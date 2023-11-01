Thanks to the massive success of the first two parts, developer MOB Games has confirmed Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. This third installment is shrouded in mystery, but we’re here to give you the information you need about the next part of your journey through the toy factory.

The saying goes ‘know your enemy’, so we recommend you head over to our Poppy Playtime characters and Poppy Playtime factory guides to familiarise yourself with the crew and the destination. If you want more in-depth intel on the factory’s biggest threats, check out our Poppy Playtime Huggy Wuggy and Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy guides.

Here’s everything we know about Poppy Playtime Chapter 3.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 release date speculation

The Poppy Playtime chapter 3 release date falls in December 2023, but we don’t have an exact date just yet. For now, you can check out the two teaser trailers that give us a tiny bit of insight into the new game.

Is there a Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 trailer?

MOB Games uploaded a teaser trailer for the third chapter to their YouTube channel in August 2022. This trailer allows you to hear a man speak about the toy factory and an orphanage over a loudspeaker before a red gas mask appears in the spotlight.

The second Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 teaser trailer is now live! In this teaser, we see a fire burning strongly, walls covered in scrawling text, a decapitated Huggy Wuggy, and a jumpscare from a shadowy figure, before the words ‘Chapter 3 Deep Sleep’ appear on the screen.

What is Poppy Playtime Chapter 3?

Poppy Playtime is a survival horror game with puzzle-based gameplay, developed and published by MOB Games. You play as a former employee of a popular toy company from the past called Playtime Co., revisiting the abandoned toy factory you worked at ten years after the disappearance of other staff. Wandering the halls in a first-person perspective, you need to solve puzzles using your GrabPacket gadget, all while avoiding the lanky, nightmarish, possessed toys that want to play with you.

Chapter 3 is the next part of the Poppy Playtime story. While we don’t know much about it just yet, we know it picks up right where Chapter 2 ends and it’s sure to continue the theme of creepy childhood nostalgia. If you need to get up to speed, check out our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 walkthroughs.

That’s everything you need to know about Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back soon for more updates on the next installment in this indie horror series. If you’re after more scares, check out our guides to FNAF Freddy, FNAF Chica, FNAF Foxy, and FNAF Monty.