TFT tier list – all Set 9.5 champions ranked

Teamfight Tactics is League of Legends’ answer to the auto-chess battler genre. You may feel overwhelmed with the amount of choices you have, but that’s okay, it’s why we’ve put together this TFT tier list. Of course, just like real chess, you need to be strategic. That principle applies here, as you must work out which champions will lead you to victory, and which ones will have you waving that little white flag faster than you can say “checkmate.”

Our Teamfight Tactics tier list focuses on set 9 meta, and is designed to show you which champions are best suited to you and your intended playstyle. If you’re still trying to figure out which champion suits you, check out our guide to TFT comps and TFT patch notes to see what meta movers-and-shakers are in good form for the current set.

Oh, and Teamfight Tactics has a rotation of available champions. Approximately every three months, a new set is released, or half a set – essentially a partial change to the roster. So be sure to check back here for the next rotation, when we will compile another tier list.

So, without further ado, here is our TFT tier list!

TFT champions tier list – set 9

Tier TFT Champions S Sion, Shen, Taric, Yasuo, Bel’veth, Ahri, Aatrox, Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Kai’sa, Lissandra, Ryze: Freljord, Heimerdinger, K’Sante, Senna, Vel’Koz, Nasus, Gangplank A Ashe, Kassadin, Cho’Gath, Swain, Aphelios, Azir, Zeri, Kled, Akshan, Malzahar, Ryze: Demacia, Rek’Sai, Ryze: Ionia, Urgot, Ryze: Shadow Isles, Ryze: Shurima B Warwick, Katarina, Darius, Ekko, Ryze: Targon, Ryze: Noxus, Soraka, Lux, Ryze: Bandle City, Sona, Jinx, Karma, Gwen, Sett, Irelia, Jayce, Ryze: Piltover, Ryze: Zaun, Zed C Taliyah, Galio, Poppy, Samira, Garen, Teemo, Renekton, Cassiopeia, D Kalista, Jhin, Viego, Vi, Orianna, Tristana, Kayle, Maokai

TFT class tier list

So what exactly determines the quality of a champion? Well, one area is the character’s class. Some classes have incredible bonuses that can turn the tide of battle, while others will leave you questioning what they really have to offer.

Tier TFT Classes S Gunner, Bruiser A Invoker, Multicaster, Slayer, Sorcerer, Redeemer, Strategist, Juggernaut B Deadeye, Bastion, Challenger, C Rogue D Technogenius

TFT origins tier list

Alongside class, origins is a determining factor in just how effective a champion may be on the battlefield. Some offer greater benefits than others, ultimately helping your units to achieve their full potential.

Tier TFT Origins S Noxus, Void A Yordle, Zaun, Wanderer B Targon, Shurima, Shadow Isles, Piltover C Ionia, Empress, Demacia, Freljord D Darkin

Again, remember to bear in mind that the best champions for the task at hand can change on a game-by-game basis. Depending upon the build your opponent goes with, you may have to change up the champions that you select.

What is a Teamfight Tactics set?

In a nutshell, a set is the range of champions on offer. Every so often, Riot will shake its auto-battler up by removing characters for a while and introducing different ones. It helps to keep the game fresh and interesting.

That’s a wrap on our TFT tier list! We hope you found it useful and now prove to be a master strategist on the board. If you would like to get in on the action, you can download the game via the App Store and Google Play.

If you do enjoy Teamfight Tactics and would like to see more of these champions, you might want to consider giving League of Legends: Wild Rift a whirl. We have a League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list to give you an idea of which champions will best suit your playstyle.

Or, if you’re after something new to play, our list of the best mobile multiplayer games is full of great suggestions.