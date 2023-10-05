Dream League Soccer kits November 2023

These Dream League Soccer kits are ready to add some style to your strikers, glamor to your goalkeepers, and fashion to your forwards. The hit mobile game Dream League Soccer has plenty of ways to customize your game, and the ability to download and use custom kits is chief among them. To make your life easier, we’re collecting some of the best kits out there in one handy guide.

Alright, let’s put our best foot forward and dive into this Dream League Soccer kits guide.

What are Dream League Soccer kits?

Developer First Touch Games makes Dream League Soccer, a fun mobile football game that is still running over a decade after its initial release. Within the game, you can create and manage your own custom team, and Dream League Soccer also lets you download and use custom kits. So, with some creative Photoshop work, you can make a custom team with a kit based on the latest and greatest from many Premier League teams.

Where can I find Dream League Soccer kits?

As we explain further below, dedicated fan sites list most custom Dream League Soccer kits. You can browse these sites to find dozens of Premier League kits from different years, and then find the one you want to use for your custom team. Here is a list of some of the most reliable Dream League Soccer kits sites:

How do I use custom Dream League Soccer kits?

It’s pretty simple to use custom Dream League soccer kits, just follow these instructions.

Download Dream League Soccer on iOS or Android

Fire up the game and create your profile

From the main menu, click My Club

Click on Customise Team

Next, click Edit Kit

Click on Download

Find and use a Dream League Soccer kit URL

Then, click Confirm

Now just reset the game and your kit is ready to use

