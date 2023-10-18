Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes October 2023

With tons of characters to collect and build in Dragonheir: Silent Gods, it’s understandable if you need a little help from outside the Bewilderness. That’s where our Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes come in to give you the extra boost you need to take on the toughest enemies out there.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes

Active codes:

Check back soon! Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes expire extremely quickly.

Expired codes:

dragon919

dragoneudice

DragonheirJP

dragon888

dragonheireu

dragonsea

dragonna

dragonluck

DRAGONHEIRGL

What are Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes?

These codes grant you access to extra resources to help you on your quest through Dragonheir: Silent Gods. The developer SGRA Studio shares them from time to time to celebrate milestones in the game, such as its official launch.

How do I redeem Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes?

Getting your hands on these extra freebies is simple. All you need to do is:

Boot up Dragonheir: Silent Gods and enter the game

Tap Settings

Scroll down to Service

Press Go next to Redemption Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter

Enjoy your freebies!

