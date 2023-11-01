During the Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase, Gameloft announced that Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition is coming to Apple Arcade on December 5. This means that you can enjoy the game on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac devices, any time, any place.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition is a dedicated game experience that includes the base game alongside the newly announced expansion, A Rift In Time. That’s right, as long as you have an Apple Arcade subscription and the compatible hardware and software, you can explore the stunning Eternity Isle, enjoy all the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley updates, and more. This is a great opportunity for those of you who already have Apple Arcade and were unsure about dishing out that extra cash for the new expansion.

This version of the game doesn’t include the premium shop – so don’t worry if microtransactions aren’t your bag. However, this does mean that the Arcade Edition doesn’t come with the Star Paths, either, so you’ll be missing out on any limited-time cosmetics, furniture, and pets.

When is the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition release date?

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition comes to Apple Arcade on Tuesday December 5, 2023. You can check out its Apple Arcade page here.

Is there a Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition trailer?

While there isn’t a standalone trailer just yet, you can see Gameloft’s senior community manager Ryan talking about the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition at the end of livestream above.

That’s all we’ve got on the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition for now, but be sure to check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase roundup to find out what else was announced during the livestream. Or, if you fancy cooking up a storm in-game, head over to our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes guide.