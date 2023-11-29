Strife! Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia is shutting down in 2024

After six years of RPG battles and character collection, Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia is shutting down on February 29, 2024. While it doesn’t come as a surprise, with live-service games sunsetting all the time in the mobile gaming industry, it’s still quite disappointing for those playing since day one.

The news of Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia shutting down arrived via a post on X, pointing the community towards in-game notices to get the full details on the schedule before service ends early next year. Following the announcement, in-game sales are no longer available, though it isn’t clear if you can get a refund for in-game resources before the end. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen what fans regard as one of the best Final Fantasy games on mobile close its doors, with the popular Final Fantasy Record Keeper sunsetting back in 2022.

Underneath the X post announcing the end of service, you can see fans voicing their frustration as Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia joins the ranks of shuttered mobile games. Quotes like: “Tell me this is a joke,” “There’s still so much potential for this game, still so much you can do,” and “Well, this is upsetting” all tell the tale of a fanbase who aren’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like that’ll change the outcome.

Fortunately, there are still some alternative live-service Final Fantasy titles available on mobile, including Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, and Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire. That isn’t counting the many main series ports available on Android and iOS, with some of the most popular games from the franchise available to play on the go. However, we feel like that’s not much of a consolation for those who have poured endless hours and their own money into Opera Omnia.

With that, you’re up to date on the news of Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia shutting down in early 2024. If you’re looking for a replacement game to get your turn-based fix, check out our picks for the best mobile RPGs. Or, if you’re more of a Roblox fan, check out our Roblox game codes guide, including links for Anime Adventures codes, Tower Defense X codes, and Sakura Stand codes.