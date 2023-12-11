The varied cast of Danganronpa 2 characters are the real heart of Spike Chunsoft’s dark narrative. From a psycho-theraputic bear to a perverted chef, the iconic individuals at the heart of this treacherous tale are truly intriguing. So let’s take a look at each and every one of them, along with their ultimate titles and general personalities.

If you want to get familiar with students from Hope’s Peak Academy’s other classes, check out our Danganronpa characters and Danganronpa V3 characters guides. We also have an extensive Danganronpa sprites gallery, and guides to the best Danganronpa wallpapers and Danganronpa figures.

So let’s dive into a list of all Danganronpa 2 characters.

Danganronpa Monomi (Usami)

A rabbit magical girl and the lead teacher of Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair’s school trip, Usami was originally created using Ultimate Programmer Chihiro Fujisaki’s research in A.I. programming. Designed as a part of a psycho-therapeutic virtual reality rehabilitation program, she was intended to help those who have experienced trauma. She’s gentle and kind-hearted, but often can be quite naive and easily tricked. Her sole purpose is to encourage love, friendship, and good manners.

However, as she set about her task helping students, a virus infected the virtual Neo World Program island where she worked, allowing Monokuma to enter the simulation. Monokuma used the virus to overpower her and strip her magical abilities, changing her appearance to resemble him, and renaming her Monomi. After this, the students begin to distrust her, and Monokuma forces her to sit back and watch the chaos unfold.

Danganronpa Hajime Hinata

A student of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B, Hajime Hinata is a realist with a skeptical personality, and as such is often prone to worrying more than his peers. He’s logical and comes across as both serious and quite cynical, but he still manages to get along and joke with his fellow classmates. Hajima grew up dreaming of attending Hope’s Peak Academy, aspiring to become something bigger than himself, but can’t remember his ‘Ultimate’ title. As such, he’s known as Ultimate ???.

Danganronpa Akane Owari

The Ultimate Gymnast of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B, Akane Owari is a fiery young lady that loves a good, old fashioned fistfight. Always eager for a challenge, she respects those who are physically strong and seems to believe that most problems can be solved with a punch.

Danganronpa The Ultimate Imposter

The Ultimate Imposter is a student of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B who most notably imitates Byakuya Togami, the Ultimate Affluent Progeny from Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. Their true personality is tough to pin down, as they spend most of their time impersonating others. However, in brief moments of vulnerability, they are shown to be polite and mild-mannered, with a generally kind and caring personality and a severe lack of self-esteem.

Danganronpa Chiaki Nanami

Chiaki Nanami is the Ultimate Gamer of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B. As her title suggests, she’s extremely passionate about all forms of videogames and becomes quite animated when talking about them. Outside of this, she’s quite quiet and often sleepy, and has been known to doze off while standing up, even occasionally forgetting to breathe when absorbed in a game.

Danganronpa Fuyuhiko Kuzuryu

Fuyuhiko Kuzuryu holds the title of the Ultimate Yakuza in Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B due to his shady Yakuza ties. He initially comes across as rude and stand-ofish towards his peers, claiming that he doesn’t plan on pretending to make friends with anyone else on the island and wouldn’t hesitate to kill others if required. However, after an incident later in the game, he realizes his mistakes and becomes more sociable and less prone to insulting others – though he’s still pretty short-tempered and impulsive.

Danganronpa Gundham Tanaka

The Ultimate Breeder of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B, Gundham Tanaka is not the most sympathetic when it comes to humans, but has a deep compassion and love for animals. Despite declaring himself as a ‘Supreme Overlord of Ice’ and his animals as ‘evil minions’, he reveals himself to be quite insecure, claiming that anything that can talk will ‘eventually betray you’.

Danganronpa Hiyoko Saionji

Hiyoko Sanji is Hope’s Peak Academy’s Ultimate Traditional Dancer of Class 77-B. She may appear cute and childlike, but she quickly reveals herself to be cruel and malicious, finding sadistic enjoyment in killing flowers, small animals, and insects. She has a high sense of superiority, often easily manipulating people to do her bidding, and having tantrums if she doesn’t get her way. Hiyoko comes from a traditionalist family and has grown to love Japanese culture and traditions dearly, and often insults and degrades other cultures in comparison.

