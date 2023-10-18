Sakura Stand codes October 2023

With our Roblox Sakura Stand codes, you can pick up some freebies in this experience inspired by the iconic anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

October 18, 2023: We added new Sakura Stand codes to our list

If you happen to be an anime fan or, more specifically, have a love for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, our Sakura Stand codes list is bound to be a great read. Here, you can get all sorts of freebies for the Roblox experience based on the hugely popular manga and anime series. Naturally, this means you can expect to engage in some exciting battles.

Sakura Stand codes

Active codes:

  • 100M – 50k cash and 800 tokens (new!)
  • 20KActiveIsCrazy! – 20k cash and 400 tokens
  • VesselOfLife – 10k cash
  • LateShutdown – 10k cash
  • Halloween2023 – 200 tokens
  • Fushiguro – 10k cash
  • SorcererHunter – free rewards
  • ThankYouForTheSupport – free rewards
  • W – 10k cash

Expired codes:

  • Limitless
  • HolyGrailWar
  • Fate
  • Yowaimo
  • Dying
  • PureLove
  • Sorcerer
  • ThanksForPlaying
  • Origin
  • Shinra
  • Rizzuku
  • WhatTheHellMan
  • Flamescion
  • GamemodeeUpd
  • BugFixesDuh
  • SakunaFingerIncident
  • CodeBugFix

Sakura Stand codes - A girl with her hand over her mouth

What are Sakura Stand codes?

When available, Sakura Stand codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Sakura Pro Max, who’s likely to release new codes for each milestone hit. To be in the know when some freebies become available, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Sakura Stand codes?

For now, we can’t say how to redeem Sakura Stand codes, but we’ll update this guide with the relevant information as soon as it’s available.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Sakura Stand codes. For some less blocky action, make sure you check out our picks for the best mobile RPGs.

