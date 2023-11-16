All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

Our list of all Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes features the ingredients you need for every dish, proving that anyone can cook like Remy - even you.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes
In this guide, we list every single Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe you can unlock, along with all the ingredients they require. Categorised by dish type, you’ll be able to whip up every appetiser, entree, and dessert in no time at all to keep your companions happy and your pouch of star coins full. As Chef Auguste Gusteau wisely said, ‘anyone can cook, but only the fearless can be great’, and, lucky for you, our DDLV recipe guide is here to help you achieve greatness.

Now, let’s dive into everything you need to know about all DDLV recipes.

How do I cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

If you want to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to be somewhere that allows you to use a stove. This can be in a house or cooking stations found in different areas, such as the one in the Frozen realm.

Next, you need to chuck your ingredients in the pot. You can use up to five items, ranging from fish to dairy, fruit, spice, vegetables, and more. Then, you need to use one piece of coal to cook the meal. If you want a couple of suggestions to get you started, our Disney Dreamlight Valley crudites and Disney Dreamlight Valley ratatouille recipe guides can help you out. Oh, and Disney Dreamlight Valley mushrooms are quite a versatile ingredient.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe

Appetizers

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe Ingredients
Arendellian pickled herring Herring, lemon, onion, garlic, any spice
Bell pepper puffs Pepper, egg, cheese
Cheese platter Cheese
Chili pepper puffs Chili, egg, cheese
Coffee Coffee bean
Crackers Any grain
Creamy soup Any spice, milk, potato, any vegetable
Crudités Any vegetable
Eggplant puffs Eggplant, egg, cheese
French fries Canola, potato
Gazpacho Cucumber, tomato, onion, any spice
Green salad Lettuce, any vegetable
Grilled vegetables Any vegetable
Grilled veggie platter Any three vegetables
Hard-boiled eggs Egg
Large seafood platter Any four seafood, lemon
Latte Coffee bean, milk
Marinated herring Herring, onion
Mocha Coffee bean, milk, cocoa bean
Okra soup Okra
Onion puffs Onion, egg, cheese
Oyster platter Oyster, lemon
Pickled herring Herring, lemon, onion, any spice
Potato leek soup Leek, potato, milk, onion, garlic
Potato puffs Potato, egg, cheese
Pottage Potato, any spice, any vegetable
Pumpkin puffs Pumpkin, egg, cheese
Pumpkin soup Any vegetable, milk, ginger, pumpkin
Puree Potato
Roasted asparagus Asparagus, canola
Salad Lettuce
Sauteed mushrooms Mushroom, butter
Seafood appetizer Any seafood
Seafood platter Any two seafood
Souffle  Cheese, egg, milk, butter
Tomato soup Tomato
Vegetable soup Any two vegetables
Zucchini puffs Zucchini, egg, cheese

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

Entrees

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe Ingredients
Apple cider glazed salmon Salmon, sugarcane, apple
Baked carp Carp, butter
Basil omelet Basil, egg, cheese, milk
Bouillabaisse Any two seafood, shrimp, tomato, any vegetable
Carp salad Carp, lemon, lettuce
Cheesy crispy baked cod Cod, wheat, cheese
Chowder Any seafood, milk, potato, any vegetable
Creamy garlic scallops Scallop, lemon, butter, garlic
Crispy baked cod Cod, wheat
Fish creole Any fish, any vegetable, garlic, rice, tomato
Fish ‘n’ chips Any fish, wheat, canola, potato
Fish pasta Any fish, garlic, wheat, milk
Fish pie Any fish, wheat, butter
Fish risotto Any fish, rice, butter
Fish salad Any fish, lemon, salad
Fish sandwiches Any fish, wheat
Fish soup Any fish, any vegetable, milk
Fish steak Any fish, tomato, basil
Fish tacos Any fish, corn, chili, cheese
Fugu sushi Fugu, rice, seaweed
Ghostly Fish Steak Here and there fish, bell pepper, lemon, oregano
Greek pizza Any spice, tomato, onion, cheese, wheat
Grilled fish Any fish
Grilled fish entree Any fish, any vegetable
Gumbo Okra, shrimp, chili, tomato, onion
Hearty salad Any two vegetables, lettuce
Hors d’oeuvres Any spice
Kappa maki Seaweed, cucumber, rice
Kronk’s spinach puffs Spinach, cheese, canola
Lancetfish paella Lancetfish, shrimp, any seafood, tomato, rice
Leek soup Leek
Lemon garlic swordfish Swordfish, lemon, garlic
Lobster roll Lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, garlic
Maguro sushi Tuna, seaweed, rice, ginger 
Maki Any fish, seaweed, rice
Margherita pizza Any spice, tomato, cheese, wheat
Marvelous jam Wheat, dreamlight fruit
Mediterranean salad Cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, any spice
Mushroom pizza Mushroom, wheat, tomato, cheese
Mushu’s congee Rice, egg, mushroom, garlic, ginger
Omelet Egg, cheese, milk
Pan-fried angler fish Anglerfish, tomato, zucchini, potato
Pan-seared bass & vegetables Bass, any two vegetables
Pan-seared tilapia & vegetables Tilapia, any two vegetables
Pasta Wheat, tomato
Peanut butter sandwich Peanut, wheat
Pizza Tomato, cheese, wheat
Poached basil-butter sturgeon Sturgeon, lemon, basil, butter
Porridge Milk, wheat
Porridge with fruits Milk, wheat, any fruit
Ranch salad Lettuce, pepper, corn, tomato, onion
Ratatouille Tomato, eggplant, zucchini, onion, any spice 
Sake maki Rice, seaweed, salmon
Sake sushi Salmon, rice
Savory fish Any fish, lemon
Scrambled egg Egg, cheese
Seafood pasta Any seafood, wheat, milk
Seafood pie Any seafood, wheat, butter
Seafood salad Any seafood, lettuce
Seafood soup Any seafood, any two vegetables
Seared rainbow trout Rainbow trout, tomato, onion
Simple fried perch Perch, wheat, butter
Smoked peanuts and anglerfish Anglerfish, peanuts
Sole meuniere Sole, wheat, butter, lemon
Spaghetti arrabbiata Tomato, wheat, chili
Spicy baked bream Bream, chili, butter
Steamed fugu Fugu, ginger, garlic
Sushi Any fish, rice
Sweet & sour kingfish steak Kingfish, sugarcane, lemon
Tamagoyaki Egg, sugarcane
Tasty salad Lettuce, cucumber, any vegetable, any spice
Tasty veggies Any vegetable, any spice
Tekka maki Tuna, soy, seaweed, rice
Teriyaki salmon Soy, salmon, sugarcane, rice, ginger
Tuna burger Tuna, onion, lemon, wheat, any vegetable
Vegetarian pizza Any two vegetables, tomato, cheese, wheat
Vegetarian stew Potato, carrot, onion
Vegetarian taco Corn, chili, cheese, any vegetable
Veggie casserole Any two vegetables, cheese, any spice
Veggie pasta Tomato, wheat, any vegetable
Veggie pie Any vegetable, wheat, butter
Veggie skewers Mushroom, zucchini, onion, pepper
Walleye en papillote Walleye, basil, oregano, any vegetable

