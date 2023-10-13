Dodge Stars codes November 2023

If Roblox Dodge Stars codes are what you need, then let us help you. Like a good game of dodgeball, we’re getting ready to pelt you with useful information. Just make sure to catch it instead of taking a speeding leather ball to the skull. The fun Roblox game is a blast with pals, so we’re here to help you get ahead.

Dodge stars codes

Active codes:

UPDATE1 – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) SHUTDOWN – free rewards

– free rewards RELEASE! – 50 coins and 150 xp

Expired codes:

There are currently no expired Dodge Stars codes.

What are Dodge Stars codes?

Dodge Stars codes are a specific set of numbers and letters that you can input within the game. When you use them, the codes reward you with exciting boosts, bonuses, and extras that can enhance your Dodge Stars gameplay. Developer 3rd Star releases these codes to coincide with updates and events, so bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we’ll have all the latest codes ready and waiting.

How do I redeem Dodge Stars codes?

It’s really easy to redeem Dodge Stars codes, just follow our simple guide:

Open up Roblox

Open up Dodge Stars

Click the menu

Select socials

Put your code into the codes box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

