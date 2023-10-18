Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes October 2023

With tons of characters to collect and build in Dragonheir: Silent Gods, it’s understandable if you need a little help from outside the Bewilderness. That’s where our Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes come in to give you the extra boost you need to take on the toughest enemies out there.
Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes
Active codes:
Check back soon! Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes expire extremely quickly.
Expired codes:
- dragon919
- dragoneudice
- DragonheirJP
- dragon888
- dragonheireu
- dragonsea
- dragonna
- dragonluck
- DRAGONHEIRGL
What are Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes?
These codes grant you access to extra resources to help you on your quest through Dragonheir: Silent Gods. The developer SGRA Studio shares them from time to time to celebrate milestones in the game, such as its official launch.
How do I redeem Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes?
Getting your hands on these extra freebies is simple. All you need to do is:
- Boot up Dragonheir: Silent Gods and enter the game
- Tap Settings
- Scroll down to Service
- Press Go next to Redemption Codes
- Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter
- Enjoy your freebies!
