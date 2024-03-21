We’re ready to slide tackle into EA Sports FC Mobile MLS Kickoff event

The EA Sports FC MLS Kickoff event is the perfect way to mark the beginning of the new Major League Soccer (MLS) season, especially as it’s here to tell you all about the league’s history. If you don’t follow the MLS and its two conferences, this is the perfect way to learn more about all 29 teams. Some of the all-time greats have even spent time at some of these clubs – in fact, David Beckham himself is a former LA Galaxy star.

The sports game splits the event into three chapters. The first is where you can learn more about the teams, such as the New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami CF, and D.C. United, the latter of which was home to Wayne Rooney between 2018 and 2019. Chapter two shows off how the MLS playoff format works, offering a mini bracket for you to sink your teeth into.

Finally, chapter three takes you on a historical journey, showing off three different eras – the founding era, resurgence era, and growing era – which means you get to learn more about the league during its different stages. You can even find out more about the icons from various teams. In fact, some icons and heroes are available for you to grab throughout the event, including David Beckham, Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, and Landon Donovan.

EA Sports FC’s MLS Kickoff event begins today, March 21, and runs until April 21, so make sure you go along for the ride to experience all the event has to offer.

Of course, if this game isn’t for you, that’s okay. We have a whole list of football games that can show you what else is out there. Or, if you want to try a different sport, check out our wrestling games, basketball games, and baseball games if you want to see suplex city, three-pointers, and some home runs.