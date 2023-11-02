If you need tech help, we have this how to scan with iPhone guide to talk you through the process. iPhones are handy devices. There’s so much in them that long gone are the days when you merely used a mobile phone to call and text people. Now, you tend to use them for work, to check emails, keep up to date with social media, do some online shopping, and, of course, play as many games as you possibly can. Plus, many of these things ask you to scan them!

If you want to learn even more about iOS devices, make sure you check out our how to delete albums on iPhone, how to delete contacts on iPhone, how to delete apps on iPhone, and Android transfer to iPhone guides. We also have Netflix download, Hulu download, and Disney Plus download content if you’re after something new to watch.

Here’s how to scan with an iPhone.

How do I scan with iPhone?

If you want to scan a QR code with your iPhone, you need to:

Open your camera

Hold it over the code you want to scan

Click the link that pops up

You will be automatically directed to the linked website

Hey presto, the code works

Yep, it’s just as simple as that!

There you have it, everything you need to know about how to scan with iPhone. If you’re after something new to play, our best iPhone games list can help you out.