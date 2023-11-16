In this guide, we list every single Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe you can unlock, along with all the ingredients they require. Categorised by dish type, you’ll be able to whip up every appetiser, entree, and dessert in no time at all to keep your companions happy and your pouch of star coins full. As Chef Auguste Gusteau wisely said, ‘anyone can cook, but only the fearless can be great’, and, lucky for you, our DDLV recipe guide is here to help you achieve greatness.

For help gathering everything you need for your recipes, you should check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley fish guide.

Now, let’s dive into everything you need to know about all DDLV recipes.

How do I cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

If you want to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to be somewhere that allows you to use a stove. This can be in a house or cooking stations found in different areas, such as the one in the Frozen realm.

Next, you need to chuck your ingredients in the pot. You can use up to five items, ranging from fish to dairy, fruit, spice, vegetables, and more. Then, you need to use one piece of coal to cook the meal. If you want a couple of suggestions to get you started, our Disney Dreamlight Valley crudites and Disney Dreamlight Valley ratatouille recipe guides can help you out. Oh, and Disney Dreamlight Valley mushrooms are quite a versatile ingredient.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

Appetizers

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe Ingredients Arendellian pickled herring Herring, lemon, onion, garlic, any spice Bell pepper puffs Pepper, egg, cheese Cheese platter Cheese Chili pepper puffs Chili, egg, cheese Coffee Coffee bean Crackers Any grain Creamy soup Any spice, milk, potato, any vegetable Crudités Any vegetable Eggplant puffs Eggplant, egg, cheese French fries Canola, potato Gazpacho Cucumber, tomato, onion, any spice Green salad Lettuce, any vegetable Grilled vegetables Any vegetable Grilled veggie platter Any three vegetables Hard-boiled eggs Egg Large seafood platter Any four seafood, lemon Latte Coffee bean, milk Marinated herring Herring, onion Mocha Coffee bean, milk, cocoa bean Okra soup Okra Onion puffs Onion, egg, cheese Oyster platter Oyster, lemon Pickled herring Herring, lemon, onion, any spice Potato leek soup Leek, potato, milk, onion, garlic Potato puffs Potato, egg, cheese Pottage Potato, any spice, any vegetable Pumpkin puffs Pumpkin, egg, cheese Pumpkin soup Any vegetable, milk, ginger, pumpkin Puree Potato Roasted asparagus Asparagus, canola Salad Lettuce Sauteed mushrooms Mushroom, butter Seafood appetizer Any seafood Seafood platter Any two seafood Souffle Cheese, egg, milk, butter Tomato soup Tomato Vegetable soup Any two vegetables Zucchini puffs Zucchini, egg, cheese

Entrees

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe Ingredients Apple cider glazed salmon Salmon, sugarcane, apple Baked carp Carp, butter Basil omelet Basil, egg, cheese, milk Bouillabaisse Any two seafood, shrimp, tomato, any vegetable Carp salad Carp, lemon, lettuce Cheesy crispy baked cod Cod, wheat, cheese Chowder Any seafood, milk, potato, any vegetable Creamy garlic scallops Scallop, lemon, butter, garlic Crispy baked cod Cod, wheat Fish creole Any fish, any vegetable, garlic, rice, tomato Fish ‘n’ chips Any fish, wheat, canola, potato Fish pasta Any fish, garlic, wheat, milk Fish pie Any fish, wheat, butter Fish risotto Any fish, rice, butter Fish salad Any fish, lemon, salad Fish sandwiches Any fish, wheat Fish soup Any fish, any vegetable, milk Fish steak Any fish, tomato, basil Fish tacos Any fish, corn, chili, cheese Fugu sushi Fugu, rice, seaweed Ghostly Fish Steak Here and there fish, bell pepper, lemon, oregano Greek pizza Any spice, tomato, onion, cheese, wheat Grilled fish Any fish Grilled fish entree Any fish, any vegetable Gumbo Okra, shrimp, chili, tomato, onion Hearty salad Any two vegetables, lettuce Hors d’oeuvres Any spice Kappa maki Seaweed, cucumber, rice Kronk’s spinach puffs Spinach, cheese, canola Lancetfish paella Lancetfish, shrimp, any seafood, tomato, rice Leek soup Leek Lemon garlic swordfish Swordfish, lemon, garlic Lobster roll Lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, garlic Maguro sushi Tuna, seaweed, rice, ginger Maki Any fish, seaweed, rice Margherita pizza Any spice, tomato, cheese, wheat Marvelous jam Wheat, dreamlight fruit Mediterranean salad Cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, any spice Mushroom pizza Mushroom, wheat, tomato, cheese Mushu’s congee Rice, egg, mushroom, garlic, ginger Omelet Egg, cheese, milk Pan-fried angler fish Anglerfish, tomato, zucchini, potato Pan-seared bass & vegetables Bass, any two vegetables Pan-seared tilapia & vegetables Tilapia, any two vegetables Pasta Wheat, tomato Peanut butter sandwich Peanut, wheat Pizza Tomato, cheese, wheat Poached basil-butter sturgeon Sturgeon, lemon, basil, butter Porridge Milk, wheat Porridge with fruits Milk, wheat, any fruit Ranch salad Lettuce, pepper, corn, tomato, onion Ratatouille Tomato, eggplant, zucchini, onion, any spice Sake maki Rice, seaweed, salmon Sake sushi Salmon, rice Savory fish Any fish, lemon Scrambled egg Egg, cheese Seafood pasta Any seafood, wheat, milk Seafood pie Any seafood, wheat, butter Seafood salad Any seafood, lettuce Seafood soup Any seafood, any two vegetables Seared rainbow trout Rainbow trout, tomato, onion Simple fried perch Perch, wheat, butter Smoked peanuts and anglerfish Anglerfish, peanuts Sole meuniere Sole, wheat, butter, lemon Spaghetti arrabbiata Tomato, wheat, chili Spicy baked bream Bream, chili, butter Steamed fugu Fugu, ginger, garlic Sushi Any fish, rice Sweet & sour kingfish steak Kingfish, sugarcane, lemon Tamagoyaki Egg, sugarcane Tasty salad Lettuce, cucumber, any vegetable, any spice Tasty veggies Any vegetable, any spice Tekka maki Tuna, soy, seaweed, rice Teriyaki salmon Soy, salmon, sugarcane, rice, ginger Tuna burger Tuna, onion, lemon, wheat, any vegetable Vegetarian pizza Any two vegetables, tomato, cheese, wheat Vegetarian stew Potato, carrot, onion Vegetarian taco Corn, chili, cheese, any vegetable Veggie casserole Any two vegetables, cheese, any spice Veggie pasta Tomato, wheat, any vegetable Veggie pie Any vegetable, wheat, butter Veggie skewers Mushroom, zucchini, onion, pepper Walleye en papillote Walleye, basil, oregano, any vegetable

