Hoyoverse is known for being very generous with its in-game freebies in Honkai Star Rail, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Impact. But will we get Zenless Zone Zero codes as well? We know that the game features a gacha system to pick up new characters, so we’re hopeful that during livestreams and to celebrate updates we may get something freemogem-adjacent.

I did mention Hoyoverse’s generosity above, but to see it for yourself, go pick up some Honkai Impact codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes.

Are there any Zenless Zone Zero codes?

As we’re yet to reach the Zenless Zone Zero release date it’s hard to say if the game will feature a code redemption system or not. However, as we build up to the next closed beta, we may find out if the feature exists in-game and will update this page with that knowledge when we can.

What are ZZZ codes?

If they exist, we assume ZZZ codes will offer you in-game currency to spend on rolling for new characters, along with helpful items and ascension materials. We’re unsure what this currency is called at the time of writing, but bookmark this page and check back later for more details.

To learn more about ZZZ, make sure you read our Zenlesss Zone Zero characters and Zenlesss Zone Zero Proxies guides.