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

Desserts

To make a lot of the Disney Dreamlight Valley desserts, you need the ingredient slush ice. You only get access to this after completing Remy’s level ten friendship quest, at which point you can buy it at the pantry in the Chez Remy restaurant for 150 star coins.

You gain the recipe for root beer when making Disney Dreamlight Valley fizzy root beer in the Scar questline.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe Ingredients
“My Hero” cookie Wheat, butter, any sweet
Apple pie Apple, wheat, butter
Apple sorbet Slush ice, apple, sugarcane
Aurora’s cake Wheat, sugarcane, egg, any fruit, milk
Banana ice cream Slush ice, banana, milk, sugarcane
Banana pie Banana, wheat, butter
Banana split Slush ice, banana, milk, sugarcane, any sweet
Beignets Canola, wheat, egg, sugarcane
Berry salad Raspberry, blueberry, gooseberry
Birthday cake Cocoa bean, wheat, sugarcane, egg, butter
Biscuits Wheat, sugarcane, butter
Blueberry pie Blueberry, wheat, butter
Boba tea Milk, sugarcane
Candy Any sweet
Caramel apples Sugarcane, apple
Carrot cake Carrot, wheat, egg, sugarcane
Cheesecake Cheese, wheat, sugarcane, any fruit
Cherry pie Cherry, wheat, butter
Chocolate chip cookies Cocoa bean, wheat, sugarcane, butter
Chocolate ice cream Cocoa bean, sugarcane, milk, slush ice
Chocolate waffles Cocoa bean, wheat, egg, milk
Coconut boba tea Milk, sugarcane, coconut
Coconut cake Coconut, wheat, egg, sugarcane
Coconut ice cream Slush ice, milk, sugarcane, coconut
Crepe Wheat, egg, milk, vanilla
Fruitcake wheat, any three fruit
Fruit salad Any fruit
Fruit sorbet Slush ice, any fruit
Gingerbread house Wheat, sugarcane, ginger, vanilla, egg
Gooseberry boba tea Milk, sugarcane, gooseberry 
Gray stuff Any dairy & oil, sugarcane, cocoa bean
Hot cocoa Milk, cocoa beans, sugarcane
Ice cream Slush ice, milk, sugarcane
Jam waffles Any fruit, wheat, egg, milk
Lemon sorbet Ice slush, lemon
Meringue pie Lemon, wheat, egg, butter
Minnie’s gingerbread cookies Ginger, wheat
Mint boba tea Milk, sugarcane, mint
Mint candy Mint, sugarcane
Mint chocolate Mint, sugarcane, butter, cocoa bean
Mint sorbet Slush ice, mint
Pastry cream and fruits Any three fruit, milk, sugarcane
Pawpsicle Slush ice, sugarcane, any fruit
Peanut butter waffles Peanuts, wheat, eggs, milk
Plain snow cones Any ice
Raspberry boba tea Milk, sugarcane, raspberry
Red fruit pie Any fruit, wheat, butter
Red fruit sorbet Slush ice, raspberry, gooseberry, sugarcane
Root beer Ginger, vanilla, sugarcane
Shake Any dairy & oil
Snow White’s gooseberry pie Gooseberry, wheat, butter
Sour snow cones Slush ice, lemon, sugarcane
Sweet slush Slush ice, any sweet
Tropical pop Slush ice, any fruit, sugarcane, coconut
Vanilla ice cream Slush ice, milk, sugarcane, vanilla
Waffles Wheat, milk, egg, any sweet
Wedding cake Butter, sugarcane, vanilla, egg, wheat
Whimsical cake Wheat, butter, egg, sugarcane, any fruit
Wonderland cookies Butter, sugarcane, vanilla, wheat
Yule log Wheat, vanilla, cocoa bean, cherries

And there we have it – every Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe currently in the game. For more delightful Disney magic, check out our top picks for the best Disney games or the best Mickey Mouse games on mobile and Switch.

