Fortnite leaks are a neverending source of entertainment and discussion among fans of Epic’s megahit battle royale. The smallest of details, true or not, can spread rapidly throughout social media, to the point where it can be hard to stay on top of the latest information. There are plenty of well-known sources of Fortnite news and leaks, especially on Twitter. And while leaked info can, on occasion, prove to be true, it’s often quite hard to work out who exactly to listen to and trust. That’s why we’ve put together this here guide of regularly updated Fortnite leaks and info.

For more Fortnite fun, check out these Fortnite memes, and our picks for the best Fortnite Deathrun codes.

Here are the most tantalizing Fortnite leaks out there at the moment.

Given the nature of leaks, it’s always best to temper your expectations and accept that not every piece of leaked info will be 100% accurate. That said, we’ll do our best to make it clear when a leak is especially dubious or outright untrue. So, without further ado, here are the latest Fortnite leaks. Oh, and be sure to check back regularly as we’ll be updating this guide with every new piece of info we uncover.

Leaked Fortnite skins

Some upcoming skins have leaked, though there is no solid proof or any dates.

Captain America skin – thought to be a Sam Wilson variant

BriteStar skin

Creed III collaboration skin

According to SentinelCentral on Twitter, there are plenty of outfits with codenames added in chapter four, season three. These don’t have official names yet but click here to check out the list.

Leaked Fortnite items

A brand new cloak item is in the works (since V24.00, allegedly!), and is similar to Predator’s mythic. This mysterious item can supposedly change a player’s speed and visibility.

Leaked Fortnite collaborations

Here are the alleged collaborations on the cards for Fortnite’s future:

A Dead Space collaboration is now ‘confirmed’, according to Zatheo on Twitter. This will include an outfit, two back-bling pieces, an axe, and an emote.

Allegedly, a Call of Duty collab is due this winter, though there is currently no other information at this time.

Rumors about a Family Guy collaboration have also sprung up once again, though these are still dubious. A code name of ‘FrenchFry’ for a male skin has popped up, and some believe this to be Peter Griffin.

What are the best sources of Fortnite leaks and info?

Here are some great sources of Fortnite leaks:

Now that you’re up to date on the latest Fortnite leaks, why not check out our best mobile multiplayer games guide or the best Android games on PC? We also keep a list of Fortnite item shop updates and Fortnite challenges.