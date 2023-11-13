Eversoul is an exciting visual gacha RPG that tasks you with summoning beautiful souls from six different factions to form our optimal Soul Squad. With our Eversoul tier list and reroll guide, you can get familiar with all the Eversoul characters, which ones are worthy of your hard-earned currency and materials, and how to start fresh if you don’t get the gals you want.

Eversoul tier list

Below, we’ve ranked all of the Eversoul characters for both PVE and PVP modes, so you know which characters to build your team around when you dive into each gameplay mode.

Eversoul PVE tier list

Tier Eversoul character SS Adrianne, Aki, Claudia, Daphne, Honglan, Lizelotte, Talia, Vivienne S Ayame, Catherine, Chloe, Claire, Garnet, Jacqueline, Jiho, Linzy, Mephistopheles, Naiah, Nicole, Nini, Petra, Prim, Velanna A Bryce, Clara, Dora, Erusha, Haru, Manon, Mica, Miriam, Naomi, Rebecca, Seeha, Soonie B Aira, Erika, Jade, Lute, Renee, Xiaolian C Cherrie, Erusha, Flynn, Melfice, Violette

Eversoul PVP tier list

Tier Eversoul character SS Adrianne, Aki, Catherine, Claudia, Dora, Honglan, Jiho, Talia, Vivienne S Aira, Chloe, Haru, Jacqueline, Lute, Petra, Velanna A Claire, Clara, Jade, Linzy, Lizolette, Mephistopheles, Naiah, Prim B Ayame, Miriam, Nicole, Renee, Soonie C Cherrie, Erusha, Flynn, Manon, Mica, Nini, Rebecca, Seeha, Violette

All Eversoul characters

Here’s a list of each Eversoul character.

Eversoul casters

Ayame – a demon caster that specializes in crowd control, and applying debuffs and damage over time to enemies

Claudia – an angel caster that specializes in crowd control, and applying debuffs and damage over time to enemies

Erusha – an undead caster that specializes in crowd control, and applying debuffs and damage over time to enemies

Honglan – a beast caster that specializes in crowd control, reducing enemy mana, and inflicting enemies with DoTs and debuffs

Jade – a human caster that specializes in crowd control and buffing allies

Manon – a fairy caster that specializes in crowd control and granting attack buffs to her allies

Mephistopeles – a human caster that specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies

Naiah – a fairy caster that specializes in crowd control

Naomi – a human caster who specializes in crowd control, shielding, and applying debuffs and damage over time to enemies

Nini – an undead caster that specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies

Violette – an undead caster that specializes in debuffing and applying damage over time to enemies, while also dispelling buffs from them

Vivienne – a fairy caster that specializes in crowd control and buffing allies

Eversoul defenders

Adrianne – an angel defender who specializes in crowd control and healing allies

Bryce – an undead defender who specializes in crowd control, taunting enemies, buffing allies, and debuffing enemies

Chloe – a fairy defender who specializes in crowd control and taunting enemies

Claire – a human defender who specializes in crowd control

Daphne – a fairy defender who specializes in shielding, buffing allies’ attack, and dispelling buffs on enemies

Lute – a beast defender who specializes in crowd control, charging mana, buffing allies, and taunting enemies

Petra – an undead defender that specializes in crowd control, shielding allies, and dispelling buffs from enemies

Soonie – a beast defender that specializes in buffing allies and dispelling buffs from enemies

Eversoul rangers

Cherrie – a human ranger that specializes in debuffing enemies and applying damage over time

Flynn – a beast ranger who specializes in crowd control

Garnet – an undead ranger who specializes in buffing allies, debuffing enemies, and dealing damage over time

Lizelotte – a demon ranger who specializes in draining enemies’ mana, debuffing them, and dispelling enemy buffs

Miriam – a fairy ranger who specializes in debuffing enemies

Nicole – a fairy ranger who specializes in debuffing enemies

Rebecca – an undead ranger that specializes in buffing allies, debuffing enemies, and applying damage over time

Eversoul strikers

Aki – a human striker who specializes in assassinations and reducing enemy mana

Haru – a beast striker that specializes in crowd control, buffing allies, debuffing enemies, and applying damage over time

Jacqueline – an undead striker that specializes in crown control, debuffing enemies, and assassin skills

Renee – a fairy striker who specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies

Xiaolian – a beast striker who specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies

Eversoul supporters

Catherine – a human supporter who specializes in buffing, shielding, and healing allies

Clara – a beast supporter that specializes in crowd control, and buffing and healing allies

Erika – a fairy supporter who specializes in buffing, cleansing, healing, and shielding allies, dispelling enemy buffs, debuffing enemies, and dealing damage over time

Jiho – a human supporter that buffs, heals, shields, and cleanses allies, and controls and debuffs enemies

Prim – an undead supporter that specializes in crowd control, debuffing enemies, and buffing, cleansing, and healing allies

Seeha – a beast supporter that specializes in crowd control, and buffing and healing allies

Talia – a fairy supporter who specializes in debuffing enemies, and healing, shielding, and buffing allies

Eversoul warriors

Aira – a beast warrior who specializes in reducing enemy mana, crowd control, and debuffing enemies

Dora – a human warrior who specializes in crowd control

Linzy – a human warrior with assassin skills, capable of crowd control, taunting, and debuffing enemy defense

Melfice – an undead warrior who specializes in crowd control and debuffing enemies

Mica – a beast warrior that specializes in crowd control, buffing allies, and debuffing enemies

Velanna – an undead warrior capable of applying DoT and crowd control

How do I perform an Eversoul reroll?

Didn’t get the souls you want? Well, no worries – you can still perform an Eversoul reroll by following these simple steps.

Launch Eversoul and log in as a guest

Complete the tutorial and progress through to Prelude Chapter 5

Do the summoning tutorial to summon some free characters. At this point you can roll as many times as you want

Complete the upgrade tutorial to gain complete access to the game’s features

Go to the main menu and click on the mail button

Collect your game mail rewards, including 3k Everstones and one summon ticket

Go to the summon page and complete your pulls

If you’re unhappy with your pulls, go to the in-game settings, open ‘account’ and hit ‘redraw’ to reset your account and bring you back to the loading screen

Repeat the process until you’re happy with your pulls

When you’ve got a roster worthy of saving, feel free to bind your account to ensure you keep your progress.

