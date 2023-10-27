Our Epic Seven tier list aims to help all Heirs of the Covenant decide which five-star characters are the best picks for their teams. Do you want to make sure Diche’s faith in you is not misplaced? Well that’s where we come in! Allow us to introduce you to every Epic Seven character in each class, and where they rank according to their overall rating.

We will continue to update this guide frequently as new characters or balance updates are released, so be sure to keep checking back.

Now, without any further delay, let’s get into our Epic Seven tier list.

Epic Seven knights tier list

Tier Epic Seven Character S Adventurer Ras, Crimson Armin, Fallen Cecilia, Charles, Charlotte A Falconer Kluri, Cecilia, Armin, Lilias, Shadow Knight Phylis B Belian, Krau, Shadow Rose, Tywin, Senya, Troublemaker Crozet, Yulha, Summer Break Charlotte, Fighter Maya, Mort

C Eaton, Ambitious Tywin, Rose, Ilynav, Christy, Last Rider Krau, Yoonyoung D Phylis, Hasol, Ras, Helen, Crozet, Chaos Inquisitor, Kikirat V2, Maya, Bask, Kluri, Arowell, Butcher Corps Inquisitor, Taranor Royal Guard

Epic Seven warriors tier list

Tier Epic Seven Character S Hwayoung, Apocalypse Ravi, Straze, Rimeru, Sigret, Mediator Kawerik, Rem, Choux, Luna A Cermia, Chloe, Sol Badguy, Lilibet, Lionheart Cermia, Yufine, Conqueror Lilias, Zahhak, Jack-O’, Ken, Martial Artist Ken, Ravi B Alencia, Inferno Khawazu, Little Queen Charlotte, Designer Lilibet, General Purrgis, Mui, Judge Kise, Free Spirit Tieria, Mercenary Helga, Clarissa, Lena C Bad Cat Armin, Edward Elric, Commander Lorina, Holiday Yufine, Batisse, Khawazu, Great Chief Khawana, Chaos Sect Axe, Melany, Camilla, Dark Corvus, Ains, Taeyou D Dingo, Helga, Purrgis, Taranor Guard, Assassin Cartuja, Kitty Clarissa, Lorina, Captain Rikoris, Church of Ilyros Axe, Azalea, Corvus, Gunther, Muchacha, Rikoris, Tieria, Januta, Enott, Carluja

Epic Seven mages tier list

Tier Epic Seven Character S Specter Tenebria, Vivian, Kawerik, Challenger Dominiel, Researcher Carrot, Aria, Luluca, Mercedes, Silver Blade Aramintha A Top Model Luluca, Aramintha, Champion Zerato, Melissa, Tenebria, Angel of Light Angelica, Ludwig, Auxilary Lots, Dizzy, Politis, Baal & Sezan B Eda, Basar, Fairytale Tenebria, Guider Aither, Dage Baal & Sezan, Solitaria of the Snow, Milim C Ram, Roy Mustang, Archdemon’s Shadow, Serila, Zealot Carmainerose, Celestial Mercedes, Sylvan Sage Vivian, Zeno, Gloomyrain, Benevolent Romann, Dominiel D Carrot, Doll Maker Pearlhorizon, Zerato, Romann, Hurado, Carmainerose, Mistychain, Adlay, Otillie, Jena

Epic Seven rangers tier list

Tier Epic Seven Character S Landy, Seaside Bellona, Flan, Iseria, Operator Sigret A Elphelt Valentine, All-Rounder Wanda, Bellona, Briar Witch Iseria, Pavel, Command Model Laika, Furious, Vigilante Leader Glenn, Watcher Schuri B Cerise, Glenn, Riza Hawkeye, Summertime Iseria, Wanderer Silk, Pirate Captain Flan, Yuna C Bomb Model Kanna, Faithless Lidica, Lidica, Silk, Leo, Shchuri D Wanda, Celeste, Kris, Muse Rima, Nemunas, Ian, Godmother, Rima, Roaming Warrior Leo

Epic Seven soul weaver tier list

Tier Epic Seven Character S Ruele of Light, Roana, Blaze Dingo, Diene, Maid Chloe, Ray A Angelic Montmorancy, Destina, Sinful Angelica, Elena, Emilia, Magic Scholar Doris, Tamarinne, Achates, Desert Jewel Basar B Angelixa, Moon Bunny Dominiel C Blood Moon Haste, Rin, Mascot Hazel, Lots, Doris, Ainos, Kizuna AI, Sharun D Shooting Star Achates, Lucy, Requiemroar, Shuna, Montmorancy, Hazel, Sonia, Aither, Jecht, Elson

Epic Seven thief tier list

Tier Epic Seven Character S Arbiter Vildred, Violet, Kise, Celine, Haste, Vildred, Cidd, Apirit Eye Celine A Assassin Cidd, Blood Blade Karin, Kayron, Remnant Violet, Baiken, Ran, Sez B Closer Charles, Crescent Moon Rin, Peira, Assassin Coli, Karin, Specimen Sez, Tempest Surin C Ervalen, Mirsa, Muwi, Khawana, Orle, Verdant Adin, Coli, Penelope, Righteous Thief Roozid, Summer’s Discuple Alexa D Alexa, Holy Flame Adin, Judith, Roozid, Surin, Hataan, Adin, Sven

How to Re-Roll in Epic Seven

Unhappy with the heroes you’ve gained through Selective Summon? Don’t worry! Like most gacha games, you can reroll for a better character from our tier list by following these steps.

Go to the in-game lobby

Tap your avatar in the top-left corner to bring up the account screen

Tap the cog to bring up the settings menu

Hit the reset server button and enter your account nickname

Tap confirm

Please remember all server resets are final, and old data cannot be recovered!

