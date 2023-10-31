Drift away with the Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken release date

Have you ever wondered what truly lurks beyond the veil of slumber when you fall asleep? Well, scriptwelder and Armor Games Studios are here to help you figure it out with the Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken release date bringing the iconic horror franchise to the Nintendo Switch for the first time.

The Deep Sleep franchise is a series of spooky point and click games from veteran Polish developer scriptwelder that began over a decade go. It’s never before made its way to the Nintendo Switch console, even after the remastered trilogy released in 2019, but now we’re getting a brand-new standalone installment following small-town vet Amy as she investigates the unexplained death of her estranged brother.

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken explores the eerie world of lucid dreaming through puzzles, turn-based encounters, and of course some old-fashioned scares. The environments even include elements of randomized design, adding to the disconcerting atmosphere. There are plenty of secrets and endings to discover, beautiful pixel art to appreciate, and an engrossing original score from Christopher Carlone, who previously worked on scriptwelder’s other series, Don’t Escape.

When is the Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken release date?

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken drifts onto the Nintendo Switch and PC in 2024. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we have an exact release date, so make sure you bookmark this page.

That’s everything we know so far about the Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken release date. Cozy up with your gaming phone or console this Halloween and experience the best horror games out there according to us, or check out our Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 mobile review ahead of the Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 release date.