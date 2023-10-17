Flash Party codes October 2023

Flash Party codes, for the new and improved Stardust Warrior version, are here and give us some cool stuff in a brand-new fighting game to sink our teeth into. There are over 20 individual fighters with distinct styles and looks to brawl it out with while bashing other players off the stage to become number one. Flash Party is available across iOS and Google devices, as well as PC, enabling plenty of cross-play with friends!

Wanna get stuck in? Give our Flash Party tier list a look. Or, if you’re after something else, we recommend these Eversoul codes and Eversoul tier list.

Here are all the latest Flash Party codes

Active codes:

STARTDUSTWARRIORS

PARTYPASS

Expired codes:

NEWBATTLE

NEWSHOP

SUMMERPARTY

MYSTIQUET

How do I use Flash Party codes?

In the early access of Flash Party, to redeem codes you need to navigate a couple of menus – head to the game’s settings and then hit exchange code. The gifts will then appear in your mail box. This should still be the same when the game releases fully, though we can’t confirm just yet.

For now, you can pre-register on Google Play (or add to your Steam Wishlist), to help Flash Party get 100k pre-registrations – this will mean every player gets a gift of 100 coins, a Lumi Chest, and an exclusive emote. These rewards tell us that codes may grant us with coins or chests, too.

For more free stuff in our favourite games, check out our up-to-date lists of Slayers Unleashed codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Fruit Battlegrounds codes.