Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes October 2023

Our Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes guide helps you on your journey across the multiverse by bagging you those all-important dice and scrolls.

Dragonheir Silent Gods codes: An ice queen character from the game doing magic in a desolate frozen wasteland
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Dragonheir: Silent Gods

With tons of characters to collect and build in Dragonheir: Silent Gods, it’s understandable if you need a little help from outside the Bewilderness. That’s where our Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes come in to give you the extra boost you need to take on the toughest enemies out there.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods isn’t the only game to offer redemption codes to help its players. In fact, there are hundreds of them! Make sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, AFK Arena codes, and Street Fighter Duel codes guides next.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes

Active codes:

Check back soon! Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes expire extremely quickly.

Expired codes:

  • dragon919
  • dragoneudice
  • DragonheirJP
  • dragon888
  • dragonheireu
  • dragon919
  • dragonsea
  • dragonna
  • dragonluck
  • DRAGONHEIRGL

What are Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes?

These codes grant you access to extra resources to help you on your quest through Dragonheir: Silent Gods. The developer SGRA Studio shares them from time to time to celebrate milestones in the game, such as its official launch.

Dragonheir Silent Gods codes: A screenshot of the code redemption screen on mobile with the Pocket Tactics logo in a circle in the top right corner

How do I redeem Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes?

Getting your hands on these extra freebies is simple. All you need to do is:

  • Boot up Dragonheir: Silent Gods and enter the game
  • Tap Settings
  • Scroll down to Service
  • Press Go next to Redemption Codes
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter
  • Enjoy your freebies!

That’s the end of our Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes guide. Now go forth and conquer the multiverse! While you’re here, make sure to check out our lists of the best fantasy games and best mobile RPGs for more grand-scale gaming adventures.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.