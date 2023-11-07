The best games like Elden Ring 2023

From Software’s 2022 Soulslike open-world RPG is heralded as a masterpiece by many fans of the genre, but Switch and mobile players find themselves out in the cold. Then again, if they had to step foot in Caelid they may well choose to be shut out instead. Still, we put this list of the best games like Elden Ring together to help those of you who are suffering from FOMO. We have suggestions that cover all bases, including a From Software game – can’t get much closer to Elden Ring than that, right?

Just because we don’t have an Elden Ring Switch port or even a Lies of P Switch port (we’re not going to lie, we’re a bit bummed out about missing out on that unique spin on Pinocchio’s story), that doesn’t mean there aren’t many great games out there that we can play. Just look at our list of the best Mario games; it’s full of rainbows and sunshine. Or, if you prefer dark and dismal experiences, our horror games article can bring the fear.

Anywho, let’s look at what From Software fans can enjoy with the best games like Elden Ring.

Dark Souls – Switch

You can’t get much closer to the Elden Ring experience than with one of the games that came before it. Without Dark Souls, there’d be no Elden Ring. Then again, no Demon’s Souls would mean no Dark Souls, and no King’s Field would mean no Demon’s Souls. So really, we should all hail 1994’s King’s Field. Wait, what am I talking about here? Oh yeah, Dark Souls!

Dark Souls is a fantastic RPG that offers everything a Soulslike fan could want. It’s the game that truly solidified the genre’s formula back in 2011, spurning countless games trying to replicate its success. In Dark Souls, you find yourself in the land of Lordran, waking up in a dismal cell in an abandoned prison with no real clue of what adventure you’re about to embark on.

You’re the Chosen Undead, the one who has what it takes to defeat the many Dark Souls bosses, the one who can take over from Dark Souls’ Gwyn to link the flame. Such adversaries that stand in your way include Dark Souls’ Quelaag, Dark Souls’ Ornstein, Dark Souls’ Sif, and more.

Luckily, if you do decide to embark on this perilous journey, our Dark Souls ring guide can help you make the most out of your equipment. Meanwhile, our Dark Souls bonfire article explains why they’re so important and what you can do when sitting at one.

Monster Hunter Now – mobile

Hear me out on this one. In Elden Ring, you fight all manner of beasts, and the same can be said for Monster Hunter Now. Furthermore, why explore a vast open world when you can explore something even bigger than The Lands Between? You can wander about in the real world. As our Monster Hunter Now review explains, Niantic has gone all out for this experience, enabling you to fight some of the most popular monsters from the series through condensed battles that last 75 seconds.

That might sound surprising, given fights can take half an hour and beyond in titles such as Monster Hunter: World, but since Now is a mobile game and an AR one at that, the good people at Niantic made sure it’s a pickup and put-down experience. If you want to give this game a go, check out our picks for the best Monster Hunter Now weapons – just because the battles are only 75 seconds doesn’t mean you won’t lose if unprepared.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Switch

Now, I’m not just suggesting Wild Hunt because of my love affair with Geralt (he’s mine). It’s more because while the combat differs and The Witcher 3 follows a set story, Wild Hunt and Elden Ring have one very important thing in common – a sprawling open world that begs for exploration. So, if it’s the RPG mechanics and open world that intrigues you about Elden Ring, you might want to join The Witcher 3’s Geralt as he searches for The Witcher 3’s Ciri.

Plus, you have to face all manner of creatures in Elden Ring, some of which look as though they belong in Wild Hunt and vice versa. Also, like From Software’s masterpiece, you can adapt Geralt to your playstyle through upgrades and skills. It’s one of my favorite things about RPGs; they offer you a lot of freedom, and both Elden Ring and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are prime examples of that.

Should Wild Hunt prove to be a big hit with you, we have a games like The Witcher 3 guide to help you keep the good times rolling. Or, to discover what the best Witcher games are, check out our article. Honestly, we’re huge advocates of this game, which is why we also have some deep dives into characters such as The Witcher 3’s Triss and The Witcher 3’s Yennefer.

Animus – mobile

If you want to fit the Elden Ring experience in your pocket, you should consider giving Animus a try. It’s by far one of the best Soulslikes on mobile which in itself should tell you how much an Elden Ring fan should enjoy it. However, make no mistake, Animus features the linear gameplay that you see in the Dark Souls trilogy and Bloodborne, though you do still need to backtrack.

But, we doubt that’s too much of a deal breaker for you, as you still get to fight dangerous enemies, test your might against bosses, and unravel a mysterious story that takes some dedication to understand.

Salt and Sanctuary – Switch

Lacking the open world, Salt and Sanctuary is on this list as it appeals to the Soulslike aspects of Elden Ring. Featuring numerous classes in a dismal world where many bosses want to end your journey, Salt and Sanctuary is the ultimate Soulslike experience – even if numerous deaths leave you salty in search of sanctuary. The atmosphere is just as tense as that of Elden Ring and Dark Souls, with an aesthetic that’s bound to leave you feeling like you’re in The Lands Between.

Grimvalor – mobile

To put it bluntly, Grimvalor is Dark Souls on mobile. That alone should be enough to appeal to Elden Ring fans, but let’s step back and dive a little deeper into Grimvalor to see if there’s anything it has that goes above and beyond for a Soulslike fan. For starters, it features many different weapons that you can use across various classes to put together a loadout and playstyle that suits you.

Then there’s the dark and dismal world of Grimvalor, in which you come across all manner of enemies, including hordes and bosses. Each encounter can feel like it will be your last, thanks to the grueling difficulty, but if you’re a Souls veteran who’s touched the Erdtree in Elden Ring, you’re not unfamiliar with a challenge. In fact, you probably thrive on it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Switch

The most obvious reason for TotK to be on this list is the sprawling open world, and while that’s undeniably true, there’s something else about this besides ‘big open space’ that makes it the perfect game for Elden Ring fans. While there are some indicators about where to go and some places might be more difficult in the early stages of the game, both Tears of the Kingdom and Elden Ring support and encourage exploration.

So much so that you can tackle the bosses in varying orders, your path might differ from that of your friend, and that’s part of what makes both of these games great. So, if it’s the freedom that appeals to you about Elden Ring, I strongly suggest that you join Link on his latest adventure. If you do decide to save Zelda once more, you might want to check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shrine locations and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom maps guides.

Heck, why not check out Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review to see what all the fuss is about?

So, what do you think? Do you agree with our picks? Let us know if there’s a game you think should be on here. Or, if you prefer spooks and gore galore, take a look at our lists of the best Resident Evil games, zombie games, and horror games.