Eversoul is an exciting visual gacha RPG that tasks you with summoning beautiful souls from six different factions to form our optimal Soul Squad. With our Eversoul tier list and reroll guide, you can get familiar with all the Eversoul characters, which ones are worthy of your hard-earned currency and materials, and how to start fresh if you don’t get the gals you want.
Eversoul tier list
Below, we’ve ranked all of the Eversoul characters for both PVE and PVP modes, so you know which characters to build your team around when you dive into each gameplay mode.
Eversoul PVE tier list
|Tier
|Eversoul character
|SS
|Adrianne, Aki, Claudia, Daphne, Honglan, Lizelotte, Talia, Vivienne
|S
|Ayame, Catherine, Chloe, Claire, Garnet, Jacqueline, Jiho, Linzy, Mephistopheles, Naiah, Nicole, Nini, Petra, Prim, Velanna
|A
|Bryce, Clara, Dora, Erusha, Haru, Manon, Mica, Miriam, Naomi, Rebecca, Seeha, Soonie
|B
|Aira, Erika, Jade, Lute, Renee, Xiaolian
|C
|Cherrie, Erusha, Flynn, Melfice, Violette
Eversoul PVP tier list
|Tier
|Eversoul character
|SS
|Adrianne, Aki, Catherine, Claudia, Dora, Honglan, Jiho, Talia, Vivienne
|S
|Aira, Chloe, Haru, Jacqueline, Lute, Petra, Velanna
|A
|Claire, Clara, Jade, Linzy, Lizolette, Mephistopheles, Naiah, Prim
|B
|Ayame, Miriam, Nicole, Renee, Soonie
|C
|Cherrie, Erusha, Flynn, Manon, Mica, Nini, Rebecca, Seeha, Violette
All Eversoul characters
Here’s a list of each Eversoul character.
Eversoul casters
- Ayame – a demon caster that specializes in crowd control, and applying debuffs and damage over time to enemies
- Claudia – an angel caster that specializes in crowd control, and applying debuffs and damage over time to enemies
- Erusha – an undead caster that specializes in crowd control, and applying debuffs and damage over time to enemies
- Honglan – a beast caster that specializes in crowd control, reducing enemy mana, and inflicting enemies with DoTs and debuffs
- Jade – a human caster that specializes in crowd control and buffing allies
- Manon – a fairy caster that specializes in crowd control and granting attack buffs to her allies
- Mephistopeles – a human caster that specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies
- Naiah – a fairy caster that specializes in crowd control
- Naomi – a human caster who specializes in crowd control, shielding, and applying debuffs and damage over time to enemies
- Nini – an undead caster that specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies
- Violette – an undead caster that specializes in debuffing and applying damage over time to enemies, while also dispelling buffs from them
- Vivienne – a fairy caster that specializes in crowd control and buffing allies
Eversoul defenders
- Adrianne – an angel defender who specializes in crowd control and healing allies
- Bryce – an undead defender who specializes in crowd control, taunting enemies, buffing allies, and debuffing enemies
- Chloe – a fairy defender who specializes in crowd control and taunting enemies
- Claire – a human defender who specializes in crowd control
- Daphne – a fairy defender who specializes in shielding, buffing allies’ attack, and dispelling buffs on enemies
- Lute – a beast defender who specializes in crowd control, charging mana, buffing allies, and taunting enemies
- Petra – an undead defender that specializes in crowd control, shielding allies, and dispelling buffs from enemies
- Soonie – a beast defender that specializes in buffing allies and dispelling buffs from enemies
Eversoul rangers
- Cherrie – a human ranger that specializes in debuffing enemies and applying damage over time
- Flynn – a beast ranger who specializes in crowd control
- Garnet – an undead ranger who specializes in buffing allies, debuffing enemies, and dealing damage over time
- Lizelotte – a demon ranger who specializes in draining enemies’ mana, debuffing them, and dispelling enemy buffs
- Miriam – a fairy ranger who specializes in debuffing enemies
- Nicole – a fairy ranger who specializes in debuffing enemies
- Rebecca – an undead ranger that specializes in buffing allies, debuffing enemies, and applying damage over time
Eversoul strikers
- Aki – a human striker who specializes in assassinations and reducing enemy mana
- Haru – a beast striker that specializes in crowd control, buffing allies, debuffing enemies, and applying damage over time
- Jacqueline – an undead striker that specializes in crown control, debuffing enemies, and assassin skills
- Renee – a fairy striker who specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies
- Xiaolian – a beast striker who specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies
Eversoul supporters
- Catherine – a human supporter who specializes in buffing, shielding, and healing allies
- Clara – a beast supporter that specializes in crowd control, and buffing and healing allies
- Erika – a fairy supporter who specializes in buffing, cleansing, healing, and shielding allies, dispelling enemy buffs, debuffing enemies, and dealing damage over time
- Jiho – a human supporter that buffs, heals, shields, and cleanses allies, and controls and debuffs enemies
- Prim – an undead supporter that specializes in crowd control, debuffing enemies, and buffing, cleansing, and healing allies
- Seeha – a beast supporter that specializes in crowd control, and buffing and healing allies
- Talia – a fairy supporter who specializes in debuffing enemies, and healing, shielding, and buffing allies
Eversoul warriors
- Aira – a beast warrior who specializes in reducing enemy mana, crowd control, and debuffing enemies
- Dora – a human warrior who specializes in crowd control
- Linzy – a human warrior with assassin skills, capable of crowd control, taunting, and debuffing enemy defense
- Melfice – an undead warrior who specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies
- Mica – a beast warrior that specializes in crowd control, buffing allies, and debuffing enemies
- Velanna – an undead warrior capable of applying DoT and crowd control
How do I perform an Eversoul reroll?
Didn’t get the souls you want? Well, no worries – you can still perform an Eversoul reroll by following these simple steps.
- Launch Eversoul and log in as a guest
- Complete the tutorial and progress through to Prelude Chapter 5
- Do the summoning tutorial to summon some free characters. At this point you can roll as many times as you want
- Complete the upgrade tutorial to gain complete access to the game’s features
- Go to the main menu and click on the mail button
- Collect your game mail rewards, including 3k Everstones and one summon ticket
- Go to the summon page and complete your pulls
- If you’re unhappy with your pulls, go to the in-game settings, open ‘account’ and hit ‘redraw’ to reset your account and bring you back to the loading screen
- Repeat the process until you’re happy with your pulls
When you’ve got a roster worthy of saving, feel free to bind your account to ensure you keep your progress.
That’s it for our Eversoul tier list, reroll, and character guide for now. For more gacha goodness, check out our list of the best gacha games.