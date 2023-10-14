The best wrestling games 2023

Welcome to suplex city. If you’re after some of the best wrestling games on Switch and mobile out there, you’ve come to the right place. Even if you don’t necessarily follow promotions such as WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, or New Japan Pro-Wrestling, you might still like to put on some tights and beat the holy hell out of your opponents in the ring. Trust me, it’s therapeutic after a long and arduous day – you get a spear, and you get a spear, everybody gets a spear.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best wrestling games on Switch and mobile.

Wrestling Empire – Switch and mobile

This is a decent wrestling game to take on the go. Is it going to end up in the hall of fame one day? No, but for what it is, this is a worthwhile wrestling game for any fan. You get to create your own character, and take them on a journey to stardom – this is your story to create, become a legend by any means necessary, and remember, there’s truth to the saying ‘nice guys finish last.’

You can also run your own promotion in Wrestling Empire, so get out there and see if you have what it takes to be an Eric Bischoff, Stephanie McMahon, William Regal, or Teddy Long.

NJPW Strong Spirits – mobile

Are you ready? Here’s a game based on a real promotion that isn’t a WWE title. I know, shocking. Anyway, NJPW Strong Spirits is a mobile title centered on New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so it shouldn’t surprise you to see some familiar faces, assuming you follow the professional wrestling circuit.

Even if you’re not a die-hard NJPW fan, it’s a worthwhile game, especially since it offers a certain authenticity that other smartphone wrestling games lack.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Switch

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a surprisingly good game that I was honestly expecting to piledrive into the bin. Instead, it remains in my collection and can quench any wrestling urges I might have. Granted, the arcade-style title isn’t as good as the mainline WWE 2K series, but it was a good filler when its big brother had to miss its annual release due to WWE 2K20 being offensively bad.

Overall, there are more than 70 superstars to choose from, including legends, current stars, and future hall of famers. I must admit, it’s fun to see some of the best moves in professional wrestling be exaggerated to the point of hilarity.

WWE SuperCard – mobile

If you like wrestling and card games, this is a title that you should play. WWE SuperCard is a deck-building game, as such, you collect cards to build the ultimate team, and it features many of your favorite stars from the past, present, and future, including John Cena – not that you can see him or anything – Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Undertaker, and more.

There are plenty of game modes to sink your teeth into, including one-on-one battles and a mode dubbed survivor, the latter of which pits you against nine other players, and only one of you can reign supreme.

80s Mania Wrestling Returns – mobile

While you all waited for GM mode to return to the WWE games, this mobile hit the market and gives you everything you could want in a wrestling general manager game, and the fact it’s got an 80s theme makes it that much better – nobody can deny that’s the heyday of professional wrestling, back before things slowly became more and more PG.

In 80s Mania Wrestling Returns, you get to manage hundreds of fictional wrestlers, create rivalries, and place them in exciting matchups. Remember, grown men can throw the biggest tantrums, so don’t make promises you can’t keep when it comes to title opportunities – but equally, assert your authority, never be afraid to say those infamous words, ‘you’re fired!’

There you have it, some of the best wrestling games on Switch and mobile.