The best games like Genshin Impact 2023

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games out there right now. From the massive open world to the huge range of unique characters that suit numerous playstyles, it’s hard not to love this gorgeous gacha game. If you’re like us and have put many hours into Genshin Impact, you’re probably looking for a new game to dabble in. With help from our list of the best games like Genshin Impact, you will find fresh new worlds to explore, some with action-packed combat, and others with amazing stories that tug at your heartstrings.

We've even included two other Hoyoverse games, just in case you want to try out another title from Genshin Impact's developer.

Now, let’s get to the best games like Genshin Impact.

Honkai Impact 3rd – mobile

Honkai Impact 3rd is one of the best Hoyoverse games out there. It’s a free-to-play action RPG that tasks you with controlling a team of Valkyrie with various unique skills, in some fast-paced action combat. Honkai Impact even held a Genshin Impact event that featured some fan-favorite characters, such as Fischl and Keqing.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch

Breath of the Wild and Genshin Impact have many similarities. From the massive open world to the hack-and-slash combat, if you love Genshin Impact, you’re bound to enjoy Breath of the Wild as well. Genshin Impact hasn’t made its way to the Switch just yet, so BotW is a good choice that will tide you over until Genshin makes its debut.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – Switch

Ni No Kuni comes from the legendary Studio Ghibli and has some adorable, quirky characters that you can’t help but love. Traverse a gorgeous world, tame fierce beasts, and get lost in the story.

This game is definitely worth playing if you want something like Genshin Impact, but only own a Nintendo Switch. We’re still waiting for that Genshin Impact Switch port…

Fire Emblem Warriors – Switch

This hack-and-slash action RPG features characters from the Fire Emblem series, such as Chrom, Corrin, Marth, Xander, and more.

To succeed in this title you must gather resources, upgrade items, and fight your way through countless enemies.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – Switch

Immortals: Fenyx Rising has a beautiful world to explore, loads of different pegasus to ride, and skills to master. This RPG brings a new flavor to Greek mythology, and has you embark on a quest to save the world from the thralls of a devastating titan.

Honkai Star Rail – mobile

This newly released Hoyoverse title is sure to delight Genshin Impact fans. Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based sequel to Honkai Impact 3rd, and features a few recognizable faces from that universe.

