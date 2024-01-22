As a mobile games-focused site, we love it when a new student enters the fray, and it’s especially exciting when they already have industry experience. The developers in question are Paul Gouge and Alex Rigby, the founders of Playdemic, a hugely successful mobile games studio known for games such as Golf Clash. Well, after selling the studio’s sale to American videogame publisher Electronic Arts for a cool $1.4bn, the pair are back with the opening of ForthStar.

Considering that Golf Clash is on our list of the best golf games, we simply can’t wait to see what this new studio has to offer. However, while we know that ForthStar secured a lovely $10m from Griffin Gaming partners, the reveal of the team’s first game is more than a year away, but a lot can happen in a year, and it’s exciting to think about how development will go for ForthStar’s first title.

Beyond Playdemic and Golf Clash, Gouge and Rigby have impressive resumes, having also sold one of their studios, Rockpool Games, to Eidos and Square Enix in 2007, while their first-ever studio, BattleMail, made its way to Forma in 2002, just one year after the pair founded it.

“Our mission is clear; to make great games that millions of people love to play, every day for years.” Says ForthStar CEO and co-founder Paul Gouge. “It’s an objective we have achieved before, and one that we know we can meet again by building exceptional games that captivate millions of players and become essential daily entertainment.”

Rigby adds, “We have been fortunate enough to lead and build studios populated by some of the most accomplished and creative talent in our industry. With the opening of ForthStar we are able to leverage all we’ve learned in more than two decades of mobile gaming, establishing the strongest foundation for future innovation and success.”

If the idea of joining a fledgling team with two esteemed leaders at the helm, ForthStar is looking to expand its staff now that its doors are open, so make sure you visit their job page if you feel you have the experience or skills the company needs.

