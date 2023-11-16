In this guide, we list every single Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe you can unlock, along with all the ingredients they require. Categorised by dish type, you’ll be able to whip up every appetiser, entree, and dessert in no time at all to keep your companions happy and your pouch of star coins full. As Chef Auguste Gusteau wisely said, ‘anyone can cook, but only the fearless can be great’, and, lucky for you, our DDLV recipe guide is here to help you achieve greatness.
Now, let’s dive into everything you need to know about all DDLV recipes.
How do I cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
If you want to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to be somewhere that allows you to use a stove. This can be in a house or cooking stations found in different areas, such as the one in the Frozen realm.
Next, you need to chuck your ingredients in the pot. You can use up to five items, ranging from fish to dairy, fruit, spice, vegetables, and more. Then, you need to use one piece of coal to cook the meal. If you want a couple of suggestions to get you started, our Disney Dreamlight Valley crudites and Disney Dreamlight Valley ratatouille recipe guides can help you out. Oh, and Disney Dreamlight Valley mushrooms are quite a versatile ingredient.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes
Appetizers
|Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe
|Ingredients
|Arendellian pickled herring
|Herring, lemon, onion, garlic, any spice
|Bell pepper puffs
|Pepper, egg, cheese
|Cheese platter
|Cheese
|Chili pepper puffs
|Chili, egg, cheese
|Coffee
|Coffee bean
|Crackers
|Any grain
|Creamy soup
|Any spice, milk, potato, any vegetable
|Crudités
|Any vegetable
|Eggplant puffs
|Eggplant, egg, cheese
|French fries
|Canola, potato
|Gazpacho
|Cucumber, tomato, onion, any spice
|Green salad
|Lettuce, any vegetable
|Grilled vegetables
|Any vegetable
|Grilled veggie platter
|Any three vegetables
|Hard-boiled eggs
|Egg
|Large seafood platter
|Any four seafood, lemon
|Latte
|Coffee bean, milk
|Marinated herring
|Herring, onion
|Mocha
|Coffee bean, milk, cocoa bean
|Okra soup
|Okra
|Onion puffs
|Onion, egg, cheese
|Oyster platter
|Oyster, lemon
|Pickled herring
|Herring, lemon, onion, any spice
|Potato leek soup
|Leek, potato, milk, onion, garlic
|Potato puffs
|Potato, egg, cheese
|Pottage
|Potato, any spice, any vegetable
|Pumpkin puffs
|Pumpkin, egg, cheese
|Pumpkin soup
|Any vegetable, milk, ginger, pumpkin
|Puree
|Potato
|Roasted asparagus
|Asparagus, canola
|Salad
|Lettuce
|Sauteed mushrooms
|Mushroom, butter
|Seafood appetizer
|Any seafood
|Seafood platter
|Any two seafood
|Souffle
|Cheese, egg, milk, butter
|Tomato soup
|Tomato
|Vegetable soup
|Any two vegetables
|Zucchini puffs
|Zucchini, egg, cheese
Entrees
|Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe
|Ingredients
|Apple cider glazed salmon
|Salmon, sugarcane, apple
|Baked carp
|Carp, butter
|Basil omelet
|Basil, egg, cheese, milk
|Bouillabaisse
|Any two seafood, shrimp, tomato, any vegetable
|Carp salad
|Carp, lemon, lettuce
|Cheesy crispy baked cod
|Cod, wheat, cheese
|Chowder
|Any seafood, milk, potato, any vegetable
|Creamy garlic scallops
|Scallop, lemon, butter, garlic
|Crispy baked cod
|Cod, wheat
|Fish creole
|Any fish, any vegetable, garlic, rice, tomato
|Fish ‘n’ chips
|Any fish, wheat, canola, potato
