Join us in taking a look at the fully revealed lineup of finalists for this year’s Develop:Star Awards, taking place as part of the Develop:Brighton conference. There’s all manner of games and studio sizes with a chance of winning this year across a wide range of categories.

The finalists now go head to head with an industry vote, open to all previous Develop:Brighton attendees – if you’ve attended the event in the past, you’ll get contacted later today with instructions on how to vote. The vote is open until May 31, 2024.

As for which games are up for each award, you can see the full line-up of the 22 categories on the Develop Awards site. Some of our favorite nominees this year include Dave the Diver and Balatro vying for Best Game, FuturLab – makers of PowerWash Simulator – for Best Studio, and No More Robots who brought us Spirittea and Let’s Build A Zoo for the Publishing Star award.

We’re glad to see so many indies standing alongside huge titles, like A Highland Song and Chants of Sennaar, which are both nominated for Best Visual Art. We’re all big fans of indie games here at Pocket Tactics, and we always appreciate when they get recognition.

While we may not have a Baldur’s Gate 3 Switch port, we’re still super happy for Larian Studios – it’s tied with Remedy Entertainment (Alan Wake 2) and Sony Interactive (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) for the most nominations, with the games contending in six categories each. In fact, all three of these are running for best game, too.

You can get tickets here, and snag a 10% discount with our code, BTPRSP. All you need to do is pop it into the ‘promo code’ box when checking out. Early bird tickets are available until June 5, too, if you want an even better deal.

The winners get their big reveal at the Develop:Star Awards, taking place on July 10, 2024. The venue for the show is the brand-new Brighton Dome, a stone’s throw from the conference’s Hilton Brighton Metropole location.

Will you be heading to the show? If not, we can recommend some excellent new games on Switch for you to play instead, or some of the best mobile games to try at any time.