Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to Switch 2, so look out Sephiroth

It's official: we've got a Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade release date for Nintendo Switch 2. While we already knew this remake of one of the most iconic RPG games of all time was coming to Nintendo's latest console, we're even more excited to catch up with Cloud and the gang now that we have a date to look forward to.

For those that don't know, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the first game in an ongoing trilogy, a trilogy we happen to be big fans of here at Pocket Tactics. With great boss battles, incredible visuals, and hours of content for you completionists, Remake Intergrade is a great way to get in on the Final Fantasy fun, even if you never played the original - though you should, as it's still one of the best RPGs of all time all these years later.

When is the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade release date for Nintendo Switch 2?

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade release date for Nintendo Switch 2 is coming on January 22, 2026. If you want to secure a copy as soon as possible, pre-orders are now available via the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop.

When was the Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date?

Square Enix released Final Fantasy 7 Remake on April 10, 2020, for PlayStation 4; June 10, 2021, for PlayStation 5; and December 16, 2021, for PC. That means it's going to have taken nearly six years for the game to come to a Nintendo console by the time it arrives, but we think it'll be worth the wait.

There you have it, our guide to the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade release date for Nintendo Switch 2. While you wait for the launch, be sure to check out some of the best Final Fantasy games on Switch and who we think are the best Final Fantasy characters.