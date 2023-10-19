Sometimes you just want to play Android games on PC from the comfort of your desk, along with a bevvy of enhancements that make them play better. That includes mouse and keyboard support, faster framerates, and the ability to play many instances of a game at once. That makes re-rolling in the best gacha games an absolute breeze.

State of Survival

Put your zombie survival strategy to the test in State of Survival, which takes place six months following a zombie apocalypse. You have to find fellow survivors, battle off zombies, and strive to build a city that will allow your fellow humans to forge a new life

This one earns a place on our list of the best android games on PC thanks to its replayability factor, with hours of fun hidden away here. It also features plenty of in-game events, with pop-culture characters like The Joker and the cast of the Walking Dead making appearances in big name crossovers.

Genshin Impact

The big boss of gacha games, Genshin Impact is a title you can play on both Android and PC, with the same account across both platforms. That means you can explore the wide world of Teyvat, taking on magical beings and beasts as you go, both on the go and comfortably from your office chair.

Genshin Impact is a big hit with the Pocket Tactics team, with the engaging combat and occasional puzzle offering hours of enjoyable gameplay for fans of impressive open worlds. For some fabulous freebies to get you started, check out our Genshin Impact codes.

Marvel Strike Force

One of the best Gacha RPGs going, and one of our favorite Android games on PC, Marvel Strike Force allows you to recruit your preferred heroes from the universe. Ever wanted to build a dream team of Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Loki? Don’t let your dreams be dreams.

With more than five years since the release of this superhero simulator, there’s plenty of content to throw yourself into if you’re new to the game. Strike Force also features plenty of in-game events to give you something new to do, often coinciding with the release of other Marvel games or MCU blockbusters.

Arknights

This Gacha RPG also draws inspiration from anime and incorporates features from some of our favorite mobile strategy games. You build a base, recruit operators, and participate in challenging battles. In terms of modern tower defense games, it’s up there with the best.

Despite launching more than four years ago, Arknights still feels fresh and competes with the big hitters of the gacha genre. We’ve got some guides to help you out, too, with our Arknights tier list and Arknights codes guide.

Azur Lane

What if your Gacha RPG focused on gathering ships, rather than traditional warriors and mages? It would be Azur Lane. This 2D, side-scrolling battler is a lot of fun, combining two genres we never imagined could work alongside each other so well.

Arriving as one of the first Chinese-developed gacha games to capture audiences in the West, Azur Lane is still introducing new content more than six years after its launch. So, even if you’re a returning player, there’s plenty to throw yourself into.

Marvel Snap

Thanks to a PC client, you can play the mobile card game hit Marvel Snap from the safety of your desktop. With games of six turns that dial up the pressure, plenty of heroes and villains from the Marvel pantheon, and a loop that keeps you up at night, we can’t recommend this one enough.

While still in its infancy compared to other titles on this list, Marvel Snap has multiple ways to play and is continuing to introduce more mechanics and competitive formats. Better still, our Marvel Snap decks guide and Marvel Snap tier list are on hand to help you build a stellar deck.

Mobile Legends

Forget League of Legends: Wild Rift. What you need is Mobile Legends, the biggest MOBA on mobile. With a bunch of characters to collect, each of which rotates weekly for free, and all of the usual MOBA trimmings, there’s plenty here to love. Learn more in our Mobile Legends content:

