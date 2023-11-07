The best Fortnite memes

It’s no surprise that there’s a veritable deluge of Fortnite memes just waiting to cheer up any Fortnite fan, and poking fun at the many different aspects of the game that players love so much. Especially with so many characters and franchises represented, the game is a hotbed for hilarious jokes. Memes are a huge part of our culture now, with everything from Peppa Pig to Bugs Bunny inadvertently falling into the cultural zeitgeist thanks to those funny, funny, images. So, let’s look at some Fortnite memes!

Prepare for a chuckle with our guide to Fortnite memes.

Reviving buddies

I wouldn’t know much about this one, as I rarely ever survive longer than my pals. But, I’m sure this is how they feel when I actually manage to scavenge anything better than a pistol. It might not be nice, but you’ve got to do whatever it takes to win right?

Bad at Fortnite

If ever a meme spoke to me… I love Fortnite, but every season when I drop back in I’m reminded that time is a cruel mistress, and my old hands just can’t spin around quick enough to actually hit any of the ten-year-old sweats who live and breathe the game. So unless I’m logging in to spend way too much money on Dragon Ball skins, sometimes it pays to leave the game alone. I get shouted at enough in my real life, I don’t need actual children doing it in my spare time.

Tilted Towers

We all have our favourite spots. For me, it’s curled up on my sofa, Switch in hand, beverage in reach, and anime on the television. Well for a lot of Fortnite players, it’s the area known as Tilted Towers (as and when it’s available), so that means it’s a hell of a gambit landing there. The search for guns is tough enough at the best of times, but it gets even more heated when every player and their mums have dived into the fan-favourite zone.

The wife surprise

Imagine it. You’ve been with your loving husband for years, you’ve built a life together, and now he’s spending a lot of his time on the Switch instead of paying you attention. The dishes are piling up, the bills need sorting, and just for once you would really love a back rub after slaving over a stove for hours to make his favourite meals. He shouts “honey, I’ve got a surprise for you, cover your eyes” and you run into the living room with the vague hope that this smelly man has done anything redeeming with his day.

But no, he lifts his hands to excitedly reveal that he has finally managed to win the game he’s been playing for months, finally defeating enough prepubescent boys to claim victory royale. Maybe Sarah was right, divorce is always an option.

No build?

Look, I can barely shoot at the best of times, so the odd kill I get is a victory in and of itself. So when I finally manage to nail a shot, is there anything more disheartening than watching your opponent popping up planks like Bob the Builder on too many Red Bull? Thank god for no build mode.

Hedging your bets

If anyone is unlucky enough to have me on their team, god forbid I somehow survive until the end. I’ve got all the drive of the Cowardly Lion, and as long as I’ve got something with a longer scope than a shotgun, I’ll be hanging out in the wilderness like Bear Grylls, poking out my barrel and shooting wildly, hoping my opponent accidentally wanders into my sights. Can’t say I’ve won too many games honestly.

