An Elden Ring mobile game is more likely than you might think

Tencent Games is reportedly working on an Elden Ring mobile release, something which would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. But as fellow graphically intense AAA games like Death Stranding and Resident Evil 4 Remake make the jump to mobile, the idea is far more exciting and plausible.

According to Reuters, three anonymous sources have claimed that Tencent is working to adapt Elden Ring for mobile “as it searches for a new hit to refresh its ageing stock of games.” The plan to adapt FromSoftware’s game for the mobile market makes a lot more sense for the company than a paid-for port, given its existing library of free-to-play games.

Tencent reportedly aims to mold Elden Ring to its existing business model, in hopes of rivaling games like Genshin Impact and making money through in-app purchases. However, given that the company has apparently owned the licensing rights since 2022, it seems development progress is slow. Tencent already scrapped a two-year attempt at adapting Nier Automata to its business model late last year, suggesting that bagging a big IP isn’t necessarily a guarantee of success.

Despite PUBG Mobile’s continued success and growing esports culture, Tencent’s other titles “have fallen short of expectations”, leaving the company searching for its next hit game with growing levels of desperation. Reuters approached both Tencent and FromSoftware for comment, but have heard nothing back.

That's everything we know so far about Elden Ring mobile. With rumors of the Nintendo Switch 2 spreading like wildfire, maybe 2024 will be the year we get an Elden Ring Switch port? We can dream!