Many of you likely want to know whether or not there’s a Baldur’s Gate 3 Switch port, especially if you happen to be a DnD fan. Well, we’re here to tell you everything we know, including whether you can play the game on Switch and what other platforms you can enjoy the RPG on.

Anyway, onto everything we know about a Baldur’s Gate 3 Switch port.

Is there a Baldur’s Gate 3 Switch port?

The short answer is no, Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t available on Nintendo Switch, and it isn’t set to come to the platform. However, if that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know. Luckily for us, there are some incredible Switch RPGs to fill the void.

What are the Baldur’s Gate 3 platforms?

If you do want to play Baldur’s Gate 3, you can do so on PC right now, on PS5 from September 3, and sometime in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S. As such, our lovely sister sites, Wargamer, The Loadout, and PCGamesN, all have plenty of content for you to check out.

Well, there you have it, the answer to that pressing question, is there a Baldur's Gate 3 Switch port?