Desserts

To make a lot of the Disney Dreamlight Valley desserts, you need the ingredient slush ice. You only get access to this after completing Remy’s level ten friendship quest, at which point you can buy it at the pantry in the Chez Remy restaurant for 150 star coins.

You gain the recipe for root beer when making Disney Dreamlight Valley fizzy root beer in the Scar questline.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe Ingredients “My Hero” cookie Wheat, butter, any sweet Apple pie Apple, wheat, butter Apple sorbet Slush ice, apple, sugarcane Aurora’s cake Wheat, sugarcane, egg, any fruit, milk Banana ice cream Slush ice, banana, milk, sugarcane Banana pie Banana, wheat, butter Banana split Slush ice, banana, milk, sugarcane, any sweet Beignets Canola, wheat, egg, sugarcane Berry salad Raspberry, blueberry, gooseberry Birthday cake Cocoa bean, wheat, sugarcane, egg, butter Biscuits Wheat, sugarcane, butter Blueberry pie Blueberry, wheat, butter Boba tea Milk, sugarcane Candy Any sweet Caramel apples Sugarcane, apple Carrot cake Carrot, wheat, egg, sugarcane Cheesecake Cheese, wheat, sugarcane, any fruit Cherry pie Cherry, wheat, butter Chocolate chip cookies Cocoa bean, wheat, sugarcane, butter Chocolate ice cream Cocoa bean, sugarcane, milk, slush ice Chocolate waffles Cocoa bean, wheat, egg, milk Coconut boba tea Milk, sugarcane, coconut Coconut cake Coconut, wheat, egg, sugarcane Coconut ice cream Slush ice, milk, sugarcane, coconut Crepe Wheat, egg, milk, vanilla Fruitcake wheat, any three fruit Fruit salad Any fruit Fruit sorbet Slush ice, any fruit Gingerbread house Wheat, sugarcane, ginger, vanilla, egg Gooseberry boba tea Milk, sugarcane, gooseberry Gray stuff Any dairy & oil, sugarcane, cocoa bean Hot cocoa Milk, cocoa beans, sugarcane Ice cream Slush ice, milk, sugarcane Jam waffles Any fruit, wheat, egg, milk Lemon sorbet Ice slush, lemon Meringue pie Lemon, wheat, egg, butter Minnie’s gingerbread cookies Ginger, wheat Mint boba tea Milk, sugarcane, mint Mint candy Mint, sugarcane Mint chocolate Mint, sugarcane, butter, cocoa bean Mint sorbet Slush ice, mint Pastry cream and fruits Any three fruit, milk, sugarcane Pawpsicle Slush ice, sugarcane, any fruit Peanut butter waffles Peanuts, wheat, eggs, milk Plain snow cones Any ice Raspberry boba tea Milk, sugarcane, raspberry Red fruit pie Any fruit, wheat, butter Red fruit sorbet Slush ice, raspberry, gooseberry, sugarcane Root beer Ginger, vanilla, sugarcane Shake Any dairy & oil Snow White’s gooseberry pie Gooseberry, wheat, butter Sour snow cones Slush ice, lemon, sugarcane Sweet slush Slush ice, any sweet Tropical pop Slush ice, any fruit, sugarcane, coconut Vanilla ice cream Slush ice, milk, sugarcane, vanilla Waffles Wheat, milk, egg, any sweet Wedding cake Butter, sugarcane, vanilla, egg, wheat Whimsical cake Wheat, butter, egg, sugarcane, any fruit Wonderland cookies Butter, sugarcane, vanilla, wheat Yule log Wheat, vanilla, cocoa bean, cherries

