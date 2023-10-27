Since February 2022, many Tarnished continue to rise up and walk the path to become Elden Lord in The Lands Between. However, the lack of an Elden Ring Switch version means some potential From Software fans must miss out on the opportunity to experience 2022’s GOTY at The Game Awards. But are there any plans for an Elden Ring Switch port?

Anyway, onto more pressing matters. Is there an Elden Ring Switch port?

Are there plans for an Elden Ring Switch port?

Sadly, brave Tarnished, the answer is no. There are no plans to release Elden Ring on Nintendo Switch. To be honest, we don’t think the impressive title is ever going to have a place on the hybrid console, which is a crying shame considering our sister site, The Loadout, gives the game a score of ten in their Elden Ring review.

What are the Elden Ring platforms?

If you're lucky enough to own other consoles besides the Nintendo Switch, you can pick up Elden Ring on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