|Fish pasta
|Any fish, garlic, wheat, milk
|Fish pie
|Any fish, wheat, butter
|Fish risotto
|Any fish, rice, butter
|Fish salad
|Any fish, lemon, salad
|Fish sandwiches
|Any fish, wheat
|Fish soup
|Any fish, any vegetable, milk
|Fish steak
|Any fish, tomato, basil
|Fish tacos
|Any fish, corn, chili, cheese
|Fugu sushi
|Fugu, rice, seaweed
|Ghostly Fish Steak
|Here and there fish, bell pepper, lemon, oregano
|Greek pizza
|Any spice, tomato, onion, cheese, wheat
|Grilled fish
|Any fish
|Grilled fish entree
|Any fish, any vegetable
|Gumbo
|Okra, shrimp, chili, tomato, onion
|Hearty salad
|Any two vegetables, lettuce
|Hors d’oeuvres
|Any spice
|Kappa maki
|Seaweed, cucumber, rice
|Kronk’s spinach puffs
|Spinach, cheese, canola
|Lancetfish paella
|Lancetfish, shrimp, any seafood, tomato, rice
|Leek soup
|Leek
|Lemon garlic swordfish
|Swordfish, lemon, garlic
|Lobster roll
|Lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, garlic
|Maguro sushi
|Tuna, seaweed, rice, ginger
|Maki
|Any fish, seaweed, rice
|Margherita pizza
|Any spice, tomato, cheese, wheat
|Marvelous jam
|Wheat, dreamlight fruit
|Mediterranean salad
|Cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, any spice
|Mushroom pizza
|Mushroom, wheat, tomato, cheese
|Mushu’s congee
|Rice, egg, mushroom, garlic, ginger
|Omelet
|Egg, cheese, milk
|Pan-fried angler fish
|Anglerfish, tomato, zucchini, potato
|Pan-seared bass & vegetables
|Bass, any two vegetables
|Pan-seared tilapia & vegetables
|Tilapia, any two vegetables
|Pasta
|Wheat, tomato
|Peanut butter sandwich
|Peanut, wheat
|Pizza
|Tomato, cheese, wheat
|Poached basil-butter sturgeon
|Sturgeon, lemon, basil, butter
|Porridge
|Milk, wheat
|Porridge with fruits
|Milk, wheat, any fruit
|Ranch salad
|Lettuce, pepper, corn, tomato, onion
|Ratatouille
|Tomato, eggplant, zucchini, onion, any spice
|Sake maki
|Rice, seaweed, salmon
|Sake sushi
|Salmon, rice
|Savory fish
|Any fish, lemon
|Scrambled egg
|Egg, cheese
|Seafood pasta
|Any seafood, wheat, milk
|Seafood pie
|Any seafood, wheat, butter
|Seafood salad
|Any seafood, lettuce
|Seafood soup
|Any seafood, any two vegetables
|Seared rainbow trout
|Rainbow trout, tomato, onion
|Simple fried perch
|Perch, wheat, butter
|Smoked peanuts and anglerfish
|Anglerfish, peanuts
|Sole meuniere
|Sole, wheat, butter, lemon
|Spaghetti arrabbiata
|Tomato, wheat, chili
|Spicy baked bream
|Bream, chili, butter
|Steamed fugu
|Fugu, ginger, garlic
|Sushi
|Any fish, rice
|Sweet & sour kingfish steak
|Kingfish, sugarcane, lemon
|Tamagoyaki
|Egg, sugarcane
|Tasty salad
|Lettuce, cucumber, any vegetable, any spice
|Tasty veggies
|Any vegetable, any spice
|Tekka maki
|Tuna, soy, seaweed, rice
|Teriyaki salmon
|Soy, salmon, sugarcane, rice, ginger
|Tuna burger
|Tuna, onion, lemon, wheat, any vegetable
|Vegetarian pizza
|Any two vegetables, tomato, cheese, wheat
|Vegetarian stew
|Potato, carrot, onion
|Vegetarian taco
|Corn, chili, cheese, any vegetable
|Veggie casserole
|Any two vegetables, cheese, any spice
|Veggie pasta
|Tomato, wheat, any vegetable
|Veggie pie
|Any vegetable, wheat, butter
|Veggie skewers
|Mushroom, zucchini, onion, pepper
|Walleye en papillote
|Walleye, basil, oregano, any vegetable
Desserts
To make a lot of the Disney Dreamlight Valley desserts, you need the ingredient slush ice. You only get access to this after completing Remy’s level ten friendship quest, at which point you can buy it at the pantry in the Chez Remy restaurant for 150 star coins.
