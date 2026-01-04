Fireworks Playground codes January 2026

Light up the world with this list of all the latest Fireworks Playground codes, which can help you out if you're looking to get a bit more explosive in the night's sky. Everybody wants to see pretty colors go boom on their screen, and this is a super unique Roblox game for how satisfying and pretty it looks.

By offering free coins and more to keep your explosive experience burning all night long, codes can net you a range of expensive fireworks and equipment, so you'll be the coolest kid on the block.

Here are all the new Fireworks Playground codes:

NEWYEARBOOST - 1m coins

- 1m coins FIREWORKSEASON - 225k coins

- 225k coins NEWHORIZONS - 250k coins

- 250k coins MIDNIGHT2026 - 250k coins

- 250k coins BRIGHTBEGINNING - 250k coins

- 250k coins CELEBRATE - 200k coins

- 200k coins PARTYTIME - 200k coins

- 200k coins CosmicCOUNTDOWN - 300k coins

There are a ton of other Roblox games that offer Roblox codes for freebies, too, so make sure you grab all the goods for your faves before they expire.

How do I redeem my Fireworks Playground codes?

Redeeming your Fireworks Playground codes is simple - just follow these easy steps.

Launch Fireworks Playground in Roblox

Tap on the menu at the bottom-left of the screen

Scroll all the way to the bottom and hit 'code'

Type or paste your code into the textbox and press confirm

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Fireworks Playground codes?

Fireworks Playground codes are freebies given out by the developer, Pseudo Studio, to help you light up the virtual sky. Pseudo Studio usually releases new codes to celebrate fresh updates or special events, so be sure to favourite and follow the game, and check back here regularly to snag all those goodies.

How do I get more Fireworks Playground codes?

There isn't a consistent drop schedule for new Fireworks Playground codes, so it's a little tricky to get your hands on new ones. However, you can find them on the Discord server at infrequent intervals - in our humble opinion, it's much easier to just check in with us often, since we're experts at staying on top of all the codes that come out.

Is there a Fireworks Playground Discord server?

The developer of Playground Fireworks, Pseudo Studio, does have a Discord server, and you can join it here to chat with other players, as well as participate in polls, grab even more freebies, and hear all the latest straight from the developer.

Expired codes:

CRACKLE

TANKS

12KLIKES

6MVISITS

120SHOTS

100SHOTS

BOGOSBINTED

BANANAS

CODESPLEASE

JOINTHEGROUP

XBOX

THROWABLES

FIRINGTABLET

PSEUDO

PSEU

HI

3KLIKES

2MVISITS

DANGER

STORM

VENOM

4KLIKES

2Point6Mil

4SHOTS

60SHOTS

WHISTLE

STROBE

DANGER

STORM

VENOM

3MVISITS

CRACKLERS

6KLIKES

4MVISITS

MORTARRACK

7KLIKES

5MVISITS

100X

8KLIKES

9KLIKES

RACKINGTON

Have fun with your fountains and cartwheels, and we'll see you again for more codes soon!