Danganronpa Ibuki Mioda

The Ultimate Musician of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B, Ibuki Mioda is a bold and upbeat rockstar with an outgoing personality. She’s quirky and energetic, with a passion for talking and going off on bizarre, unrelated tangents. She’s also very forgetful, and often has to write memos to help her remember things. Ibuki is also a tremendous flirt who admires pretty girls, but appears to have no interest in getting into a relationship. And, despite her occasional insensitivity towards other people, she also shows herself to be very wise and contemplative on occasion.

Danganronpa Kazuichi Soda

Taking the title of Class 77-B’s Ultimate Mechanic at Hope’s Peak Academy, Kazuichi Soda carries around a wrench almost everywhere he goes, tinkering and attempting to repair any broken items he comes across. He’s a bad liar and has no verbal filter, often blurting his thoughts without a second thought, and appears to have low self-esteem and some trust issues. Throughout the game he displays an intense, borderline perverted crush on Sonia However, this appears to be a shallow attraction more than anything else.

Danganronpa Mahiru Koizumi

Mahiru Koizumi is the Ultimate Photographer of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B, who compares her work to that of her mother – a famous war photographer whose work often led to her absence from Mahiru’s life. Mahiru’s father wasn’t cut out for parenthood either, and much of the household responsibilities and cleaning were left to her from a young age, leading her to become a very mature and responsible individual. She’s pretty optimistic and outgoing, and very kind to others, leading to her taking almost a motherly role among some of her peers, but she also has her own insecurities and self-esteem issues.

Danganronpa Mikan Tsumiki

Having been consistently bullied and abused throughout her life, Mikan Tsumiki is an extremely meek and timid young woman, often breaking down in tears, apologizing, and stuttering with little provocation. However, when taking on work associated with her role as Hope’s Peak Academy’s Ultimate Nurse of Class 77-B, she becomes far more confident, showing her extensive knowledge of healthcare.

Danganronpa Nagito Komaeda

Hope’s Peak Academy’s Ultimate Lucky Student of Class 77-B, Nagito Komaeda is a polite and easy-going young man who often acts as mediator during team conflicts. He’s very caring and friendly, but also reveals a level of insecurity, often taking on a submissive and self-deprecating attitude.

Danganronpa Nekomaru Nidai

Making a name for himself by training athletes to top-notch standards, Nekomaru Nidai is the Ultimate Team Manager of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B. He takes pride in his title as he highlights that no athlete could make it to the top without a manager’s help.

Having advanced talents in baseball, figure skating, tennis, and more, he’s certainly got the room to put his money where his mouth is, and his rigorous training techniques and unbeatable sports massages have helped many climb the leaderboards in their sport of choice. As expected of a man with his talents, Nekomaru is a boisterous, passionate, and vigorous student.

Danganronpa Peko Pekoyama

The sharp Ultimate Swordsman of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Class 77-B, Peko Pekoyama was raised as a ‘tool’ for the Kuzuryu clan, and as such sees herself as more of a weapon than a human. She’s quite stoic, and can come across as both intimidating and highly serious, though she is never impolite or antisocial. She’s quite reserved and rarely shows emotion, though she has a kind heart and clearly cares deeply about her fellow students.

Danganronpa Sonia Nevermind

As is expected of Hope’s Peak Academy’s Ultimate Princess of Class 77-B, Sonia Nevermind is a polite and regal young woman with a great interest in Japanese culture. She’s kind-hearted and thoughtful, and, due to her title and sheltered former life, she finds commonplace items and ordinary tasks intriguing.

She’s a foreigner, resulting in occasionally stumbling over figures of speech, slang, and colloquialisms, and sometimes unnerves her peers with her morbid fascination with serial killers and the occult. Her upbringing has resulted in her being somewhat ditzy and naive, but she proves herself to be very intelligent and capable of complex political analysis.

Danganronpa Teruteru Hanamura

Teruteru Hanamura is the Ultimate Cook of Hope’s Peak Acadmey’s Class 77-B, and, as such, is a very talented and prideful chef. However, when he’s not cooking up food, he’s cooking up trouble with his lewd comments and flirtatious mannerisms.

He’s almost always hitting on someone, regardless of whether they’re male or female, and is known to take his behavior far beyond innuendo – often touching people without their consent, and even drugging people’s food. His crude, hyper-sexual nature often makes his peers feel very uncomfortable around him, though he can be generally kind and compassionate outside of his inappropriate behavior.

And there you have it – every major Danganronpa 2 character.