New rating information from ESRB suggests that the global Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku release date is on the horizon. This game is the second spin-off title in Imagineer’s Fitness Boxing series for the Switch, following last year’s Fist of the North Star installment.

Since its initial reveal during September 2023’s Japanese Nintendo Direct, Vocaloid fans worldwide have been intrigued by Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku, or Isshouni Exercise as it’s known in Japan. A global release looks more likely than ever as the ESRB has rated the game an E for everyone, suggesting that Western localization is coming soon. Exercise games have been a mainstay of Nintendo’s home consoles since the Wii’s release back in 2006 thanks to the introduction of motion controls. Many popular fitness titles incorporate rhythm game elements too, like Just Dance and, of course, the Fitness Boxing series.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku follows the series’ classic formula, teaching you various workout routines to both original music and Vocaloid classics using boxing moves like jabs, uppercuts, and dodges. This game’s appeal comes from getting to exercise alongside the virtual idol Miku and her friends Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku release date speculation

We predict that Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku will launch worldwide this summer. We haven’t just plucked this time out of thin air either. Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star launched in Japan in December 2022 and its global version came out in March 2023. Therefore, following this game’s March 2024 Japanese release, a summertime global launch seems likely.

That's everything we know so far about the Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku release date.