You gain the recipe for root beer when making Disney Dreamlight Valley fizzy root beer in the Scar questline.
|Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe
|Ingredients
|“My Hero” cookie
|Wheat, butter, any sweet
|Apple pie
|Apple, wheat, butter
|Apple sorbet
|Slush ice, apple, sugarcane
|Aurora’s cake
|Wheat, sugarcane, egg, any fruit, milk
|Banana ice cream
|Slush ice, banana, milk, sugarcane
|Banana pie
|Banana, wheat, butter
|Banana split
|Slush ice, banana, milk, sugarcane, any sweet
|Beignets
|Canola, wheat, egg, sugarcane
|Berry salad
|Raspberry, blueberry, gooseberry
|Birthday cake
|Cocoa bean, wheat, sugarcane, egg, butter
|Biscuits
|Wheat, sugarcane, butter
|Blueberry pie
|Blueberry, wheat, butter
|Boba tea
|Milk, sugarcane
|Candy
|Any sweet
|Caramel apples
|Sugarcane, apple
|Carrot cake
|Carrot, wheat, egg, sugarcane
|Cheesecake
|Cheese, wheat, sugarcane, any fruit
|Cherry pie
|Cherry, wheat, butter
|Chocolate chip cookies
|Cocoa bean, wheat, sugarcane, butter
|Chocolate ice cream
|Cocoa bean, sugarcane, milk, slush ice
|Chocolate waffles
|Cocoa bean, wheat, egg, milk
|Coconut boba tea
|Milk, sugarcane, coconut
|Coconut cake
|Coconut, wheat, egg, sugarcane
|Coconut ice cream
|Slush ice, milk, sugarcane, coconut
|Crepe
|Wheat, egg, milk, vanilla
|Fruitcake
|wheat, any three fruit
|Fruit salad
|Any fruit
|Fruit sorbet
|Slush ice, any fruit
|Gingerbread house
|Wheat, sugarcane, ginger, vanilla, egg
|Gooseberry boba tea
|Milk, sugarcane, gooseberry
|Gray stuff
|Any dairy & oil, sugarcane, cocoa bean
|Hot cocoa
|Milk, cocoa beans, sugarcane
|Ice cream
|Slush ice, milk, sugarcane
|Jam waffles
|Any fruit, wheat, egg, milk
|Lemon sorbet
|Ice slush, lemon
|Meringue pie
|Lemon, wheat, egg, butter
|Minnie’s gingerbread cookies
|Ginger, wheat
|Mint boba tea
|Milk, sugarcane, mint
|Mint candy
|Mint, sugarcane
|Mint chocolate
|Mint, sugarcane, butter, cocoa bean
|Mint sorbet
|Slush ice, mint
|Pastry cream and fruits
|Any three fruit, milk, sugarcane
|Pawpsicle
|Slush ice, sugarcane, any fruit
|Peanut butter waffles
|Peanuts, wheat, eggs, milk
|Plain snow cones
|Any ice
|Raspberry boba tea
|Milk, sugarcane, raspberry
|Red fruit pie
|Any fruit, wheat, butter
|Red fruit sorbet
|Slush ice, raspberry, gooseberry, sugarcane
|Root beer
|Ginger, vanilla, sugarcane
|Shake
|Any dairy & oil
|Snow White’s gooseberry pie
|Gooseberry, wheat, butter
|Sour snow cones
|Slush ice, lemon, sugarcane
|Sweet slush
|Slush ice, any sweet
|Tropical pop
|Slush ice, any fruit, sugarcane, coconut
|Vanilla ice cream
|Slush ice, milk, sugarcane, vanilla
|Waffles
|Wheat, milk, egg, any sweet
|Wedding cake
|Butter, sugarcane, vanilla, egg, wheat
|Whimsical cake
|Wheat, butter, egg, sugarcane, any fruit
|Wonderland cookies
|Butter, sugarcane, vanilla, wheat
|Yule log
|Wheat, vanilla, cocoa bean, cherries
