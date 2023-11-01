Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase codes and roundup

If you’re curious about the future of the valley, then you’re in for a treat, as the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase is here to make your dreams come true. There are plenty of magical moments to be excited about, from new realms and biomes, to fresh faces and excellent events – and we’re here to keep you all up to date, so you don’t miss a thing.

If you want to keep up with all the new content coming to the valley beyond the showcase, be sure to keep an eye on our Disney Dreamlight Valley update guide. We’ve also got a full list of all Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes if you’re feeling peckish.

When is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase went live on Wednesday, November 1, at 18:00 CET / 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 17:00 GMT on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch and YouTube. You can check out more links on the Disney Dreamlight Valley linktree, too.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase codes

Here are the Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase codes and what they give you:

DDVBALLOON – free balloon arch furniture

– free balloon arch furniture DDVHEADBAND – free Mickey Mouse headband

If you’re wondering how to redeem your codes, be sure to check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley codes guide.

What will the Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase cover?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase covers the future of the valley and beyond, as it invites you to embark on a magical journey as we uncover the secrets behind the upcoming A Rift In Time expansion.

We also get to reminisce over the long path we’ve traveled over the last year and all the milestones this cozy life sim has hit, before looking to the future with the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 roadmap. On top of that, we get the opportunity to ‘set foot’ on Eternity Isle for the first time.

Here’s everything that was announced in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase:

Disney Dreamlight Valley OST

Just can’t get enough of the vibes of the valley? Well you can now listen to the beautiful Disney Dreamlight Valley OST any time, any place – and you don’t have to worry about it being interrupted by one of Donald’s tantrums. The soundtrack is available on all streaming platforms today.

Jack Skellington arrives in the Valley

The team had so much fun working with Time Burton’s classic The Nightmare Before Christmas over Halloween, that they decided to go a step further. That’s right, you can finally harvest pumpkins with the Pumkin King, as Jack Skellington is coming to the Valley this holiday season!

A wonderful winter Star Path

As if Jack wasn’t enough, we also get to amp up the festivities with a spectacular winter Star Path featuring iconic winter Disney princess looks – this includes Belle’s beautiful red cape and pink dress combo from the unforgettable ‘Something There’ sequence in the movie.

Multiplayer

We’ve all been waiting for multiplayer since we first stepped foot in the valley, and now Gameloft has confirmed that ValleyVerse is on the way as a part of the free content roadmap. Similar to how multiplayer in Animal Crossing works, ValleyVerse allows you to invite your friends to visit your valley, where you can exchange items and check out the stock in each other’s shops. That doubles the chances of seeing the same blue dress in Scrooge McDuck’s store, but we’re happy nonetheless!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is leaving early access

You may have already heard about this (and the controversial fact that Disney Dreamlight Valley has scrapped free to play plans), but Disney Dreamlight Valley is leaving early access at the end of 2023. However, Gameloft has also announced that founders of all levels will get some free cosmetic rewards in celebration, along with 2.5k moonstones. For example, the Gold Edition cosmetic rewards include:

Flowery summer cottage house style

Artist’s overalls costumes

Flowery capybara animal companion

So, if you want to snap up those extra goodies, be sure to grab a founders edition before the game leaves early access.

New Monsters Inc realm

Gameloft confirmed that a new realm is coming at the beginning of 2024, and it’s sure to be a scream. That’s right, it’s nearly time to open the door to the Monsters Inc realm. And yes, that means we get to hang out with the fabulous Mike and Sulley. We also got confirmation that we’ll get brand new star paths with fresh items on every update.

The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana

Gameloft also confirmed that a new Disney princess, the gorgeous Tiana from the Princess and the Frog, is coming to the valley in summer 2024, and will be bringing a host of delicious and dreamy culinary delights along with her – so make sure you have those bignets unlocked!

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time expansion pass

We finally have official confirmation that the Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time release date is December 5, 2023. This expansion invites you to explore a whole new world called Eternity Isle, where fixing the past is as simple as turning an hour glass.

Eternity Isle is about the same size as the original village. It’s made up of multiple biomes, and has plenty of hidden secrets, including new furniture, outfits, and more. On top of this, you get access to a new Royal Tool, the hourglass, which helps you find hidden treasure around the isle.

Of course, you get to meet plenty of new friends (and potential foes) along the way, including EVE from Wall-E, Rapunzel from Tangled, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, and even Jafar from Aladdin. On top of this, there’s an exciting board game that you can play against your Disney pals, which looks super fun.

The Rift in Time expansion also introduces ‘ancient machines’ which help automate and increase efficiency in certain tasks. This includes watering your crops for you, auto-cooking meals, and more. If you have the expansion and the ancient machines unlocked, you can also use these in your original village.

Note that the expansion is paid content, so you’ll have to splash some cash in order to set sail to the isle and get Rapunzel, EVE, and Gaston to join you. Also, the ancient machines that allow you to water multiple crops at once and cook more than one meal at a time are exclusively tied to this expansion, which is likely to be a contentious point as many players (us included) have been asking for these features since the game’s launch.

But, if your interest is still peaked, you can take a look at the expansion pass roadmap above, and check out the livestream to find out more about the isle itself and what you can expect. Or, if you’ve got an Apple Arcade subscription, you can enjoy the new update at no extra cost with the following announcement…

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition

During the livestream, Gameloft confirmed that Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition is coming to Apple Arcade on December 5. This means that you can enjoy the game on you iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, and Mac devices as long as you have an Apple Arcade subscription. This version includes the new A Rift In Time expansion, too!

That’s all we’ve got on the magical Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase, but, if you’re looking for even more sparkle to brighten up your day, be sure to check out our lists of the best Disney games and the best Mickey Mouse games on mobile and Switch. In the words of Tigger, TTFN.