Re

Mi

Fa

Sol

La

Ti

And that’s the full My Singing Monster monster list. How many have you managed to snag? If you’ve scratched your critter-collecting itch and are ready for a deep story to dive into, check out our list of the best visual novel games on mobile and Switch.